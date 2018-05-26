Billy Davis
Billy Davis, of Calhoun, passed away at home, following a short period of declining health from pulmonary fibrosis, at the age of 83, on May 21, 2018. Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Davis; brother, Ron Davis; and nephew, Ronnie Davis.
He is survived by the love of his life, Sandra Ray Davis, his wife of 39 years. He is also survived by nieces, Regina Curtis (Chuck), and Suzanna Roberts (Shon) of Danville, Va.; sister-in-law, Cathy Davis Ross of Danville, Va.; sisters-in-law, Susan Fox (Jimmy), and Gloria Brown, of Calhoun; brother-in-law, Bodie Ray of Calhoun; mother-in-law, Cleo Ray; and special friends, John and Bonnie Carruth of Rome.
Billy was a retired military veteran. He served five years in the Navy, and retired from the 530th Air Force Band at Dobbins Air Force Base. He played tuba in the band, and it was a highlight of his life. In 1967 – 1969, Billy was stationed aboard the USS MERAP, AF38. It was ported in Hawaii and was a refrigeration ship. While serving on the ship, the crew witnessed an atom bomb test. Billy also played in the 8th Regiment Civil War Band.
Billy, from Rome, was a 1953 graduate of Gadsden High School. He graduated from Auburn University with a BS degree in Music Education. While at Auburn, he played in the Auburn Knights Jazz Band. He became a band director and loved teaching. He taught three years for the Department of Defense. He taught a year in Newfoundland, and two years in Germany, at Baumholder and Kaiserslautern. While in Germany, he hosted a TV show called “The Uncle Billy Show,” which was broadcast on Armed Services TV. He had two students who assisted him known as Homer and Elmer. Billy taught in Hogansville, Ga. for two years, and East Rome Junior High for 10 years. He finished his teaching career at Murray Junior High/Gladden Middle School, where he taught for 13 years before retiring in 1990. After retiring from teaching, Billy began making wire jewelry. He and his wife Sandra traveled in their motor home doing craft shows throughout the Southeast. Billy loved to entertain, and for several years performed magic shows at schools and malls. In recent years, Billy wrote short stories called “Ramblin’ with Uncle Billy,” which were published in the Calhoun Times. Billy loved to travel. He and his wife Sandra rode a motorcycle for many years, and traveled cross country several times. They really liked cruising, and did 55 cruises together. For the past 25 years, they enjoyed spending winters in Key West, Fla., on the Navy base in their motor home. They visited all 50 states and traveled extensively in Europe.
Billy was buried at Georgia National Cemetery, 5180 Knox Bridge Road, Canton, GA 30114, with full military honors, on Thursday, May 24, at 11:30 a.m. Honorary pallbearers were retired members of the 530th Air Force Band. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Auburn Knights Scholarship Fund, c/o Wade Johnson, 995 Richland Circle, Auburn, AL 36832, through the Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home website.
The family would like to thank Assured Hospice Care for their kindness and compassion for Billy, even for the short time they were there.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Billy Davis are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Ronnie Morris
Ronald “Ronnie” W. Morris passed away on May 20, 2018 at the age of 75 years.
A native of Atlanta, Ronnie lived in Tucker, Calhoun and Cartersville. Ronnie graduated from Tucker High School in 1961 where he played Varsity Basketball. Ronnie was an avid hunter while young and then an avid golfer as he got older. Ronnie served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1967. Ronnie worked at Overnite, Mannigton Mills and retired from Mohawk.
Ronnie is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Paulette, daughters Pam and Beth, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 26 at Calhoun Elks Lodge & Golf Club, 143 Craigtown Rd NE, Calhoun. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com. Proudly served by Georgia Funeral Care & Cremation Services, of Acworth, GA.
Stanley Priest
It is with great sadness to announce that our father, Stanley Owen Priest was called home by the Creator on Friday, May 18, 2018. He was born on April 2, 1959 in Atlanta, and recently celebrated his 59th revolution around the sun.
He is survived by his two daughters, Amanda Hickey and Monica Priest; his three brothers,Kenneth Priest, Dale Priest, and Matthew Johnson; and three grandchildren, Harley Pickett, Zachery Hickey, and Hannah Hickey. He was predeceased by his parents, Truman Priest and Mary Lois Thurman.
Stanley graduated from Fairmount Schools in 1978. He went on to proudly serve in the United States Army. He was an active member of the American Legion. He loved the outdoors and was always hiking to see waterfalls and to enjoy the beauty of nature. He was an expert marksman and a connoisseur of trains and all things guns.
Memorial Services to celebrate our father’s life took place on Friday, May 25 at 6 p.m. at the Fairmount Community Center located at 11921 Fairmount Hwy SE, Fairmount, GA 30139.
I will be with you in the mountains, my voice is on the wind.
And if ever you get lost, just listen we will meet again.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Stanley Priest are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Ralph Fain
Ralph H. Fain, age 92, of Calhoun, passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at his residence.
Ralph was born on April 3, 1926 in Gordon County to the late James Richard Fain and Grace Jackson Fain. In addition to his parents, Ralph was also preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Dodd Fain; daughter, Brenda Coggins; two sisters, Tessie Rae Fain and Jessie Mae Darnell; and brother, J.C. Fain. Ralph was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church.
Ralph is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Annette Fain; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Kenneth Buckingham; son-in-law, Lowel Coggins; five grandchildren, Ashley Williams, Nicole Davis, Dana Sisson, Brandon Williams, and Brody Williams; and six great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Services were conducted on Thursday, May 24 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Gary Bowman officiating. Burial followed in Pine Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving were Ronnie Dodd, Phil Roland, Randy Oliver, Greg Dodd, Brandon Williams and Kenneth Buckingham.
The family received friends on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Ralph H. Fain, age 92 of Calhoun.
Frank England
Frank D. England, 78, of Calhoun, died on May 19, 2018. Frank was born in Kerrville, Tenn. on Aug. 13, 1939. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathryn England, daughter, Raschell (David) Hasty, sons Scott (fiancee Rebecca Stuart), and Stuart (Teri) England. Grandchildren include Amber (Aaron) DelNero, Gregory (Brandi) England, Kyle and Helena England. Great grandchild Aden England and twins coming in the fall.
Frank spent the majority of his childhood fishing and hunting in the local lakes and mountains of East Tennessee. Then his interest turned to motorcycles and radio controlled airplanes. He was a devout Jehovah’s Witness and served as an elder in the Loves Park, Ill., Winton, Calif., Adairsville and Calhoun congregations.
He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. But we look forward to the resurrection promised by Jehovah when we will get to be with him again for eternity in an earthly paradise.
There will be a memorial service for Frank on June 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 755 Curtis Pkwy SE in Calhoun, Georgia.
There will also be a congregation after the memorial service at 3:30 p.m. at the Adairsville Inn Restaurant located at 100 S Main Street in Adairsville, Georgia. All family and friends are invited.
Colene Seabolt
Colene H. Seabolt, age 88, of Fairmount, passed away Friday May 18, 2018 at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome. Colene was born in Gordon County on Sept. 30, 1929. She is the daughter of the late Adam Seabolt and the late Estelle Rogers Tow.
Colene is survived by her daughter, Sharon Greeson; grandchildren, Paige Greeson Reddix and Chad (Kasey) Greeson; her great-grandchildren, Cody Davenport, Zeb Reddix, and Lily Greeson; brother, Charles (Ann) Tow; sister, Linda Sue Seabolt; nephews, Lamar (Jo) Patterson, David Sheriff, and Jermey Seabolt; niece, Jennifer (Steve) Thomason; sister-in-law, Pam Seabolt; her Carter family, Sandra (Bob) Rollins and their children and grandchildren Rachel, Heather, and Peyton, and Lynn (Lamar) Green and their children and grandchildren, Candy, Michael and Logan; grandchildren, Jeff and Kenny Carter; and her special friend, Agatha Seabolt Shirley.
Colene was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Sidney Tow; brothers, Resinald N. Seabolt, Reggie Seabolt, and Jerry, Terry, and Tommy Tow; sisters, Louise and Carol Tow; and her step-son, Johnny Carter.
She was a member of Boone Ford Baptist Church.
At her request, Colene was cremated and no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in memory of her be made to Boone Ford Baptist Church Building Fund, 1350 Boone Ford Road SE, Calhoun, GA 30701.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Colene Seabolt are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.