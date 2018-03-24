Sheila Jones
Sheila Cook Jones, 64, of Calhoun, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Gordon Hospital. She was born in Gordon County on April 8, 1953, daughter of the late Wayne and Essie Withrow Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marcus Cook.
Sheila was a retired Insurance Agent with Haggard Insurance. She was a member of Echota Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Randy Jones; her son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Amanda Jones of Marietta; her daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Michael Rigdon of Thomasville; her sister, Brenda Worley of Calhoun; grandchildren, Jason Jones, Callie Rigdon and Cayden Rigdon; a special uncle, Bill Bryson; nieces and nephews, Mitchell (Denise) Worley, Marty Worley, Justin Utz, Nathan (Meaghan) Utz, and Caroline (Chris) Stephens; her adopted mother, Dixie Landress; her mother-in-law, Evelyn Jones; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Reva and Chester Utz.
Services to honor the life of Sheila Cook Jones will be held Friday, March 23 at 3 p.m. from Echota Baptist Church, with Tyler Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery, with Rev Randy Davis conducting the committal service. Pallbearers serving will include Jack Lyle, Billy Mitchell, Jim Haggard, Mitchell Worley, Eric Tate, and Michael Langston.
The family received friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, March 22 from 5 until 8 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Sheila Cook Jones are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Dr. Donald Aultman
Dr. Donald Sarrell Aultman, 87, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, March 19, 2018 in a healthcare facility. He was born Sept. 22, 1930 in Gadsden, Ala. His date of conversion was Jan. 1, 1940 in Gadsden, Ala.
His father, L.H. Aultman, converted in 1933. His father was a pastor and state overseer in Texas, New Mexico, Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina and was also executive director for World Missions, 1958-1964.
Dr. Aultman’s education included, an Ed.D. in Educational Psychology, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, 1969; B.A. in History and Religion, Samford University, Birmingham, AL 1954. He began his ministry March 1, 1950 and was ordained July 1956. His pastorates were 1953-54 as Associate Pastor, Tremont Avenue Church of God, Greenville, South Carolina; 1952-53 at Birmingham, Alabama, Woodlawn Church of God; 1951-52 in Wichita Falls, Texas, Highland Church of God; 1948-49 as Minister of Music, North Chattanooga Church of God, Tennessee.
He was elected to General Leadership Positions: 1964-68 as General Director, Youth and Christian Education and 1962-64 as Assistant General Director, Youth and Christian Education. He was appointed to General Leader Positions: 2010-14 as President, Church of God Foundation; 2006-10 to Chancellor of Education; 1998-06 to Vice Chancellor, Division of Education; Director, School of Ministry; 1968-72 as Vice President and Dean, Lee College; 1960-62 to Assistant General Director, Sunday School and Youth; State Overseer 1972-74 to Northern California-Nevada. He served in Youth and Christian Education: 1958-60 Florida; 1954-58 Michigan; 1950-51 Texas. Dr. Aultman served in Evangelism 1950-51. He served on many church committees, boards, etc: Member, National Sunday School and Youth Board; Chair, Board of Directors, West Coast Bible College; Member Board of Directors, Church of God School of Theology. He was involved in Interdenominational Activity: member, NSSA Board of Directors; Chairman, Denominational Executive Secretaries Commission of NAE (NSSA).
His social or civic activity included 2003 Editorial Board, Conversations; 2002 Board of Advisors, Department of Education, PSI, University of Tennessee, Knoxville; 1988-89 President, Sun America Planning of Sun America Corp., Los Angeles; 1985-88 Senior Vice President, Financial Service Corporation, Atlanta, Georgia; 1982-85 Board of Directors, Financial Service Corporation, Atlanta, Georgia; 1984 Board of Visitors, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, College of Education; 1978-82 Diamond Direct Distributor, Amway Corporation; 1970-72 Board of Directors, Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra; 1969-72 Visiting Committee Member, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools; 1968-72 Rotary Club, Cleveland, Tennessee; 1958-60 President, Lee College Alumni Association. His honors and recognitions include: Who’s Who in College and University Administrators, 1974; American Men of Science, Behavioral Science Edition, 1970; Who’s Who in South & Southeast, 1968; Phi Delta Kappa, 1969.
Dr. Aultman’s published works include: Family Training Hour, Youth and Christian Education; Encyclopedia of Psychology, Baker (Contributor); Christian Education of Adults, Moody (Contributor); Christian Education of Youth, Moody (Contributor); Contemporary Christian Education, Pathway; The Ministry of Christian Teaching, Pathway; Guiding Youth, Pathway; Learning Christian Leadership, Pathway, Baker; Understanding Yourself and Others, Editor, Pathway; Ministering Through Music, Editor, Pathway; Helping People in Crisis, Editor, Pathway; Leading With Integrity, Editor, 2004; Faith of Our Fathers, Editor with Steven J. Land, 2009; You Can Go Home Again, Journey of a Pentecostal, 2010; Faith of Our Mothers, Inspirational Stories of Church of God Women, Editor, 2014.
He married his bride, Winona Gay Cook, on June 7, 1950 in Cleveland, Tenn. at the North Cleveland Church of God.
Dr. Aultman was a member of North Cleveland Church of God. He was employed by the Church of God, Division of Education where he served as Chancellor, Division of Education. He was the International Director, School of Ministry from 1998 -2014
He was preceded death by his parents, Leonard and Jewel Barnwell Aultman.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Winona Gay Cook Aultman; two children, Melodie Aultman-Morris of Calhoun, and Melissa Dunn of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Landon Sarrell Walker of Calhoun, Justin Lee Morris of Atlanta, and Tensley W. Reiss of Atlanta; seven great-grandchildren, Landon Sarrell Walker, Jr., Layla Walker, Lidia Jewell, Jack Holland, Conner Holland, Vallen Walker, and Ellis Walker; one sister, Glenda Sloan of Calhoun; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of life service was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 22, 2018 in Lee Chapel with Dr. Paul Conn, Walt Mauldin, Darlia Conn, Tammie Mauldin, Justin Morris, Carmelita Walker, and Dr. Paul Walker speaking. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens with a white dove release ceremony and bagpipes concluding the service.
The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Ralph Buckner Funeral Home. The family also received friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Lee Chapel prior to the service.
We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the Aultman family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com.
Barbara Jean Burkhalter
Barbara Jean Brackett Burkhalter, 75, of Calhoun, died Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Gordon Hospital. She was born in Murray County on July 16, 1942, daughter of the late Charles Robert and Lou Octavia Fox Brackett.
Prior to retirement, Barbara was employed with Mohawk (Crown Craft division), Hostess Thrift Store, and Golden Gallon stores.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Bobby Little of Resaca, and Angela and Billy Frost of Plainville; her grandchildren, Kevin D. Hollis and Shanna Tankersley, Amber Gilbert and James King, Nicholas Maloney, Tony C. Little, Amanda and Jeremy Born, Tiffany Fore and Damion Dixon, and Kaycie Fore and Jacob Wage; and her great-grandchildren, Brady Little, Hayleigh Born, Skyler Little, Bella Little, Levi Born, Harlow Blake, Avianna Blake, Auburn Dixon, Laiklynn Wage, and Baby Jean Dixon.
Services to honor the life of Barbara Jean Brackett Burkhalter were held Wednesday, March 21 at 4 p.m., from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Chaplain Luke Morgan officiating. Eulogists were Rev. Isaac Johns and Rev. Kevin D. Hollis. Interment followed in Sardis Cemetery. Pallbearers serving included Damion Dixon, Jeremy Born Tony Little, Kevin Hollis, Jacob Wage, and Billy Frost. Nicholas Maloney served as honorary pallbearer.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 2 p.m. until the service hour of 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to help with final expenses, on the funeral home website, www.maxbrannonandsons.com.
Funeral arrangements for Barbara Jean Brackett Burkhalter are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Jannie Turner
Mrs. Jannie Ruth Turner, age 70, of White, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Cartersville Medical Center.
Mrs. Turner was born in Kingston on July 28, 1947, daughter of the late Albert Loland Heath and Ruby Morris Heath. Jannie loved being with her family, enjoyed working with flowers and had collected over 500 baby dolls throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Turner, and sister, Lilly Mills.
Survivors include her children, Lisa Redwine and Patrick Carr of Calhoun, Thomas Redwine of Calhoun, and Jerry Redwine of Calhoun; grandchildren, Nikki Young, Austin Pendergrass, Brooke Pendergrass, Heather Ghorley, Corey Ghorley, Emilie Carr, Brianna Redwine, Brandy Redwine, Jerica Redwine, Jackson Lewis, Alley Redwine, Hannah Redwine, Selina Redwine, Carrisa Redwine, and TJ Redwine; great-grandchildren, Aden and Grayson Leatherwood; sisters, Beulah Williams, Mary Kirby, Jeannie Heath, Carolyn Burnette, and Addie Swims; brothers, James Heath and Leon Heath; father of her children, JR Redwine; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville with Rev. Jim Pinkard officaiating. Interment followed in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers included Corey Ghorley, Austin Pendergrass, Billy Jack Massingill, Daniel Massingill, Bill Kirby, and Joey Fowler.
The family received friends Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Barton Funeral Home.
R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Jannie Ruth Turner.
Earl Farris
Mr. Earl Clayton “Shorty” Farris, age 94, of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018. Mr. Farris was a member of Newtown Baptist Church in Calhoun, GA. and a member and deacon of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN for over 50 years. He also was a retired certified welder for Y - 12 (Martin Marietta).
He was preceded in death by his spouses: Irene Martin Farris and Dora Bagwell Farris, parents: Emory and Martha Farris. brothers and sisters in law: Jewell and Lilly Farris, Junior and Nellie Farris and Paul Farris. sisters; Pauline Dinsmore and Francis Farris.
Survivors include son and daughter in law: Ralph and Brenda Farris of Chatsworth. granddaughter: Crystal Dawn Farris Locke of Chatsworth, great-grandsons; Soloman Locke and Jeffson Locke both of Chatsworth. Caretakers and niece, Shelba and Herchel Sexton of Calhoun. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation was held Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 5 till 9 p.m. at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home and Thursday 5 till 7 p.m. at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, Tenn..
Funeral Services were Thursday at 7 p.m. at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, Tenn.. Interment will be Friday 11 a.m. at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park.
Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com
Rikkila Christian
Ms. Rikkila Shontrell Christian, age 43, of Atlanta, passed away on Thursday, March 15, 2018. She was a member of Community Fellowship Church, a 1993 graduate of Dalton High School, and she attended some of the local churches in her community while living in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her mother, Priscilla Bowden Bonds; grandmother, Eula Mae Bowden; aunt, Georgia Mae Armstrong; uncles, Buford Christian, Willie Mitchell, and J. T. Watts.
Survivors are her father, Bonnell Beck; stepfather, Lamar (Linda) Bonds of Dalton; two brothers, Tysean Bonds of Vallejo, Calif., Bertram Beck of Dalton; two aunts, Linda Watts, and Marsha Mitchell; two uncles, Roy Campanella Christian, and James Bowden of Calhoun; Godmother, Pauline Turner; cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral Service was held on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Willis Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Thomas officiating. Interment, Poplar Springs Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories of Ms. Rikkila Shontell Christian at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.
John Jackson
Mr. John Herbert Jackson, born Aug. 25, 1939, in Gordon County, passed away March 20, 2018.
He was the son of Hulet R. Jackson and Minnie Burnett Jackson formerly of Plainville. John was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ralph Jackson; two sisters, Jeanette Jackson and Minnie Jackson Grisham; and a nephew, Andrew Jackson.
John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Clara Carr Jackson; brothers, Marvin and Judy Jackson of Rome and Wayne and Diane Jackson of Adairsville; many nieces and nephews
John was an EMT for several ambulance services including Bartow County EMS. He had also worked at Gordon Hospital, mostly in the emergency room. He was retired from the United States Army after 29 years in active, reserve, and National Guard service. Mr. Jackson was a member of the Plainville Masonic Lodge #364 and past master and member of the Adairsville Masonic Lodge #168. Plainville Georgia, Fellowship Baptist Church and the people of the surrounding area were very important to him. He had organized and supported the senior meal service at Fellowship Baptist Church for as long as he could.
He was most recently residing at Chulio Hills Health and Rehab Center in Rome. He enjoyed cooking, making and decorating wedding cakes, making cathedral quilts, decorating Christmas trees, traveling, camping trips and trout fishing. He always wanted to help and do good things for people. His family was very much loved by him. He had suffered from declining health for several years and had been in and out of hospitals and rehab facilities after a fall at home in July of 2017.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 23, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, Plainville with his nephews, Reverends Richard Webster and David Peeler, officiating. Mr. Jackson’s nieces, Dana Webster and Sherri Wilson will be in charge of the music. The body will lie in state at the church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery, Adairsville with Masonic grave rites. Pallbearers include Shane West, Kerry Howell, Melvin Highfield, Kevin Farrell, Frank Nealy, Wymon Autry, Melvin Jackson, and Chris Fagon. Honorary pallbearers include the Plainville Masonic Lodge and all of the helpers of the senior meal service.
The family received friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Barton Funeral Home.
R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. John Jackson.