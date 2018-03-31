Janett Beasley
Janett Haney Beasley, 93, of Chatsworth, died Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Chatsworth Health Care. She was born in Cave Spring on March 30, 1924, daughter of the late Alvin and Rose Ann Nicademus Haney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Beasley; a son, Adam Bradley; her daughters and sons-in-law, Edna and Billy Talley, Faye McDaniel, and David Nabors; daughter-in-law, Donna Bradley; a brother, A.T. Haney; and sisters, Venice Patterson, Evelyn Bradley, and Ethel Stanley.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Bradley; her daughters and sons-in-law, Betty Nabors, Mae and Clyde Nabors, Helen and Leeroy Hull, and Terry McDaniel; a brother, James Haney; and sisters, Gladys Slaughter, Stella Buttrum, Dean Pack, and Joan Haney. Nineteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren also survive.
Services to honor the life of Janett Haney Beasley will be held Friday, March 30, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Jack Sanford officiating. Interment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pallbearers serving will include Shane McDaniel, Clifford Burke, Bobby Bradley, Jimmy Bradley, Kody Conley, and Wayne Bradley.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, March 29, at 5 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Janett Haney Beasley are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Hazel Rainwater
Mrs. Hazel Elizabeth Orr Rainwater, age 90, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday March 28, 2018.
Funeral services for Mrs. Rainwater will be conducted Friday March 30, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan.
Mrs. Rainwater was born Feb. 22, 1928 in Franklin to the late Heard Dent Orr and Blanche Stephens Orr. She was a member of White Oak Baptist Church in Senoia.
Prior to her retirement she worked at Platex in Newnan as a bundle girl.
She adored her family and loved to have them all gathered together for dinner.
In her spare time she enjoyed growing flowers, going to antique auctions and watching dirt track car racing.
Survivors include: one daughter, Janet Rainwater of Franklin; two sons: Johnny Rainwater (Robin) of Calhoun and Jimmy Rainwater (Anna) of Franklin; son-in-law, Don Awbrey of Franklin; eleven grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Lou Nell Kimble of Franklin; two sisters-in-law: Sara Bell and Jeannine Rainwater; and a number of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Rainwater; a daughter, Jackie Awbrey; and two brothers: Marvin Orr and Kenneth Orr.
Those who wish may write memorial tributes at www.stuttsfuneralhome.com.
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, GA in charge of arrangements.