Jeanette Hornbuckle
Mrs. Jeanette Collins Hornbuckle, 57, of Indiana, departed this life on Thursday, June 14, 2018 in New Albany, Indiana.
Jeanette was born in Whitfield County, Georgia, on May 30, 1961, a daughter of Robert Collins and the late Helen Ledford Chastain. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by an infant brother, David Collins.
She is survived by her father and step-mother, Robert and Betty Collins of Calhoun, GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Erica and Ricky Morgan of Dalton, Brooklyn and Anthony Becker of New Albany, IN; sons and daughters-in-law, Adam and Nicole Pickett, Chris and Jennifer Pickett all of Dalton, and Matthew Hornbuckle of New Albany; her companion, Bud Kitchens of Indiana; sisters, Cheri Eslinger and Anthony Charles of Fairmount, GA, Cathy and Ronald Hornbuckle of Dalton; brothers, Bobby and Tina Collins of Resaca, and Ricky Collins of Dalton; fifteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other family members also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Jeanette Hornbuckle will be held on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. from the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home with Brother Clyde McEntyre officiating. She will be laid to rest at Mineral Springs Church Cemetery in Dalton with Adam and Chris Pickett, Bobby, Terry, and Jerry Collins, and Terry “Bones” Collins serving as pallbearers.
Friends may visit with Jeanette’s family on Friday, June 22, between the hours of 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home.
Jerry Evans
Jerry Joe Evans, 78, of the Plainville Community, died on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, following several months of declining health. Jerry was born in Summerville on March 1, 1940. He was the son of the late James William Evans and Lavather Colbert. Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by previous wife, Judy Avery Evans; his son, Grant Evans; his brothers, James and Buster Evans; his grandson’s wife, Katie Evans; and by his brothers-in-law Herbert Cooper and Larry Avery. He was a graduate of Model High School. Jerry was a well-known mechanic for many years; he owned Evans South Wall Texaco and worked for Roy Davis Chevrolet. Jerry was also a school bus driver for the Gordon County School System for fourteen years. Jerry loved people – he will be remembered as a kind, caring, and mischievous man. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, and he loved cars.
Jerry is survived his beloved wife, Linda Gravitt; his sons and daughters-in-law, David Evans, Joseph Blake and Dawn Evans, Wade and Jenny Gravitt; his daughters and son-in-law, Cristal Ashley and Velvet and Lennie Holbert; his sisters, Betty and Carol; his grandchildren, Tiffany Evans Stamey, Nichole and Tad Cochran, Trey Evans, Jody Evans, Lindsey Holbert, Luke Holbert, Ryder Gravitt, and Bodi Gravitt; his great-grandchildren, Jake Cochran, Addie Jean Cochran, Lauren Cochran, and Brooklyn Stamey; by Billy and Joyce Thomas, Dennis and and Debbie Thomas, Patsy Cooper, Nikki and Chuck Faulkner, and Sandra Avery.
The Evans family will receive friends on Thursday, June 21, 2018 from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gaines Cemetery. Dr. Bert Vaughn will officiate. Pallbearers are Tyler Thomas, Trey Evans, Brian Thomas, Luke Holbert, Lenny Holbert and Wade Gravitt. Honorary pallbearers are James Steele, Geary Cooper, Charles Prater, Billy Hiles, Perry Chastain, Terry Ross, and Jerry B. Davis.
Freddie Anderson
Freddie Pass Touchstone Anderson, 82, formerly of Tifton, passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018 in Chestnut Ridge Nursing Home in Cumming, Georgia.
Freddie was born February 23, 1936 in Gordon County to the late Robert Aaron Pass and Martha Chandler Reeves Pass. In addition to her parents, Freddie was preceded in death by her first husband Sanford Ray Touchstone and her second husband, Lee Roy Anderson. She is survived by her three sons, Stan Touchstone (Lisa), of St. Cloud, FL, Mike Touchstone (Liz) of Canton, GA and Kevin Touchstone (Valerie) of Tifton, GA; brother Larry Pass (Cindy) of Rome, GA; sister Theresa Appling of Cartersville, GA; and four grandchildren, Mattison Touchstone, John Touchstone, Will Touchstone and Jordan Hall (McKenzie).
The Touchstone family moved to Tifton, Georgia in May of 1966 where her husband Ray went to work for the newly opened Tifton Aluminum. During the early years in Tifton, the family was members of Northside Baptist Church and later Liberty Baptist Church.
Freddie was always a vivacious person. She loved being with people and being involved with just about any group who would get together. Her love for adventure once took her on a journey at the age of 18 to work for the FBI in Washington DC, a courageous venture not many women would have done in that era. Later in life, she had the pleasure of traveling through Europe and enjoying different cultures. Freddie always enjoyed her church families, being involved in church wherever she lived, and reading her Bible daily.
After retirement from the school system in Georgia, where she worked many years as a paraprofessional with so many great people, she took a trip by motorcycle all the way around the United States. Even with all these adventures through the years she always enjoyed many afternoons keeping herself occupied with gardening, enjoying visiting with friends, staying at her cabin in the mountains, and being a great mother to her children.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 23rd at 10:30 AM at the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home, Calhoun, GA with Reverend Brian Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Floyd Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home. In addition to flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Freddie may be made to the Floyd Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1869 Floyd Springs Road NE, Armuchee, Ga. 30105. You may leave condolences at: www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
James Brown
Mr. James William Brown, age 80, of Resaca, departed this life Wednesday morning, June 20, 2018, at the Quinton Rehab Center. James was born April 20, 1938 in Cisco, Ga., a son of the late Norris and Hester Wilson Brown. He was also proceeded in death by his brothers, Doyle, Edward and Marshall Brown. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from September 1955 to September 1958 and in the reserves until August 1961. After his service, he went to work for Coronet Carpet, where he was the plant manager for over 23 years. He was a member and deacon at Swamp Creek Baptist Church.
James loved working in his garden and spending time with his family.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 59 yeras, Annie Ruth Williams Brown of the residence; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Kim Brown; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Michael Newton; grandchildren, Amber Newton and Chance Newton of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law Dimple and Vinson Smith of Resaca; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Shirley Brown of Dalton; sisters-in-law Josephine Brown of Etowah, Tenn. and Betty and Richard Minton of Chattanooga, Tenn.; several nieces, nephews and his beloved church family.
Services to celebrate the life of Mr. James William Brown will be held on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Swamp Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Donnie Caylor officiating. He will be laid to rest at the church cemetery with Scott Morgan, Chuck Morgan, Mike Russell, Tim Douglas, Lamar Clark and Tony Welch serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Ponders Melrose Chapel from 5 - 9 p.m. on Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday until the service hour.
Flowers are accepted or contributions can be made to Swamp Creek Cemetery, c/o Andrea McCarther, 240 Tilton Road, Dalton, Ga., 30721.
Ricky Reed
Mr. Ricky M. Reed, 57, of Chatsworth, departed this life at the hospital in Dalton.
Ricky was born in Gordon County on Oct. 25, 1960, a son of the late Junior “Pops” and Wileen Hales Reed. Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Randy Reed; and his sister, Sandy Townsend
