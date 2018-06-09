Bobbie Anderson
Amanda Bob “Bobbie” Anderson, age 90 of Calhoun, passed away on Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Halcyon Hospice of Atlanta.
Bobbie was born on December 29, 1927 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Johnson. In addition to her parents, Bobbie was also preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Anderson. She was a lifetime resident of Gordon County, and was a member of Calhoun First Baptist Church. Bobbie was a former school teacher and librarian, and was also a co-owner of Anderson Super Market with her husband, J.D.
Bobbie is survived by her two sons, John Anderson, and David Anderson both of Calhoun; daughter, Susan Anderson of Smyrna; two grandsons, Benjamin Anderson, and Jonathan Anderson; and one sister, Margie McGowan of Calhoun.
Graveside Services will be conducted on Thursday, June 7th at 10 AM in Fain Cemetery with Reverend John Bledsoe officiating.
You may leave the Anderson family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Amanda Bob “Bobbie” Anderson, age 90 of Calhoun.
Mary Stephens
Mary Umholtz Stephens, 88, of Calhoun, died Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Charleston, Arkansas on December 16, 1929, daughter of the late Charley and Estelle Black Umholtz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Lee Stephens; her brothers, Earl Umholtz and Therral Umholtz; and a son-in-law, George Vigneron.
Mrs. Stephens was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Jessie Charles “Chris” and Mary Tucker of Hermitage, TN, and Wesley Tucker of Murphy, NC; her daughters and son-in-law, Thelma Vigneron of Harrah, OK, and Judie and Keith Plumley of Calhoun; her sister and brother-in-law, Opal and Bert Jones of Heber Springs, AR; and grandchildren, Brian (Marcie) Tucker, Devin (Brittany) Tucker, Amber Tucker, Shannon (Micah) Armantrout, Brandon Lozano, Camelia (Troy) Winkler, Misty Dittman, Monica (Victor) Zill, Joseph (Rosanne) Liles, and Rhonda Liles. Eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren also survive.
Services to honor the life of Mary Umholtz Stephens will be held Thursday, June 7th at 1:00 PM, from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Elder Art Carlson officiating. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include Brian Tucker, Devin Tucker, Micah Armantrout, Joseph Liles, Victor Zill, and John Banis. Honorary pallbearers are J.C. “Chris” Tucker, Wesley Tucker, and Keith Plumley.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Mary Umholtz Stephens are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Charles Smith
Mr. Charles Smith, age 75, of Calhoun, passed away on Monday, June 4, 2018 at his residence. He was preceded in death by wife, Brenda Sue Montgomery Smith; parents, Henry and Eva Mae Scott Smith; two sisters, Catherine Smith and Annie Ruth Washington; and three brothers, Alvin Smith, Jake Smith, and Clinton Smith.
Survivors are his seven sons, Ezzard C. Smith of Gainesville, Ga., Billy D. Smith of Cartersville, Walter (Michelle) Person of Dalton, Mark (Annie) Smith of Calhoun, Victor L. (Monical) Smith, Sr. of Riverdale, London (Wueka) Smith, Sr. of Kingston, and Paris (Crystal) Smith of Resaca; four daughters, Melissa Johnson of Cartersville, Wendy (Thomas, Sr.) Linley of Kingston, Cassandra (Ray) Dixon of Calhoun, and Kerry (Joey) Chaney of Trion; dear friends, Margaret Turner and Elizabeth Printup; forty-six grandchildren; forty-seven great grandchildren; sister, Frances Griffin of Rome; brothers, Clark (Carolyn) Smith of Calhoun and Lamar (Diane) Smith of Rome; aunt, Hanora Gregory of Calhoun; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 452 West Line Street, Calhoun, Georgia, with Rev. Homer Printup as Eulogist, Pastor James Washington, Jr., and other ministers officiating. The family will receive friends at Friendship Baptist Church from 12 Noon until the funeral hour. Interment, Colbert Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories of Mr. Charles Smith at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.