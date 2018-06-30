Jazzmyne Ashworth
Miss Jazzmyne Dyane Ashworth, 17, a highly successful rising senior at Sonoraville High School of Calhoun, departed this world on Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Tennessee, along with her father, Johnny Matthew Ashworth, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Jazzmyne was born in Chattanooga, Tenn. on Jan. 11, 2001. She was the daughter of Charlene Shunta Threats of Calhoun and the late Johnny Matthew Ashworth. Mr. Ashworth departed this world alongside Jazzmyne. Jazzmyne was the younger sister of Jalishia Angelique LaShun Ashworth of Calhoun.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Mr. Willie Ashworth; great-grandmother, Ms. Sarah Elizabeth Threats; and great-great-aunt, Mrs. Dorothy Jennings.
Jazzmyne was set to begin her senior year at Sonoraville High School. She was a member of the Future Farmers of America, Future Business Leaders of America, National Technical Honor Society, and the Beta Club. She was also a member of the Agriculture Program and Floriculture Team at Sonoraville High School. Jazzmyne was named a Fellow at the World Food Prize Alabama Youth Institute, an Advisory member of the Georgia Department of Human Services’ Youth Empowerment Series, and was a Borlaug Scholar. Among her achievements, Jazzmyne was an AGITrek Summer Scholar at Tuskegee University and a Disney Dreamer through the Steve Harvey Program. Jazzmyne was a part of the National Society of High School Scholars and the Pink Tourmaline. Jazzmyne’s Church Home was Sonoraville Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she actively served as Youth Assistant in the Youth Ministries. Jazzmyne future plans were to attend Tuskegee University and major in Agricultural and Environmental Science with a focus on Agribusiness. Her dream was make an impact to reduce food insecurities globally.
Jazzmyne is survived by her mother, Charlene Threats and her sister, Jalishia Ashworth. She is also survived by half-siblings, Ebony Harris, Myjiya Floyd, and Cormel Floyd; step-father, Timothy Thomas; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Larry and Janis McMillon and Mrs. Marilyn Ashworth. She is also survived by aunts, Darlene Threats, LaKesha Threats, Clarissa King, and Tracy Davenport and an uncle, Bobby Threats (Kawanda). Other surviving family members include cousins, Angela Towns (Patrick), Alisa Price (Hillary), and Jermell Sanford (Rachel); and great-aunts Cheryl Davis (Frank) and Beverly Hamler (David). Jazzmyne lovingly leaves behind a host of family members, church family, and her beloved friends at Sonoraville High School.
A service to celebrate the life of Miss Jazzmyne Ashworth will be on Sunday, July 1, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home with Pastor Zachary Washington officiating. Jazzmyne will be laid to rest at Haven of Rest Memorial Park.
Jazzmyne’s family will receive friends on Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 3 until 9 p.m. at the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home.
Jerry Smith
Jerry James Smith, age 76, a long-time resident of Calhoun, passed away June 26, 2018 at his home in Daytona Beach, Fla. He was the son of the late James Howard (Jigger) and Faynette Wilson Smith, of Calhoun.
He is immediately survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Jill Hobgood Smith, daughter of the late Frank and Dixie Agnes Wright Hobgood, of Calhoun.
Other immediate survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Stacie and Jeremy Jacobs, of Kennesaw, grandchildren: Rachel and Jack, grandson and grand daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Tiffany Ware Dodd, and great grandchildren, Briggs and Scarlet Kay; his son and daughter-in-law, Kahle Martin (L. Eomhd) and Gila Bautista Eomhd, of Calhoun, grandsons: Ralem, Isa, True, Justice, Freedom, and their mother, Aiko Eileen Daniels. He is also survived by brother, Richard Ted Smith of Calhoun.
Jerry was a 1959 graduate of the former Red Bud High School and a 1963 graduate of Shorter College, with degrees in Sociology and History. His first community service position was math teacher at the former Sugar Valley Grammar School. He then went on to serve thirty-seven years with the State of Georgia, first as probation officer, and then as Diversion Center Officer, retiring in 2001.
Jerry and Jill retired to Daytona Beach — where he delighted in boating, fishing, beachcombing, and the lifelong companionship of his “beautiful bride” Jill.
A private family memorial will be held in Daytona Beach Shores. In lieu of remembrances or flowers, the family of Jerry Smith would gratefully appreciate contributions to the George Chambers Resource Center, a Calhoun-based non-profit which provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities, PO Box 1996, Calhoun GA 30703.
James Stansell
James Stansell, age 69, of Gordon County, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018 at his residence.
James was born on Jan. 6, 1949 in Gordon County to the late John Roy Stansell and Evelyn Inez Fuller Stansell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Brian Lee Stansell; nephew, Tommy Hill; and four sisters, Betty Patterson, Elizabeth Hill, Martha Hughes, and Vera Amos. James was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, and he was formerly employed by Dixie Group.
James is survived by his son, Travis Stansell of Calhoun; brother, Johnny Stansell and his wife Denise, and Doyle Stansell and his wife Gwen; four sisters, Diane Young, Judy Hill, Frances Timms and her husband Donald, and Nancy Crump; four grandchildren, Jaxson Stansell, Caleb Stansell, Kaylie Stansell, and BreeAnna Stansell; and his good friend, James Lovain.
Funeral Services were conducted on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Brent Davis officiating. Burial followed in Chandler Cemetery.
The family received friends on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Ron Eitutis
Ron Eitutis, 56, of Calhoun, passed away at his home on Monday, June 25, 2018, following several years of declining health. He was born in East Orange, N.J. on Nov. 24, 1961, son of the late Nick and Mary Gretz Eitutis.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Sheryl Robbins Eitutis; his daughters and son-in-law, Britney and Daniel Smith, and Nicolle Eitutis; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Lindy Eitutis, and Nicholas Eitutis and Wendy Dzanis; a grandson, Griffin Thomas Smith; and Ruthie Jones.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 30, at 2 p.m. from East Calhoun Church, 401 Peters Street, Calhoun, GA 30701, with Pastor Keith Reid officiating. Music will be arranged by Pastor Tim Reid. A fellowship dinner will be held afterwards in the church fellowship hall.
Jerry Tippens
Jerry Franklin Tippens, age 70 of Plainville, passed away on June 20, 2018 at his residence.
Jerry was born on Feb. 20, 1948 in Calhoun to the late Lyman F. Tippens and Opal Irene Craig Tippens. In addition to his parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Clinton Sharp. Jerry was a member of New Zion Baptist Church. He was a former Gordon County Sheriff’s Deputy. He also served in the United States Army as a Sergeant during Vietnam, where he earned a Bronze Star.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gail Tippens of Plainville; sister, Janice Newton and her husband, George of Adairsville; mother-in-law, Loudine Sharp of Plainville; brother-in-law, Wyatt Sharp and his wife, Barbara; sister-in-law, Rita Sharp of Plainville; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.
Ruby Lance
Ruby Bryson Lance, 93, of Calhoun, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2018 at Gordon Hospital. Ruby was born on April 24, 1925, in Ringgold, as one of eleven children to Frank and Mary Brown Bryson. She was a lifelong member of Cherokee Baptist Church of Ringgold. She was employed in the textile industry for most of her life. Ruby had a great love for all animals. She rescued two beloved pets from the community. She provided them with a loving, caring and safe home.
Ruby is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Robert Harry Lance; parents, Frank and Mary Brown Bryson of Ringgold; sisters, Louise (Doc) O’Donald of Cleveland, Tenn., Rena (Lonnie) Helton of Adairsville, Stella (John) Chambers, Edith (Tee) Headrick, Florence (Eugene) Dunson and Jo (Edward) Bryant of Ringgold.; brothers, John L., James, Frank, Jr., and Ralph all of Ringgold.
Ruby is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Judith and Olen Bickers, Jr. of Lorena, Texas, and Patty and Grover Channell of Calhoun; several nieces, nephews and special friends also survive. She will be greatly missed by her beloved pet, Bella Baby or as “Gran” called her, “Baby Doll”.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at the funeral home with Rev. Larry Hayes officiating. Interment followed at Anderson Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.