Virginia Mae Moody Worth
Mrs. Virginia “Ginger” Moody Worth died peacefully on May 22, 2018 at her home after a short illness. She was 85. Born and raised through high school in Calhoun, she resided for the past 14 years at Neshaminy Manor in Warrington, Pa.
Virginia was born in 1933, in Calhoun, youngest of three children of gospel and bluegrass composer-singer Mr. Charles Ernest Moody and Mrs. Fannie Brownlee Moody. She graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Lagrange (Ga.) College in 1954, and later with a bachelor of science education degree from Wayne State University, Detroit, Mich., in 1970. Music was always central to her work and life. She began her adult life serving in music ministry alongside her late husband, the Rev. Dr. Howard A. Worth, as he pastored churches in Toledo, Ohio, and Detroit, Mich. As a full-time mom, she completed her teaching degree in Detroit and began a career teaching elementary school music but was cut short after a few years by the onset of multiple sclerosis. She and her family moved to Silver Creek, where she taught numerous piano students through private lessons. In retirement, she and her husband moved to Pleasant Hill, Tenn., where she continued to teach piano and enjoy music.
Despite the debilitating neurological effect of multiple sclerosis, which she had endured for more than 40 years, Ginger was a beacon of light and touched many people’s souls. Wheelchair bound for the last 20 years, she played piano at church services, participated in many social events, and was an avid writer of letters and correspondence to friends and family living both far and near. Her hallmark, never ceasing cheerful spirit and positive outlook will be remembered by many.
Predeceased in 1996 by her husband of 41 years, the Rev. Dr. Howard A. Worth, originally of Waterbury, Conn., and her brother, Charles Brownlee Moody (Eloise) of Houston, Texas, Virginia is survived by her sons Thomas C. Worth (Beth), of Washington, D.C., James H. Worth (Mary), of Warrington, Pa., and her beloved sister, Frances Moody Jones (H.I.), of Silver Creek, Ga. In addition, she is survived by six grandchildren (Joshua, Rachel, Margarita, Carla, Emily, Sean), and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held July 14, at 11 a.m. at the Calhoun First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Line St, Calhoun, Ga. A luncheon will follow. Donations may be made in Virginia’s name to the Neshaminy Manor “Gardens at the Manor” program, 1660 Easton Road, Warrington, PA. 18976.
Madge Galmon
Madge Marie Galmon, age 64, of Calhoun, passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at her residence.
Madge was born on Nov. 14, 1953 in Gordon County to the late Willie Ross Galmon and Mandy Cudd Galmon. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by: two brothers, Slagle Ross Galmon, and Wade Galmon; and sister, Juanita Galmon. Madge loved music, had a loving personality, and was a loving sister.
Madge is survived by: her two brothers, Charles Ross Galmon and his wife Beverly, and Billy E. Galmon and his wife Jan; and three sisters, Edna Ray, Mandy J. Robertson and her husband Mathew, and Lou Ann Ward and her husband Jerry.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, June 1 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Greg Bergner officiating. Burial will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Barbara Jo Henderson
Barbara “Bobbie” Jo Henderson departed this life and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Henderson; her parents James and Nancy Fisher; her brother Charles “Sonny” Fisher; one son-in-law, Ken Bennett; and one granddaughter Rebecca Ann Bennett.
Survivors include her six children and their spouses, Joseph and Jenifer Henderson of Sugar Valley, Damon and Maria Henderson of Resaca, Fabian Henderson of Sugar Valley, George Henderson of Calhoun, Frankie and Michael Shipman of Cohutta and Angie Bennett of Resaca. Twelve grandchildren, Hannah, Brooke, Abby, Kendra, Brianna, Isaac, Roman, Ethan, Elijah, Malachi, Joshua, and Cole. Four great grandchildren, Raylee, Ethan, Gabe and Zailyn. Her niece and Nephew Elizabeth and Jamie Fisher and her special friend and cousin Helen Aikins.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 2 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home, with Reverend Dewayne Smith, Reverend Derrick Ingle, Reverend R.S. Smith and Reverend Junior Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Hall Memorial Baptist Church/Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday, June 1 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 2nd until the funeral hour of 2 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Roman Henderson, Malachi Henderson, Elijah Henderson, Ethan Cronan, Joshua Cronan and Adam Patterson. Honorary Pallbearers are Michael Shipman, Isaac Henderson and Cole Henderson.
