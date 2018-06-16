Robert “Bob” McLure
Mr. Robert Gordon “Bob” McLure, Jr. age 82, of Dalton, passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.
Mr. McLure was a graduate of Calhoun High School and Georgia Tech. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Calhoun. He enjoyed genealogy, reading and history.
Mr. McLure was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Gordon McLure, Sr. and Lota J. McLure; sister, Nan Elizabeth McLure; father-in-law, Glenn Taylor.
Survivors include wife, Betty Taylor McLure of Dalton; sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Ashley McLure of Norcross, and Scott and Bobbi McLure of Kennesaw; mother-in-law, Ruth Taylor of Crandall; brother-in-law and spouse, James and Carman Taylor of Otto, N.C.; grandchildren, Robert and Carolyn McLure of Norcross, Alexis, Christopher and Catherine McLure of Kennesaw; very special cousin and spouse, Sarah and John Thomas of Huntsville, Ala.; and other cousins.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. McLure was held Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Chatsworth Heights Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Cannon officiating.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Modesta Chavez
Modesta Ramirez Chavez, age 58 of Mexico, passed away on Monday, June 11, 2018 at her daughter’s residence in Gordon County.
Modesta was born on Nov. 5, 1959 in Acapa Tlahuiltepa Hidalgo, Mexico to Maria Chavez Velazquez and the late Felipe Ramirez Trejo.
Modesta is survived by her husband, Joaquin Baltazar Santiago of Mexico; son, Eder Baltazar Ramirez of Mexico; daughter, Anabel Noble and her husband Gregory of Calhoun; mother, Maria Chavez Velazquez of Mexico; three brothers, Modesto Ramirez, Jose Luis Ramirez, and Juan Carlos Ramirez all of Mexico; seven sisters, Aurelia Ramirez, Guadalupe Ramirez, Teresa Ramirez, Antonia Ramirez, Margarita Ramirez, Malena Ramirez, and Belen Ramirez all of Mexico; and three grandchildren also survive.
A Funeral Mass was conducted on Wednesday, June 13 at 7 p.m. from the St. Clements Catholic Church with Father Feiser Munoz officiating.
Burial will take place in Panteon Cementerio Comunitario of Acapa, Hidalgo, Mexico.
Thomas Thornton
Thomas Matthew Thornton, 28, of Adairsville, formerly of Greensboro, Ga., died Friday, June 8, 2018, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born in Greensboro on Sept. 3, 1989, son of Steven and Lisa Hunt Thornton.
Thomas was a 2008 graduate of Greene County High School, where he participated in baseball, tennis, band and wrestling. He was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army in Iraq as an Intelligence Analyst. He was awarded many decorations, including Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal w/Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.
Survivors include his parents, Steven and Lisa Hunt Thornton of Adairsville; his brother and sister-in-law, Jacob and Haley Thornton, and soon to be niece, Hollis, of Athens; and uncles and aunts, Henry Thornton, Jr., of Union Point, Dorothy and Carl Grant of Ty Ty, Debra and Ricky Silvey of Crawfordville, Samuel and Crystal Hunt of Union Point, James and Roslyn Hunt of Woodville, Lee and Misty Hunt of Crawfordville, Jessica and Jesus Hunt Tabares, and Bryan and Jennifer Hunt of Beckley, West Virginia. A number of close cousins (16), and his adopted grandparents, Frank and Elaine Finch of Union Point, also survive.
A Memorial Service to honor the life of Thomas Matthew Thornton will be held Friday, June 15 at 2 p.m. from Bethesda Baptist Church in Union Point, with Bruce Lovin officiating. Music will be arranged by Lee Hunt. Burial, with Military Honors, will be at the church cemetery. James Hunt will serve as pallbearer.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Thomas’ memory to Warrior Life Services, 409 Oak Brook Court, Smyrna, GA 30082.
Carolyn Quinn
Carolyn Sue Quinn, age 74, of Calhoun, passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at her residence.
Carolyn was born on Aug. 16, 1943 in Gordon County to the late Oscar Wallace and Hattie Jones Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Quinn; brother, Clyde Wallace; and three sisters, Ethel Wallace Owens, Mildred Wallace Hall, and Pauline Wallace Godfrey. Carolyn was a member of South Calhoun Baptist Church, and was well-known as a waitress for Golden Coral, Shoney’s and IHOP.
Carolyn is survived by her four sons, Darron “Poo” Quinn and his wife Michelle of Calhoun; Michael Quinn and his wife Nicole of Dalton; Anthony Quinn and his wife Vickie of Resaca, and Chris “Squeakey” Quinn and his wife Robin of Calhoun; seven grandchildren, Sommer Quinn and her boyfriend Johnathan Novicki, Mercadies Jones, Cheyenne Quinn, Cameron Quinn, Jared Quinn, Melea Quinn Evans and her husband Jesse, and Colby Quinn; two great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Wallace McRee; special friends, Becky Quinn, Tonia Quinn, Sis Novicki, and Laverne Cox; and eighteen nieces and nephews also survive.
A Memorial Service will be conducted on Friday, June 15 at 6 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Fred McCoy officiating.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Thomas Funeral Home.
Vicki Blasengame
Vicki Blasengame 55, of Gordon County, departed this life on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. She was born on Jan. 24, 1963.
She is survived by her three children, Alma Blasengame, Matthew and his wife Jamie Blasengame, Amanda Robinson; and grandchildren Mattie, Gage, Alexis Blasengame, Ella Daugherty and Tanner Robinson.
Minster Adam Silvers will be officiating her Memorial Service at Living Water Miniseries on Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7 p.m.
Rick Correll
John Richard Correll, age 61, went to be with his Savior on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. He was born Oct. 30, 1956 in Dakar, Africa to the late missionaries Sidney Robert Correll and Betty Correll Coughlin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-father, Joseph Coughlin.
Rick is survived by his wife, Laura; his children and their spouses, Robert Correll, Beth Correll Buckland and her husband Tyler, Aubree Correll Nowak and her husband Phillip; two granddaughters, Hadley and Harper Buckland; sister, Sara Mitchell and her husband Rudy; brother, Steve Correll; sister Janet Langille and her husband Thane, and several nieces and nephews.
Rick was an educator for the Calhoun City Schools until his retirement. He was instrumental in bringing soccer to Calhoun in the 1980s. He started the high school boys soccer and the girls middle school soccer programs.
More than anything, Rick loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. They were his pride and joy.
He was a member of Calhoun First United Methodist Church. A memorial service to remember Rick’s life will be at the First Methodist Church on Friday, June 22, at 12 noon with Pastor Ed Archer officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. - 12 noon prior to the service in the Fellowship Hall of the Church.
Louise Morgan
Louise Sexton Morgan, age 74, of Plainville, passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at her residence.
Louise was born Dec. 14, 1943 in Letcher County, Ky., daughter of the late Lundy Sexton and Lucille Mae Roberts Sexton. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by: her son, J.C. Morgan; daughter, Penny Morgan; two grandchildren, Jess Franklin and Crystal Mae Morgan; and four brothers, J.M. Sexton, H.C. Sexton, L.D. Sexton, and Billy James Sexton.
She is survived by: one son, Clifton Morgan; four sisters, Ellweze Mullins, Bernice Covington, Mary Rose Herrero, and Elinda Ann Hilley; three grandchildren, Cliff Morgan, Jr., Braden Morgan, and Dustin Morgan; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 16 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. George Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Brownlee Mountain Family Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving include; T.L. Mullins, Thomas Mullins, Billy Covington, Jake Tow, Shaun Cole, Blaize Goss, and Adam Childers. Honorary pallbearers will include; Dustin Morgan, Braden Morgan, Cliff Jr. Morgan, Cameron Boswell, Dallas Withers, Jason Goss, and Mathew Cole.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 15 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
