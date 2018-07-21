Lamar Dean
Lamar Dean, age 80, of Calhoun, a faithful Christian and a lifelong Republican, passed away Wednesday morning, July 18, in Gordon Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Lamar was born April 26, 1938 in Gordon County, son of the late Henry Esco Dean and Martha Pearl Williams Dean. After graduating from Red Bud High School, he served his country in the United States Army. Lamar returned to Calhoun where he begin working at the Echota Cotton Mill, after leaving there he found his true calling that would last almost 60 years in the furniture business. First with Scoggins-McBrayer Furniture, Impact Furniture and as owner and operator of Classic Furniture and even after his retirement with The Furniture Store. Lamar loved his church and was a charter member of Heritage Baptist Church. The only thing he loved more than Detroit Tigers Baseball was politics, he along with Truett Moss founded the Gordon County Republican Party in 1968. As a civic leader, he was a member of the Calhoun Lions Club for over 45 years having held every office in the club several times including that of president. Lamar was also a member of the Oothcaloga Masonic Lodge #154 F&AM. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Dean and his brother in law, Leroy Seritt.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret Long Dean; one daughter, LaRae Dean Pennel and her husband Dr. Ted Pennel; one granddaughter, Isabella Margaret Pennel; and one sister, Vivian Seritt, all of Calhoun. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 20 at 2 p.m. from the Heritage Baptist Church with Dr. Brent Davis officiating. Entombment will be in Gordon Memorial Gardens with full military rites being afforded by the Dalton American Legion.
Pallbearers serving include; Buddy Moss, Bill Hutchinson, Dale Bentley, Flipper McDaniel, Tommy Brumlow, and Howard Brock. Honorary pallbearers will include; Johnny Long, Joe Powell, Dr. Ted Pennel, Marshall Smithey, the Calhoun Lions Club and the Joy Sunday School Class.
The family received friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church and on Friday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at the church.
The family request that in addition to flowers donations may be made to the Heritage Baptist Church (Playground Fund) @ 345 Curtis Parkway SE, Calhoun, Georgia, 30701 or to the Calhoun Lions Club @ P.O. Box 385, Calhoun, Georgia, 30703.
You may send condolences to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. Lamar Dean.
Randy Towe
Mr. Randy Towe, 58, of Calhoun, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018 following a heart attack at his residence.
Randy was born in Gordon County on May 5, 1960, son of Wylene Simmons Towe and the late Daniel Towe. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Chadwick; granddaughter, Savanna Towe; and his father-in-law, James Fain. He was self-employed as an auto mechanic.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Fain Towe, to whom he was married for 40 years; son, Brandon Towe; daughter, Heather Maddox and her husband Josh; three sisters, Pam (Joey) Newton, Brenda (Rev. William) Daniel, and Shelia (Donald) Padgett; grandchildren, Dakota and Mason Maddox and Branson and Brooklyn Towe.
A service to honor the life of Randy Towe will be held Friday, July 20 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home. Rev. Hershell Pierce and Rev. William Daniel will officiate. Interment will follow at Haven of Rest Memorial Park with Rev. Ricky Silvers conducting the committal service. Pallbearers serving include Andy Worley, Josh Oliver, Bobby White, Terry Lee Vandyke, Kevin Davis, and Leland Ullman. James Cochran will serve as honorary pallbearer.
The Towe family received friends on Thursday, July 19 between the hours of 6 and 8:30 p.m. at Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Jeffrey Leatherwood
Jeffrey Lynn Leatherwood, 54, of Calhoun, died Monday, July 16, 2018 at his residence. He was born in Gordon County on March 5, 1964, son of Maxine Steele Harcrow, and the late James Arthur Leatherwood. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Leatherwood.
Jeffrey was employed with Lynch Electrical as a Pipe Fitter/Electrician.
Survivors include his sons, Chase Leatherwood, Tyler Leatherwood and Dusty Leatherwood; his step-daughter, Jennifer Stanley; his sister and brother-in-law, Karin and Craig Jones; and his mother, Maxine Harcrow.
A Memorial Service to honor the life of Jeffrey Lynn Leatherwood was held Thursday, July 19 at 8 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Dakota Grogan officiating.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 p.m. until the service hour of 8 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Ernest Rankin
Ernest Howard Rankin, 79, of Calhoun, formerly of Dalton, passed away Monday, July 16 at his home surrounded by his family.
Ernest was born May 8, 1939 in Dalton to James and Viola Rankin. On Dec. 12, 1966 he married Elaine Parsons in Ringgold. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Calhoun. He retired from Rosedale after many years. Ernest loved spending time with his family, attending church, listening to Elvis, learning about history, and watching old Westerns.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Elaine; children and their spouses, Lisa and Chris Welch of Dalton, Cheryl and David Kloser of Acworth, and Ken and Kendra Rankin of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Sara and Dustin Shaw, Katie Welch, Mollie Welch, Chase and Hannah Welch, and Zachary Kloser; great- grandchildren, Jeremiah Shaw and Jude Shaw; sister-in-law, Joan Rankin, and other cousins, friends, nieces and nephews as well as his two beloved pets.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Viola; his brother, Paul Rankin; and sister Syble Rankin; special grandmother, Julia Rankin; grandson Matthew Welch.
Friends and loved ones visited from 3:00 until 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 19 at Heritag,e Baptist Church with the service to immediately follow at Heritage Baptist Church located 345 Curtis Parkway SE Calhoun, Georgia, 30701. Pastor Brent Davis officiated. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heritage Baptist Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
Ann Goza
Ann Bryson Goza, age 80, of Calhoun, formerly of Lilburn, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 20, 2018 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth.
A native of Atlanta, Ann was a member of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church and a retired school bus driver for Gwinnett County after 33 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Raymond Goza of Calhoun; daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Robert Rouzee of Calhoun; son and daughter-in-law, John and Monique Goza of Kaufman, Texas; and her loving grandchildren, Elizabeth Rouzee and Blake Rouzee.
Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family received friends Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Pat Chastain
Mrs. Patsy Ruth Haygood Chastain, better known as Pat, died Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was born in Gordon County on May 10, 1943, daughter of the late Ernest and Bertha Haygood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Michelle Chastain; a daughter-in-law, Morgana Chastain; sister, Lois Johnson and her husband Cecil; and brother, Bobby Haygood and his wife Katherin.
She was a loving wife and mother, and had fought a courageous battle with cancer for 16 years. She was a member of Plainview Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Chastain, to whom she was married for 58 years; her daughter, Martie Chastain Brackett and her husband David; her son, Timmy Chastain and Stacy Whitfield; grandchildren, Andrew Chastain, Brody Boswell, Mahala Brackett, Taylor Brackett, Chastain Brackett, Keegan Brackett, and Kooper Brackett; and a great-grandchild, Davinee Daniel.
A service to celebrate the life of Pat Chastain will be conducted Friday, July 20 at 2 p.m. from Plainview Baptist Church, with Rev. Ronald Goss and Rev. David Brackett officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include Andrew Chastain, Brody Boswell, Brandon Goss, Jerry Teague, Justin Henderson, and Mitchell Chastain. Honorary pallbearers are Kegan, Kooper, and Chastin Brackett.
The family will receive friends at Plainview Baptist Church, Friday, July 20 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour of 2 p.m.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Eric Turner and staff for their loving care of Pat.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Pat Chastain are under the care and direction of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.