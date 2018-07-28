Wanda Harris
Wanda Jean Edmondson Harris, of Calhoun, passed away on July 24, 2018, surrounded by loved ones. Wanda was born Nov. 4, 1957, in Rome, to the late Johnny Earl Edmondson and Mary Jean Jackson Edmondson West. She graduated from Adairsville High School and worked in Customer Service at Carriage Industries and Mahindra Tractor.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Rickey Howell Harris, and two children, Racey JuJuan Harris and Layla Cashay Harris Towers. Also surviving are four cherished grandchildren, Madison Harris, Brianna Towers, Aubrey Towers, and Macey Harris. Other family members include, step-father, Jimmy West of Adairsville; sister, Rosa Fowler; step-brother, Blaine West; nephew Jonathan Talley; niece Veilvet Redwine, and many other beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services to honor the life of Wanda Jean Harris will be held Friday, July 27 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Wesley Hunt officiating. Music will be arranged by Leah Roach and Ritchie Parker. Burial will follow in Chandler Cemetery.
The Harris family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 26 from 5 until 8 p.m.
Pallbearers: Jeremy Jackson, Curt Jackson, Jonathan Talley, Justin Evans, Vincent Burger and Levi Wright.
Honorary Pallbearers: Darryl Jackson, Andrew Register, David Wright, Mitch Colquitt, Tim Harris, Derrick Davis, Aaron Allen and Jay Allen.
Pallbearers: Jeremy Jackson, Curt Jackson, Jonathan Talley, Justin Evans, Vincent Burger and Levi Wright.
Mildred “Didder” Hale
Mildred “Didder” Hale, 85, of the Sonoraville community, died Monday, July 23, 2018 at Townsend Park Healthcare in Cartersville, following several years of declining health. She was born in Bartow County on April 13, 1933, daughter of the late Newt and Ollie Vaughn Hale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Melvin and Meada Hale, Lawrence and Flaura Mae Hale, and Milton and Lucille Hale; a nephew, Ricky Leonard; and a great-nephew, Josh Roberts.
Didder was retired from Mannington Mills, and was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sister, Ellen Leonard; nieces, Nancy Gardner, Debbie Grizzle, Vickie Roberts, and Elaine Chadwick; and numerous great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services to honor the life of Mildred “Didder” Hale were held Thursday, July 26 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Donny Summey and Rev. David Summey officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Zach Grizzle, Alex Leonard, Eric Morgan, Scott Duvall, Jack Darnell and Wayne Leonard.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 25 from 5 until 9 p.m.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 25 from 5 until 9 p.m.
Sue Harcrow
Suella Falls “Sue” Harcrow, 85, of Calhoun, died Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Sue was born in Blue Ridge on Oct. 2, 1932, daughter of the late Edgar Falls and Zola Nichols Falls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Daves and her husband, WA; brothers, Frank Falls and his wife Marie, Robert Falls, and Howard Falls; brothers-in-law, Dave Brakebill and Fritz Roberts; and a sister-in-law, Jo Falls.
Sue was a well-known seamstress, and prior to her retirement, worked at Richardson Dry Cleaners.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas W. and Penny Fowler Harcrow, and Timothy T. and Christy Fox Harcrow, both of Calhoun; sisters, Betty Brakebill, Louise Roberts, and Lynda Falls Hunnicutt; her brother, Bill Falls; grandchildren, Jesse Harcrow and spouse, Ashley Harcrow, Nick Harcrow, Dillan Harcrow, Stephanie Ryan Harcrow, and Sydney Rose Harcrow; and sisters-in-law, Lydia Falls Hite and Maxine Falls. A host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.
Services to honor the life of Sue Falls Harcrow will be conducted Saturday, July 28 at 3:30 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral home, with Eddie Brannon officiating. Burial will follow in Fain cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include Jesse Harcrow, Dillon Harcrow, Nick Harcrow, Steve Bone, Nick Brakebill, and Eric Fowler.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, July 28 from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour of 3:30 p.m.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, July 28 from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour of 3:30 p.m.

Fernand Michaud
Mr. Fernand Michaud, 85, of Calhoun, died Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Gordon Health Care. He was born in St. Agatha, Maine on Oct. 1, 1932, son of the late Claude and Cecille Collins Michaud. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Madeline Levasseur Michaud; and a brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Teresa Levesque.
Mr. Michaud was retired from Fafnir Corporation, where he had been employed for 45 years. He was a member of St. Clements Catholic Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Michaud of Calhoun; a brother and sister-in-law, Marc and Bern Michaud of Ft. Kent, Maine; a sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Herman Bealieu of Ft. Myers, Fla.; and his grand-dog, Coco Chanel.
Honoring his wishes, Mr. Michaud’s body was cremated and there will be no services.
