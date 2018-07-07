Jerrie Payne
Mrs. Jerrie Wyatt Payne, 48, of the Talking Rock community, departed this life on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.
Jerrie was born in Bartow County on June 27, 1970, the only daughter of Nancy Richardson Wyatt of Calhoun and the late William Jerry Wyatt.
At the time of her death she was employed by ABM Contracting and was a custodian at Pickens County High School. She loved her job and loved her co-workers very much. She was a graduate of the Class of 1989 from Fairmount High School. Jerrie attended church at Revolution Church in Jasper.
Jerrie is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Lee Payne of the home; daughters and son-in-law, Sabrina and Steve Swindler of North Augusta, S.C., Tabitha Payne, and Christy Payne both of Talking Rock; her mother, Nancy Richardson Wyatt of Calhoun; brothers and sister-in-law, Billy and Taiwana Wyatt of Fairmount, Steve Pyle and Terry Carboni both of Indiana; two grandchildren; very special friends that she loved dearly, Becky Brookshire of the Ryo Community, and Debra Faucett of Pickens County; other extended family members and many friends also survive Jerrie.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Jerrie Payne will be held on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the Fairmount Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Elliott officiating.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, July 8, from 1 p.m. until the service hour of 3 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to Mrs. Payne's family
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jerrie Payne memorial fund, handled through the Fairmount Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home.
Arrangements by The Fairmount Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home and Ponders Dalton Crematory
Dr. Bruce Lee, Jr.
Dr. Bruce “Skip” Elwin Lee, Jr., 66, formerly of Calhoun, died Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Givens Healthcare in Asheville, N.C.
Born in Battle Creek, Mich., he was the husband of Sharon (Alway) Lee of Asheville, and was the son of Barbara (Hunter) Lee of College Place, Wash., and the late Bruce Elwin Lee.
He was a member of the Body of Christ that lived Ephesians 5:25.
Dr. Lee was a member of the Georgia Medical Directors Association, where he served as Past President; the American Medical Directors Association; and was the Past President of Liaison International Ministries. He was the Medical Director of five nursing homes and one hospice in the Calhoun area where he lovingly cared for the residents.
He was passionate about sharing and teaching the Gospel to those he met in his everyday walk and participated in mission trips to places such as Bolivia, China, Venezuela, Africa, and Nicaragua.
Dr. Lee had a love of sailing and enjoyed helping home school his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and mother, Dr. Lee is survived by a daughter, Marisa Renegar (Jon) of Asheville; a son, Brandon Lee (Scott Lewis) of Atlanta; six grandchildren: Ian, Isaac, Andrew, Ava Karis, Anslee, and Aaron Renegar; two brothers: Steve Lee (Heather) of College Place, Wash. and Mark Lee (Peggy) of Laurel, Md.; and a sister, Yvonne Pichette (Ray) of Dade City, Fla.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at First Baptist Church, 411 College St., Calhoun, GA. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dr. Lee's memory may be made to Liaison International Ministries
Roy Scott
Roy Blanton Scott, age 70, a resident of the Nicklesville Community, died Monday, July 2, 2018 at his home. He was born in Gordon County on July 23, 1947, son of the late Earl Sanford Scott and the late Fannie Mae Hicks Causby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Houston Scott and Marvin “Bo” Scott.
Roy was employed with NPC South Textiles. He was a member of Canaanland Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Orethea “Polly” Scott, to whom he was married for 43 years; his son, Richard Scott; his daughter, Rebecca Patton; his brother, Danny Scott; his sister, Edna Dollar; grandchildren, Ashley Franks and Andrea Scott; and great-grandchildren, Brady Lavender and Mason Smith.
Services to honor the life of Roy Blanton Scott were held Wednesday, July 4 at 2 p.m. from Canaanland Baptist Church, with Rev. Danny Jenkins officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Pallbearers serving included Richard Scott, Matthew Miller, Scott Sires, James Gibson, and Mike Woodward. Honorary pallbearers were members of Canaanland Baptist Church.
The family received friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 3 from 5 until 9 p.m.
Condolences may be left. Funeral arrangements for Roy Blanton Scott are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Monisha Dixon
Ms. Monisha Marie “Nisha” Dixon, age 37, of Calhoun, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018. She was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ida Mae Dixon, grandfathers, James Dixon and Ernest Carter, aunt, Stephanie Turner, and uncle, Lamar Langston.
She is survived by her son, Jakeenon Dashawn Dixon; daughters, J’Niya Tamia Dixon and Jakyi-lea Mailon Thrash; mother, Nancy (Michael Wilson) Dixon; father, Danny Carter; special friend, Andre Lamont Thrash; one sister, Camille (Maurice Harris) Dixon; one brother, Travis Carter; aunts, Glenda (Pierce) Starr, Vanessa Kelly, Tica James, Tonya James, Elizabeth Ann McBride, Judy Carter, Rhonda Carter, and Katherine Carter; uncles, Roger Dixon, Barry Wayne Dixon, Ronnie (Lakicia) Dixon, Robert Owens, Steve Turner, Ernest Carter, Felton Curtis, and Calvin Carter; grandmother, Wylene Turner; special nephews, Coreontae “Corey” Dixon and Ahkeelan Harris; special niece, Amelia Harris; god-sister, Marisha Higginbotham; a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral Service will be held Sunday, July, 8, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Belmont Baptist Church, 275 West Belmont Drive, Calhoun, Georgia 30701, with Rev. Carlos Calhoun and other ministers officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service, Interment, Pine Grove Church Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories of Ms. Monisha Marie Dixon. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.
Jackie Coker
Jackie Brown Coker, 93, of Calhoun, died Monday, July 2, 2018 at Gordon Hospital, following a year and a half of declining health. She was born in Bartow County on May 29, 1925, daughter of the late Corthon and Dora Hart Mulkey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, C.W. Mulkey, Junior Mulkey, J.T. Mulkey, Pearline Payne, Ella Mae Childers, Hazel Parker, and Ester Lingerfelt.
Mrs. Coker was retired from the textile industry and was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Diane and Reggie Temples of Fairmount, and Charlotte Martinez of Calhoun; a sister and brother-in-law, Dale and Junior Parson; grandchildren, David and Cortney Temples, Kim and Mitchell Pierce, Gina and Randall Storey, Jeremy and Brooke Davis, and Cameron Martinez; great-grandchildren, Blake and Ashley Temples, Emily Temples, Tyler and Abi Pierce, Jasmin Storey, Jordyn Storey, Austin Davis, Sean Davis, Molley Cole, Alley Cole, Kaycee Charleston, and Kayli Charleston; and great-great grandchildren, Andrew Pierce, Madelyn Temples, Kyson Smith, and Sophia Smith.
Services to honor the life of Jackie Brown Coker will be held Friday, July 6 at 3 p.m. from Oak Hill Baptist Church, with Rev. Reggie Temples, Rev. David Temples, and Brother Mitchell Pierce officiating. Music will be arranged by Sally Jones. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include Randall Storey, Jeremy Davis, Austin Davis, Cameron Martinez, Blake Temples, and Tyler Pierce. Honorary pallbearers are Sean Davis and Jordyn Storey.
The family received friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, July 5 from 5 until 9 p.m.
Condolences may be left. Funeral arrangements for Jackie Brown Coker are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.