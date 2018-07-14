George “Duck” Townsend
Mr. George Washington “Duck” Townsend, 85, of Fairmount, departed this life on Monday, July 9, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Duck was born Feb. 22, 1933 in Fairmount, a son of the late Lawrence Mart and Annie Starks Townsend. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Charles Townsend; sisters, Lency Silvers and Odelle Crowe; brothers, twin brothers, Larry and Harry Townsend, Robert Townsend, Bobby Townsend, Walter “Bud” and Ella Townsend, Amos Townsend, Otis Townsend and Paul Townsend; a brother-in-law, William Mulkey.
Duck was named after President George Washington because he was born on his birthday. Duck proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Duck was a lifelong resident of Gordon County, proudly serving the citizens of Gordon County as a County Commissioner and a policeman in Fairmount. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved breaking mules and riding horses. He was strong headed and strong willed and would do anything for anyone in need and always made sure others were provided for. He was a member of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Police.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruby Lee Patterson Townsend of the residence; children, Charlie and Susie Mallory, Dennis and Tammy Townsend Richard Hamilton, Jeffery Townsend all of Fairmount, Patsy and Leroy Gravitt of Calhoun, and Deborah and Billy Jones of Pana, Ill.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Earl and Jeanette Townsend, Bruce and Annie Sue Townsend all of Fairmount, Becky Townsend of Waleska; sister, Marcelle Mulkey of Fairmount; grandchildren, Kathy Mallory, Mart Townsend, Nicklaus Gravitt, Marie Williams, Heath Gravitt, Billy Joe Jones, Megan Stanley and Tiffaney Pate; several great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Services to celebrate the life of Mr. G.W. “Duck” Townsend will be held Friday, July 13, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Salacoa Baptist Church in Cherokee, County, Georgia, with Reverend Delmar Ledford officiating. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery with Nicklaus Gravitt, Lonell Williams, Nicholas Kean, Earl Townsend, Jr., Jesse Stanley and Mart Townsend serving as pallbearers. Military graveside honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #112.
The family received friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel from 5 until 9 p.m. Thursday and will receive friends after 12 p.m. noon Friday at the church until the service hour.
Willard Childers
Willard Childers, age 70, of Calhoun, passed away on Monday, July 9, 2018 in Erlanger Medical Center of Chattanooga, Tenn.
Willard was born on July 14, 1947 in Gordon County to the late Charlie Paul Childers and Bessie Hightower Childers. In addition to his parents, Willard was also preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Charles “Jack” Franklin, J.B. Kirby, and Arnold Kirby. He was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church. Willard was the owner of Childers Body Shop, which he opened in 1975, and enjoyed restoring antique cars.
Willard is survived by: his wife of 51 years, Barbara Childers of Calhoun; two sons, Adam Childers and his wife India, and Brian Childers and his wife Erin; daughter, Susan Santizo and her husband, Jose; four grandchildren, Allie Childers, Trevor Childers, Lexi Childers, and Scarlett Santizo; two brothers, Dennis Childers and his wife Brenda, and Kenneth Childers and his wife Jane; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joyce Franklin, Shirley Kirby, Odessa and LC Davis, Joyce and Rickey Kirby, Elizabeth Kirby, and Karen and Eddie Kirby.
Funeral Services were conducted on Thursday, July 12 at 12 p.m. at Philadelphia Baptist Church with Reverend Timothy McCulley and Speaker Jerry Davis officiating. Interment followed in Haven of Rest Memorial Park.
Pallbearers serving were: Keith Franklin, Kevin Parker, Larry Powell, Lanny Tomlinson, Ricardo Valle, and Skylar Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers were: Herman Childers, Eddie Kirby, Stuart Higdon, Rickey Kirby, Mitch Ralston, George Childers, Dean Price, Craig Jones, Ronald “Bear” Carter, James Whitfield, Bly Jordan, Braden Morgan, and Trevor Childers.
The family received friends on Wednesday, July 11 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Karen Bone
Mrs. Karen Singer Bone, age 59, Calhoun, departed this life, Monday July 9, 2018 at Gordon Hospital. Karen was born on June 20, 1959 in Harlan County, Ky., a daughter of Gracie Faye Stewart Stevens and the late Kurt Stevens. Along with her father she was also preceded in death by her first husband, John Singer Sr; a grandson, Jacob Tyler Allen; and a brother, Curt Stevens.
Karen was a member and attended Rock Bridge Church in Calhoun. She was a 1977 graduate of the Goshen High School in Ohio. Karen was an avid thrift shopper and loved to go yard selling. She loved to sew. Her entire life revolved around her family, she loved each one very dearly and will be missed by everyone she left behind.
Karen is survived by her husband, Roy Bone of the residence; son and daughter-in-law, John and Marie Singer of Calhoun; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Walley Allen of Ohio, Mendy and Armondo Cruz of Adairsville, Jamie Singer of Lawrenceville, Shannon and Jason Baker, Patience and Todd Bradshaw all of Calhoun; her mother, Gracie Stevens of Ohio; sisters and brother-in-law, Sharon Stapleton, Crystal and Scott Pratt all of Ohio; grandchildren, Hannah, Tennessee, Angie, Naythen, Jaysen, Elyse, Lacie, Autumn, Sierra, Gabriel, Caleb, Javen, Joseph, Javonte, Jamisha, Noah, Bryson, Whisper, Creed, and Sebastian; great-grandchildren, Ava, Norah, Emma, Havaylah, Kowehn, Brooklyn, Kyrie, and Joshiah; nieces, Maggie Stevens of South Carolina, Kaleigh and Samantha Pratt both of Ohio; many more family members, friends and her beloved church family at Rock Bridge also survive.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Karen bone will be held on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 4 p.m. at the Rock Bridge Community Church in Calhoun, with Reverend Carll Converse officiating.
To fulfill Karen’s wishes, she will be cremated.
Phey Farley
Phey Farley, 63, of Calhoun, died Wednesday, July 4, 2018 in Chattanooga, Tenn. She was born in Dalton on Sept. 22, 1954, daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Wilson Coleman.
Survivors include her husband, Major Farley, to whom she was married on March 17, 1990; her daughters, Desiree’ Coleman, and Shaunta’ Coleman-Walker and her husband Jeffrey; a brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Margie Coleman, Jr.; sisters, Nancy Perez and Deborah Coleman; grandchildren, Tahfari, Jaivaun, Ehmadj, Enizjah, Tyzjai, and Jaxsun; great-grandchildren, Aziree, Seriah, and Tahfari, Jr.; a niece, Felicia “Fece” Dawn Coleman; and her loving and loyal dog, Jazzy.
Services to celebrate the life of Phey Farley will be held Friday, July 13 at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Family members will officiate.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, from 4 p.m. until the service hour of 6 p.m.
Brenda Bates
Brenda Barton Bates, age 74, of Calhoun, passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018 in Gordon Health Care.
Brenda was born on Feb. 14, 1944 in Gordon County to the late Thurman Tate Barton and Mable Agnes Boston Barton. In addition to her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by her brother, David Barton and his wife Patty. She was a member of Crane Eater Community Church. Brenda was a Past President of the local VFW Ladies Auxillary Renis Barrett Post #5376. She was also a Past District President of the VFW Ladies Auxillary.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Robert Bates of Calhoun; son, Jerome Boswell of Calhoun; three sisters, Loretta Hicks of Jasper, Janis Ward of Calhoun, and Norma Ash and her husband James of Hazlehurst, Ga.; one granddaughter, Claudette Boswell; two great-grandsons, Kolman Fowler, and D.L. Hopper; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services were conducted on Monday, July 9 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with the Reverend DaRon Henson and Reverend Junior Clayton officiating. Burial followed in Erwin Hill Church of God Cemetery.
The family received friends on Sunday evening from 3 until 6 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
John Ford
John D. Ford, age 75, of Calhoun, passed away on Monday, July 9, 2018 in Redmond Regional Medical Center.
John was born on April 8, 1943 in Pargould, Ark. to the late John M. Ford, Jr. and Alberta Schell Ford. He was a member of the Calhoun Community Church, where he served as a Deacon. John was a resident of Gordon County for the last 40 years, and was a member of The Gideons, a Boy Scout Leader of Troup 53, and Silver Beaver Recipient.
John is survived by his wife, Glenda Ballinger Ford; two sons, Tom Ford and his wife Marilys, and Mark Ford and his wife Simone; daughter, Rebecca Ford McEntyre and her husband Trevor; and six grandchildren, Oliver and Bradley Ford, Max, Hudson, and Cade Ford, and Amber McEntyre.
Funeral Services were conducted on Thursday, July 12 at 5 p.m. from Calhoun Community Church with Reverend Jerry Rice and Scott Whittle officiating.
Pallbearers serving were: Scott Whittle, Tim Mulkey, Gerald Wells, Arvil Craig, Doug Sumner, and Jeff Ruddell.
Honorary Pallbearers were: employees of Springs, and members of The Gideons.
The family received friends on Wednesday, July 11 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Calhoun Community Church.
In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in honor of John be made to The Gideons by mail to PO Box 1254, Calhoun, GA 30703 or online at www.gideons.org/sendtheword
