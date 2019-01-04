Byers, Melisa Ann ‘Lisa’
Mrs. Melisa Ann “Lisa” Byers, age 54, of Fairmount, Georgia, went to meet the Lord, Sunday morning December 30, 2018 at the Wildwood Health Care in Talking Rock, Georgia, with her loving family by her side. Lisa was born July 29, 1964 in Copperhill, Tennessee. Lisa was a 1982 graduate of Fannin County High School. She worked several years as a State Farm Insurance Agent and as a substitution teacher at Pickens High School. Her life was dedicated to serving her Lord and caring for her family. She was an active member of the Pleasant Grove (Ryo) Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing and playing the piano. She was very proud that she was able to home school her children.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jessie “Jett” and Maggie O’Neal and Harley and Siddie Payne and her father-in-law, Grady Byers.
She is survived by the love of her life Leroy Byers and was married January 27, 1990; her son, Jarad Lee Byers; daughter, Kaitlyn Leeann Byers all of Fairmount, GA; parents, Clyde and Ivlean Payne O’Neal; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dewayne and Tiffany O’Neal, Steve and Stephanie O’Neal all of McCaysville, GA; mother-in-law, Martha Byers of Mineral Bluff, GA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Troy and Edye Byers of Sugar Hill, GA; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Melisa Ann “Lisa” Byers will be held Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove (Ryo) Baptist Church in Fairmount, Georgia, with Reverend Marty Padgett and Reverend Jerome Silvers officiating. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery with Troy Byers, Peyton Byers, Lynn Payne, Jason Payne, Greg Payne and Jeff Payne serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and also after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday until the service hour.
Arrangements by Ponders Fairmount Chapel, 2566 Hwy 411, Fairmount, Georgia. 706-337-3784.
Clark, Patricia Ann
Mrs. Patricia Ann Clark, known by most as “Ann”, age 76, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Saturday afternoon, December 29, 2018 at Gordon Hospital in Calhoun, Georgia
Ann was born in Trion, Georgia on February 6, 1942. She was a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Dicie Florence Wilkins Wilson. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernest “Pete” Clark; her sons, Jimmy Clark and Ricky Clark; sisters and their husbands, Lois and Oren Summers, Thelma and Charles Westbrook, Robbie “Bill” and J.B. Whitfield; and her brother, Robert Lee Wilson Jr.
She previously had attended and was a prior member at New Hope Baptist Church in Cherokee County, Georgia and at the time of her death was a member at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Resaca, Georgia.
Ann is survived by her niece and her husband, her main caregivers, Linda and Calvin Anderson of Calhoun, Georgia; grandson, Kyle and his wife Angela Clark of Calhoun; grandson and granddaughter by love, Jake and Linzie Allred of Woodstock, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Brody and Josh, Cheyenne and her husband Dusty Windiate; several nieces, nephews, other family and church family also survive.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 2, 2018 from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 P.M. in the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home with Reverend Calvin Anderson officiating. The staff of Calhoun Health Care Center will serve as honorary pallbearers at the local service.
The family will also receive friends at her previous home church in Woodstock, New Hope Baptist Church on Thursday, January3, 2018 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. A service will be held at the church at 1:00 P.M. with her Pastor at New Hope Baptist Church officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Cherokee County with Matt Widener, Byron Washington, Reverend Brian Anderson, Jacob Allred, Calvin Anderson, and Jason Reddin honored to serve as pallbearers. Reverend Brian Anderson will conduct the committal ceremony.
Condolences may be sent to Ann’s family by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by independently owned and operated Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home “Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, Florists”, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577.
Hendrix, Blanton Eugene
Blanton Eugene Hendrix, 77, of Ranger, GA, died Sunday, December 30, 2018 at his home. He was born in Pickens County on August 2, 1941, son of the late Charlie Randolph and Mittie Young Hendrix. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Randy Hendrix; his step-son, Lester Jackson; and a brother and sister-in-law, Rembert and Wanda Hendrix.
Mr. Hendrix was a retired farmer and textile worker. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Katie Jackson Hendrix; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Theresa Hendrix of Englewood, TN; his daughter-in-law, Lynn Hendrix of Ranger; his step-children, Larry and Lanell Jackson of Calhoun, Ronnie and Tracie Jackson of Chatsworth, Doug Jackson and Carlis Tenney of Chatsworth, Donald Jackson of Chatsworth, Mark and Sallie Jackson of Eton, and Velma and Milton Brown of Dalton; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Clinton and Juanita Hendrix, and Truman and Glenda Hendrix all of Ranger; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services to honor the life of Blanton Eugene Hendrix will be held Saturday, January 5th, at 1:00 PM from Hopewell Baptist Church, with Rev. Tim Cheatam and Rev. Gene Thomason officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with Rev. Eddie Brannon conducting the committal service. Pallbearers serving will include Norman Long, Robby Herron, Larry Jackson, Ronald Jackson, Doug Jackson, Donnie Jackson, and Mark Jackson.
The family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Friday, January 4th, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Johnson Sr., William Gene ‘Bill'
William Gene "Bill" Johnson, Sr. age 73 of the Oakman Community, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 in Cartersville Medical Center.
Bill was born on May 15, 1945 in Gordon County to the late Eugene Johnson and Pauline Silvers Johnson. He was a Vietnam Era Veteran with service in U.S. Navy. He was a former employee of Mannington Industries of Calhoun, a member of the local American Legion, and a member of the Thorpe Memorial Baptist Church.
Bill is survived by: four sons, Walt Johnson of Tavernier, Florida, Mark Johnson and his wife Nancy of Fairmount, Billy Johnson of Kennesaw, and Matthew Johnson and his wife Kandace of Dalton; one brother, Tony L. Johnson of Oakman; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, January 4th at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with the Reverend Mark Johnson and Rev. Reggie Temples officiating.
Selected family members will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are John Johnson, Lee Quinn, and Jerry Craig.
The Johnson family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 PM until 7 PM at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery near Oakman with military honors performed by the Dalton American Legion post.
Thomas Funeral Home has charge of arrangements for the services of William Gene "Bill" Johnson, Sr. of the Oakman Community.
Redd, Annie Mae Hall
Annie Mae Hall Redd, 52, of Rydal, GA died Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at her home. She was born in Adairsville, GA on August 5, 1966, daughter of the late Raymond and Doris Mulkey Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Timothy Redd, in September, 2016, whom she raised like a son.
Survivors include her husband, Kim Junior Redd, with whom she spent over thirty years together; her son, Wayne Bradley; her daughter, Donna Bradley; her grandchildren, Skyler Bradley, Kacey Bradley, Austin Hunter, Bradley Hunter, Kaylea Elexis, Victoria Bradley, Veronica Bradley, Amari Evans, Brantley Redd, Trenton Hales, and Skylynn Duncan; her brothers, Junior Payne, Raymond Hall, and Terry Hall; her sisters, Margaret Bradley and Lynn Young; nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; and a special niece, Brittany (Derrick) Duncan. Her father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Suelane Redd of Rydal; brothers-in-law, Tim (Becky) Redd, and Russell (Heather) Redd, all of Calhoun; sisters-in-law, Donna (Shane) Davis of Rydal, Becky (Kenny) Young of Fairmount, and Jennifer (Timothy) Angel of Rydal, also survive.
Services to honor the life of Annie Mae Hall Redd will be held Saturday, January 5th at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Lamar Long and Rev. Scotty Young officiating. Burial will follow in Towe’s Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include Tyler Baldwin, Dustin Davis, Brian Bradshaw, Russell Redd, Shane Davis, and Derrick Duncan. Honorary pallbearers are Joey Payne, Terry Young, Tony Hancock, and Timothy Angel.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, January 3rd, and Friday, January 4th, after 6:00 PM.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.