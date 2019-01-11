Chapman, Defoy Ray
Defoy Chapman, age 82, of Calhoun, Georgia died Friday December 28th, 2018 at his home. He was born May 25th, 1936 in Rush Springs, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife, Betty Chapman and several stepchildren. Private services were held at the house with the family.
Memorial contributions may be given to Homestead Hospice, Roswell Georgia.
Glass, Dennis J.
Dennis J. Glass, 48, of Sugar Valley, GA, died Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at his home. He was born in Floyd County on August 6, 1970, and was preceded in death by his grandparents, D.B. and Myrtle Goodnight.
Dennis was a member of Resaca Church of God. He moved to Thomson, GA, and was a graduate of Thomson High School in the class of 1988. He was an avid outdoorsman.
Survivors include his wife, Tani A. Glass; his sons, Dillan J. Glass, and Ezekiel A. Glass; his daughters and sons-in-law, Lauren Paige Cole (USMC Lance Corporal Andrew), Madison L. Glass US Navy E3 (Steve Waters Jr.), Lillian Grace Glass, and Julissa Callahan; parents, Phyllis Blandin (Russ) and Elvin Glass (Freda); his sister, Kristy Meade (Christopher); grandparents, J.E. and Lucy Glass; nieces, Nicole Collins and Emma Hammett; father-in-law, John Stadler (Pauline); mother-in-law, Zoe Hooker (Ronnie); and many close friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 12th at 2:00 PM, from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Mitchell Gaston officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, January 11th, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and on Saturday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
The family appreciates the closeness and care from the owners and employees of Georgia Machine, where Dennis had worked as a machinist for 11 years.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Wyatt, Ross E. ‘Rossie’
Ross E. “Rossie” Wyatt, 54, of Ranger, GA, died Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at his home. He was born in Crossville, TN on February 5, 1964, son of the late Hershel and Irma Burgess Wyatt.
Ross was a self-employed contractor, and a past member of the Hellion’s Motorcycle Club.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda White Wyatt; his daughters, Breanna Terry (Trampus), and Leeanna Charles (Dan Lavine); his grandchildren, Dylan, Toni, Destiny, Caden, and Camden; his brother, Danny Burgess (Sherry); his sister, Lynn Bolin; and a niece, Elizabeth Burgess.
To honor his wishes, Ross’s body was cremated. The family will announce a memorial celebration at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.