Pate, Lydia Marcelle
Lydia Marcelle Pate, 62, of Calhoun died on Monday, November 26, 2018. Marcelle was born in Dalton on November 24, 1956; she was the daughter of the late Alonzo Walter and Mary West Johnson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Johnson. Marcelle worked alongside her husband at their business, United Auto Service. For many years, she was active in leadership roles with The Boy Scouts of America. She enjoyed art and plants. Marcelle’s greatest love was her family: she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Marcelle is survived by her husband of forty-two years, Freddy Pate; their daughters and sons-in-law, Amelia and Seth Gamblin, Amanda and Jeremy Cate, and Samantha and Bryan Kirby; her son and daughter-in-law, Zackery and Emily Pate; her grandchildren, Korbin, Marley, Shelby, Hayden, Jonah, and Henry; her brother, Nicholas Parker; her sister, Marie Ray; her nephews, Adam Parker and Lee Johnson.
The Pate family will receive friends on Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. from the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow the service at Fidelle Cemetery.
Scott, Barbara Jean Talley
Barbara Jean Talley Scott, age 79 of Calhoun, passed away on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Gordon Hosptial.
Barbara was born on August 3, 1939 in Gordon County to the late Joe Talley and Bonnie Fuller Talley. In addition to her parents, Barbara was also preceded in death by: her husband, Houston Scott; and two brothers, Howard Talley and Billy Talley. Barbara was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, and was formerly employed by Mohawk and the Gordon County School System.
Barbara is survived by: her daughter, Tammy Kirby; son, Michael Hall and his wife Louise all of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Ashlie Hyde, Felicia Gilley and her husband Josh, and Gage Kirby and his wife Whitley; six great-grandchildren, Hayden Hyde, Grayson Hyde, Kinley Kirby, Haizley Kirby, Georgia Grace Gilley, and Hunter Gilley; and two special friends, Mary Taylor and Jeanette McNeese.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 27th at 1 PM at Heritage Baptist Church with Dr. Brent Davis and Speaker Mitchell McDougle officiating. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery with Rev. Calvin Anderson in charge of graveside rites.
Pallbearers serving are: Dickie Bone, Seth Bone, Steve Cagle, Josh Gilley, Gage Kirby, and Donald Knight. Honorary Pallbearers are: Hayden Hyde, Grayson Hyde, Hunter Gilley, Alton Densmore, and Michael Green.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 AM until the funeral hour at 1 PM at Heritage Baptist Church.
