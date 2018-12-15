Blakley Sr., William Michael
William Michael Blakley Sr., known as Mike, died at his home on Monday, December 10, 2018 after battling stage four lung cancer. Mike was born in Kennesaw on March 25, 1961. Prior to his sickness, Mike was a bodywork specialist at Deans Collision. Mike’s wife, Junnie C. Blakley, preceded him in death on April 2, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Al Blakley.
Mike is survived by his daughters, Junnie Melissa Silvers and Joann Michelle Blakley; his son and his son’s partner, William Michael Blakley Jr. and Chris Smith; his parents, Gene A. and Joann Blakley; his grandchildren, Kylie Rae Hardin, Brody Jarett Anders, Zoie Aryia Hale, Logan Silvers, and Jazlynn Silvers; his sister and brother-in-law, Roxie and Joel Hall; other family member and friends.
To honor his wishes, Mike’s body was cremated. The family will gather to greet friends on Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The family also would like to welcome family & friends after 6:00 p.m. to 102 Cathy Lane Calhoun Ga. 30701.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Brown, William Henry “Bill”
William Henry “Bill” Brown, 92, of Calhoun, died on Monday, December 10, 2018, following a brief illness. Bill was born in Oakman on December 11, 1926. He was the son of the late Sam and Flora Key Brown. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-seven years, Deloris Rieger Brown, in 2009; his brothers, Sam Brown and King Brown. Bill as an oil field foreman. He had worked in oil fields in the Gulf of Mexico, Louisiana, Texas, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, New Guinea, and New Zealand. Bill worked for The Offshore Drilling Company until retired in 1985. In September of 2017, he relocated from Gladewater, Texas to Calhoun.
Bill is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Sarah and Roger Burnley and Dorothy Walraven; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Odell Brown, Hoyt and Virginia Brown, Leonard and Shelia Brown, Jim and Ellen Brown, and Fred Brown; his sister-in-law, Oma Brown; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
To honor his wishes the family is holding a private service followed by burial in the family plot at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Chavarria, Joyce Ann Gravitt
Joyce Ann Gravitt Chavarria, 75, of Dalton, GA, died Monday, December 10, 2018 at Quinton Memorial Healthcare. She was born in Calhoun on October 17, 1943, daughter of the late Lee Foster Gravitt and the late Augusta Mae Cornwell Gravitt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sister-in-law, Jerry Gravitt, and Wallace and Martha Gravitt; and a grandchild, Maria Christina Cervantez.
Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Jesus Chavarria; her sons and daughters-in-law, Efrain and Herlinda Chavarria, and Jose Eleazar and Lucia Chavarria, all of Dalton; her daughter and son-in-law, Socorro and Felipe Cervantez of Dalton; grandchildren, Jose Baudel Chavarria, Maria Luisa Chavarria, Tirso Chavarria, Anival Chavarria, Vanessa Guerrero, J.Ivan Chavarria, Esgardo Chavarria, Adamarys Chavarria, Melissa Cervantez, Luis Eduardo Cervantez, and Felipe Cervantez Jr; and great-grandchildren, Desmond Chavarria, Cristian Lara, Ruben Hernandez, Karen Guerrero, Damion Chavarria, Jayden Chavarria, Briana Chavarria, Estefan Chavarria, Kamila Chavarria, Mariana Cervantez, Roberto Cervantez, and Juan Diego.
The family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, December 13th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, December 14th at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may sign the online guest registrar at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Dr. Gray Sr., Winfred Brannon
Dr. Winfred Brannon Gray Sr., 92, a longtime resident of Calhoun GA, passed away peacefully at Calhoun Health Care on Monday, December 10, 2018 after several years of declining health. He was born September 13, 1926 to parents Dr. and Mrs. Herman Gray of Rome, GA.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving our country during WWII. Stationed in the Pacific on the Island of Truk, he and his fellow Marines were preparing for the invasion of Japan, when the war ended.
Dr. Gray went on to study at West Georgia College, where he played baseball. Following in their father's footsteps, both brothers, Winfred and Willard became Dr's of Chiropractic. A family devoted to caring for the wellbeing of others in the Rome, Calhoun and Cartersville communities.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Charlotte Bradshaw Gray in 2014. Both parents, Dr. Herman and Velma Gray of Rome; brother, Dr. Willard Gray; sisters, Sue Gray and Patty Platt. Also, by an infant daughter Ann Marie Gray, and son-in-law Clyde Willocks.
He is survived by his children, Buddy Gray and Kathie Hartley, Bill Gray and Lisa Chitwood, Cathy Willocks, all of Calhoun; Karen Green and her husband Nelson of Melbourne Fl. Six Grandchildren, Shelly Mullinax and husband Todd Mullinax, Adam Gray, Chad DeFoor and wife Laura, Chris Green and wife Cindy, Zach Green and wife Jenna, and Josh Green and wife Shelly. Ten Great-Grandchildren, Lacey Mullinax, Matthew Mullinax, Emerson Gray, Brook DeFoor, Haley DeFoor, Hayley Green, Brayden Green, Lexi Green, Zachary Green and Lance Green.
To fulfill his wishes, Dr. Gray will be cremated. Military graveside rights will be conducted in a private ceremony to honor the life of Dr. Winfred Brannon Gray, Sr. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations, and adoptions to save a life, can be made at any animal shelter near you.
Hudson, Charles B. “Charlie Buck”
Charles B. “Charlie Buck” Hudson, 81, of Resaca died his home on Sunday, December 9, 2018. Charlie Buck was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia on October 8, 1937; he was the son of the late JC and Sarah Fowler Hudson. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. Charlie Buck was a well-known guitar player; in the 1960’s, he hosted a popular radio show in Calhoun with Maybelle Dodd Knight. Charlie Buck retired from Lockheed Martin after more than 30 years of service.
Survivors are his sons and their wives, Kenneth and Pam Hudson, and Jerry and Connie Hudson; his grandchildren, Katie Quarles, Kelly Alexander, Tristen Hudson, and Amanda Hudson; his longtime companion, Linda Davis, and Linda’s son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Pat Davis and their family; his brothers, Jack Hudson and Vernie Hudson; his sisters, Claudell Swanson and Winnie Maude Waddell; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
To honor his wishes, Mr. Hudson’s body was cremated. His family will receive friends on Thursday, December 13, 2018 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Kennedy, Mary Allison
MS. MARY ALLISON KENNEDY — Age 39, of Calhoun, Georgia, passed away Monday, December 10, 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam P. and Willie Lou Dohue Kennedy, and three sisters, Carol Kennedy, Libby Kenendy, and Samantha Kennedy.
She is survived by her loving family, two sisters, Kay Kennedy and Karen Watters of Calhoun, Georgia; four brothers, Louise (Sherry) Kennedy of Calhoun, Pat (Mary) Kenendy of Armuchee, Georgia, Allen (Angie) Kennedy of Calhoun, and Jamie (Camry) Kennedy; special nephew, Gabriel Kennedy; special friend, Dr. David Dennard; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at Bethesda Baptist Church, 440 Plainville Road, S.W., Plainville, Georgia, with Pastor Carlos Calhoun and other ministers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories of Ms. Mary Allison Kennedy at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.
Dr. MacBeth, Georgia Ann Brannon
Dr. Georgia Ann Brannon MacBeth, 82, of Calhoun died at her home on Monday, December 10, 2018, after twenty years of declining health. Georgia was born in Gadsden, Alabama on September 22, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Dock Bond and Mary Beatrice Monroe Brannon. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Blair MacBeth, on February 24, 2018. After graduating from college, Georgia began her career as a reading teacher in the Winder Georgia School System. She returned to The University of Georgia and completed her Doctorate in Administration. She served as the curriculum director of the Jefferson Georgia City School System. In 1985, Georgia moved to Calhoun to serve as the assistant superintendent of the Gordon County School System. Throughout her career, she passionately advocated for the children of Georgia to have a positive learning experience that would enhance their lives. She was responsible for Gordon County being the recipient of many grants, gifts, and programs that directly helped students to have the tools they needed.
Survivors are her daughter and son-in-law, Paula and John Fowler; her grandchildren, John Brooks Fowler, James Ronald Fowler, Christopher Miles Fowler, Lauren Ann Elizabeth Taylor; her great-grandchildren, Eleanor Marie Fowler, Penelope Elizabeth Fowler, Evangeline James Fowler, Forest Michael Fowler, Rosemary Lucia Fowler, Jonathan Taylor, Ethan Taylor, Scarlet LaRose Fowler, and Ian Fowler; her sisters, Mary Elizabeth Brannon Detancourt and Darlene Boggs; other relatives and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Chandler Cemetery.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.