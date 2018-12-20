Black, Nannie Sue Cooper
Nannie Sue Cooper Black, age 78 of Sugar Valley, passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018 at Hospice of Chattanooga.
Nannie was born on June 14, 1940 in Gordon County to the late Roy Vincen Cooper and Essie Mae Bowden Cooper. In addition to her parents, Nannie was also preceded in death by: her son, William Randall Black; brother, Marvin Cooper; father-in-law, Millard Black; and mother-in-law, Lavader Black. Nannie was of the Baptist faith and a lifetime resident of Gordon County. She was retired from Spring Industries.
Nannie is survived by: her husband, Winston C. Black; son, Greg Black; daughter, Susan Black; daughter-in-law, Ann Black; three grandchildren, Savannah Frantzen, Chandler Bartlett, and Caleb Black; and one great-grandchild, Xander Frantzen.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, December 20th at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving are: Trysten Frantzen, Chandler Bartlett, Caleb Black, Jerry Callahan, Hudon Tate, and Tim Cooper. Honorary Pallbearers are: Sugar Valley Masons #733 F&AM and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 PM until 7 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Nannie Sue Cooper Black, age 78 of Sugar Valley.
Bridges, Bonnie
Bonnie Bridges, 74, of Sugar Valley, died Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at her residence, following several years of declining health. She was born in Gordon County on March 19, 1944, daughter of the late O.K. and Viola Galloway Waldrop. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Bridges.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Marvin and Glenda Payne of Sugar Valley; her daughters and sons-in-law, Cissy and Joe Hyder of Sugar Valley, and Kim and Stan Morris of Castle Hayne, NC; grandchildren, Summer Davis, Jacob Hyder, Elizabeth Huffman, Toni Tudor, Autumn Payne, Christina Robinson, Shelby DeHoog, and Heather Smith; and great-grandchildren, Kamara Anderson, Ryker Robinson, Allie Robinson, Liam Stephens, Kiersten Stephens, Elizabeth Stephens, Jacob Stephens, Noah Stephens, Eli Huffman, Jayla Tudor, and Tessa Hyder.
Services to honor the life of Bonnie Bridges will be held Friday, December 21st at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Justin Gazaway and Rev. David Peeler officiating. Burial will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers serving include Joe Hyder, Jacob Hyder, Jason Tudor, Kenneth Holsomback, George Hutchinson, and Wayne Gazaway. Honorary pallbearer is James Roberts.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, December 20th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The family would like to thank Tapestry Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Bonnie Bridges are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Brookshire, Lurlyne Fortenberry
Mrs. Lurlyne Fortenberry Brookshire, age 93, of Adairsville, passed away December 18, 2018.
Mrs. Brookshire was born in Adairsville, GA, December 3, 1925, daughter of the late Willie Fortenberry and Lula Edwards Fortenberry. She was of the baptist faith. She was a lifelong resident of Bartow County. Over the years Mrs. Brookshire had worked as a seamstress at Chalkers, Cal-Mar, and Nantucket. She also sold Avon for 49 years, acquiring the name from many as the “Avon Lady”. Mrs. Brookshire was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 72 years, Henry Brookshire; and sister, Edith West.
Survivors include her children, Debra and Tommy Solomon, Denna Hefner, Eunice and Ed Coker, and Dennie Brookshire, 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 9 great great-grandchildren; special grandchildren, Bobby Steward, TJ Solomon, and Krista Price; and special caretaker, Debra Jones.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 21, 2018, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville, with Rev. Ricky Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Church Cemetery. Pallbearers include TJ Solomon, Tommy Solomon, Legare Price, Terry Steward, Dennie Brookshire, II, and Randy McClure.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.
Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net.
R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Adairsville is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Lurlyne Fortenberry Brookshire.
Dockery, Lester James
Mr. Lester James Dockery, 72, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Monday morning, December 17, 2018 in Rome, Georgia.
Lester was born on July 3, 1946 in Ellijay, Georgia, a son of the late Charlie and Gladys Postell Dockery. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Wilburn Dockery; sisters, Inzy McArthur, Callie Dockery, Alene Lakin, and Rachel Taylor.
He attended church at Blackwood Springs Baptist Church in Calhoun, Georgia, and had been previously been a truck driver for Mohawk for thirty years of his life.
Lester is survived by his loving wife, Linda Hogan Dockery of the home; son, David Dockery; daughter, Travianne Wilford both of Calhoun, Georgia; his sister, Dora Coram of Chatsworth, Georgia; several nieces, nephews, other family and friends also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Lester Dockery will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. from the Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Paul Whitton officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Chandler Cemetery with Bailey and Tyler Hogg, Brody Fowler, Rusty Hogan, David Dockery, and Spencer Hogan serving as pallbearers.
The Dockery family will receive friends on Friday, December 21, 2018 between the hours of 12:00 P.M. until service hour of 2:00 P.M. at Ponders Calhoun Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to Lester’s family by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by independently owned and operated Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home “Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, Florists”, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577.
Holland, John William
Mr. John William Holland age 74, of Valdosta, and formerly of Calhoun, GA, departed this life Friday November 23, 2018. He was born November 11, 1944 a son of the late Roy R. and Dorothy Moore Holland. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Irene Bramlett, Eva Lyles, brothers, Roy R. Holland Jr., Jack Holland, David Holland, and a son, Douglas Tate.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Holland; daughter, Sherry Horton; son, David Tate all of Summerville, GA; sisters, Beulah Stanley, Shirley O’Dom, Bonnie Oliver, Carol Thomas, Sarah Lau all of Calhoun, GA, brothers, Earl Holland of Dalton, GA, Vernon Holland of Calhoun, GA, Douglas Holland of Marietta, GA; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. John William Holland will be held Sunday December 23, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Resaca Community Center. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Melrose Chapel, Dalton, GA. (706)226-4002 “Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, Florists” YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME”.
Moore, Gary Lee
Gary Lee Moore, 74, of the Farmville Community died at his home, surrounded by his family, on Monday, December 17, 2018. Gary was born in Murray County on February 3, 1944; he was the son of the late Henry Blankenship and Agnes Moore. Along with his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Jerelle Prather Moore. Gary proudly served his country in The United States Army National Guard. For more than forty years, Gary held various positions in the trucking industry. He attended Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Adairsville. Gary loved to watch Channel 5.
Gary is survived his wife, Katherine Mealor Moore; his daughters and son-in-law, Stacy Leigh Moore, Tina (Roland) Jeffords, and Melissa Diane Stephens; his son and daughter-in-law, Chadwick Heath (Gaithiri Siva) Moore; his twin sister, Linda Brown; his grandchildren, Lauren (Kyle) Lashley, Katie Pack, Karli (Austin) Medders, Delaney Aker, Asha Siva Moore, Matthew Callaway, Andrew (Janet) Jeffords, and Zack (Blake Mathis) Jeffords; his great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
The Moore family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., and on Thursday from noon until 2:00 p.m., at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery. Mark Farist, Rev. Brent Tatum, and Rev. Eddie Brannon will officiate. Gary’s nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Silvers, Clara Pauline Crump
Mrs. Clara Pauline Crump Silvers, 91, of Calhoun died Tuesday, December 18, 2018. She was born in Gordon County on April 13, 1927; daughter of the late Neal And Pearl Sisson Crump. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Silvers; and a brother, Harlan Crump.
Mrs. Silvers is survived by her son, Thomas Guy Silvers & Deborah Townsend; grandchildren, Hillery Waldon, Tony Silvers, and Faith Townsend; great-grandchildren, Jade Waldon and Branson Waldon; and brothers, Carl Crump and Harold Crump.
The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, December 19th at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Rev. John Massingill will officiate. Burial will follow at Fain Cemetery. Pallbearers serving are Eddie Fair, Larry Defoor, Brian Defoor, Neil Crump, Josh Townsend, and Ted Fuller.
The Silvers family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 19th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.