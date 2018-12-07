Anderson, Brenda Sue Burdette
Brenda Sue Burdette Anderson, age 70 of Calhoun, passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Calhoun Health Care.
Brenda was born on March 23, 1948 in Austell, GA to the late Lawrence Burdette and Wyama Massingale Burdette. She was of the Baptist faith.
Brenda is survived by: her husband of 52 years, James Anderson; two sons, James "Jimmy" Anderson, Jr. and his wife, Sherry of Calhoun and John Anderson and his wife, Crystal of Plainville; three daughters, Jami Leigh Waters and her husband, Jeff of Calhoun, Joyce Elaine Jones and her husband, Larry of Calhoun, and Rachel Payne of Resaca; sister, Hilda Kinsey of Covington, GA; twelve grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday, November 28th at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Daniel Brown and Reverend Fred McCoy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 922 East Morris Street, Dalton, GA 30721.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Brenda Sue Burdett Anderson, age 70 of Calhoun.
Harbin, William Rodney
William Rodney Harbin, age 84 of Calhoun, passed away on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Gordon Hospital.
Rodney was born on September 12, 1934 in Missouri to the late James Herbert Harbin and Hazel Anglin Harbin. Rodney was an Alumni of Mercer College of Pharmacy, and a member of the Georgia Pharmaceutical Association. He was also on the Board of Directors at Georgia Bank and Trust and a member of the Calhoun City School Board. Rodney was a member of Calhoun First Baptist Church.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Harbin of Calhoun; three sons, William Andrew Harbin and his wife, Carol Gossman, Edward Coleman Harbin and his wife, Joni Mari, and Walter Daniel Harbin; daughter, Holly Harbin Mahon and her husband James Paul; brother, Roland Harbin and his wife, Sara Nell; and six grandchildren, Elliot Mahon, Wesley Mahon, Nathan Mahon, Olivia Harbin, Brock Harbin, and Caitlin Thomas.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, December 6th at 11 AM from the Calhoun First Baptist Church with Dr. John Barber and Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. Chester and Reva Utz and Sherry Chapman will have charge of music. Interment will follow in Fain Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving are grandchildren: Wesley Mahon, Nathan Mahon, Brock Harbin, Olivia Harbin, Caitlin Thomas, and Jacob Robbins. Honorary Pallbearers are: The Faith Seekers Sunday School Class, past employees of Harbin Drug of the Gordon Hills Shopping Center, and past and present employees of The Prescription Shop on Red Bud Road.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 5th from 5 PM until 7 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements of William Rodney Harbin, age 84 of Calhoun.
Kirby, James Marvin
James Marvin Kirby, 55, of Calhoun, passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. He was born March 28, 1963, to J.B and Edna Kirby. He was a family man and avid outdoorsman.
Mr. Kirby was preceded in death by his father J.B. Kirby and son Dwight Kirby.
Survivors include his mother Edna Kirby; wife Leiann Kirby; brothers Mike Kirby, Tim Kirby and Mark Kirby; and his his children Brendon Kirby, Christine O'Mahony, Lauren Fourroux, Joshua Ulrich and Lillian Kirk. He is also survived by his grandchildren Alexia Mulkey, Taylor Kirby, Haylee Kirby, Jaycee Kirby, Gage Kirby, Kia Lopez, Mia Lopez, Ace Lopez, Anslee O'Mahony, Kaden O'Mahony, Lindsey Strickland, Megan Strickland, Johnny Kirby, Nicholas Kirby, Chloe Sims, Cambria Fourroux, Kaylea Fourroux, Atlas Fourroux, Thomas Dean, Harley Dean, Bella Ulrich, Jase Ulrich, Layla Kirk, Eloise Kirk, Joshlin Mulkey and Arilyn Kirby.
Mr. Kirby's body was cremated. A viewing service was held Friday at Evangelistic Outreach Ministry Church at 1590 Dews Pond Road. A funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m. at the church.
Mathis, Kathryn Walraven
Kathryn Walraven Mathis, age 90 of Calhoun, passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018 at her residence following several years of declining health and lymphoma.
Kathryn was born on June 2, 1928 in Curryville, GA. She was a member of Calhoun First Baptist Church and worked for many years as a secretary at North Brother's Insulation Company in Atlanta until her marriage to Bill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2011. She was also preceded in death by: her parents, Emmett and Ida Brown Walraven; brothers, Frank Walraven and Charles Walraven; and a very special caregiver, Tammy Walraven Pasley.
Kathryn was lovingly taken care of in this life by caregivers: Peggy Holland, Diane Tucker, Jackie Roberson, Bonnie Hollingsworth, and Sonia Greene. They were loved and very much appreciated by the family.
Survivors include: her sister-in-law, Kayanne Walraven; and her children: niece, Valerie Jackson and her husband Randy, nephew, George Walraven and his wife Ginger, and nephew, Grant Walraven and his wife Julie; and their children: Rhett Jackson and his wife Mayla, Drew Walraven and his wife Kristin (their children, Harlow and Maisyn), Bart Walraven and his wife Meagan (their children, Molly and Emma), Macy Walraven, and Lex Walraven; sister-in-law, Jeanne Walraven and her children: nephew, Ty Walraven and his wife Christine, niece, Tammy Kushel and her husband Glenn, niece, Leslie Pruitt and her husband Mickey, niece, Sue Fancher and her husband Chris; and their children: Joshua Walraven, Zachary Walraven, Olivia Kushel, Kyle Kushel, and Cody Pruitt; Kathryn is also survived by Bill's children: Sandra Mathis and Sue Snider of Richmond, KY, Donald Mathis and his wife, Sharon of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Alan Mathis and his wife, Rosemary of Gatesville, TX; daughter-in-law, Rita Hilton and her husband Ted of Commerce, GA; ten step-grandchildren; and sixteen step-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, December 7th at 4 PM from the Calhoun First Baptist Church with Dr. John Barber officiating. Interment will follow in Fain Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving include: Randy Jackson, George Walraven, Grant Walraven, Drew Walraven, Bart Walraven, Lex Walraven, Rhett Jackson, and Ty Walraven.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 PM until the funeral hour at 4 PM at Calhoun First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Calhoun First Baptist, Walraven Mathis Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 758, Calhoun, GA 30703.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Kathryn Walraven Mathis, age 90 of Calhoun.
Ray, Charles E. ‘Chuck’
Charles E. “Chuck” Ray,73, died Monday, December 3, 2018. He was born in Waynesboro, Tennessee on June 22, 1945; he was the son of the late Jess and Thelma Gower Ray.
Chuck was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for Sara Lee and Medical Innovations.
Chuck is survived by his son, Auturo Ruiz; a brother, Jr. Ray; a sister, Rethea Skelton; nieces and nephews, Linda and Joe Williamson, Kathy Gunn, Melissa and Bubba Nettles, Lester and Mary Skelton, Amy and Joey Ray, and Barbara and Ted Busbey; extended family, Momma Byrd and the Sullens Girls; and many friends, the Wagnon family of Dalton, Terasa, Tia, Randy, Ian, and Lilly; and a fishing buddy, Curtis Chastain..
The Ray family will receive friends at Whitestone Baptist Church on Thursday, December 6th from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, December 6th at 1:00 p.m. from Whitestone Baptist Church. Rev. Corey Rich will officiate. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Pallbearers serving are Curtis Chastain, Arturo Ruiz, Ivan Perdomo, Joseph Cai, Robert Kime, and Tony Mayo. Honorary pallbearer serving is Alton Wagnon.
Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Reece, Gary Lloyd
Gary Lloyd Reece, age 71 of Calhoun, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018 at his residence.
Gary was born on February 4, 1947 in Gordon County to the late Lloyd George Reece and Madgelene "Madge" Miller Reece. Gary was a graduate of Calhoun High School, Class of 1965, where he was a 3-sport athlete playing football, basketball, and baseball. During his life he worked for the Calhoun Recreation Department, Fafnir Bearing, and RealmConnect. Gary was a heart transplant recipient in August of 2000. He was member of Calhoun First Baptist Church, and a lifetime resident of Gordon County.
Gary is survived by: three sons, Erik Reece, Ray Reece and his wife, Julie, and Brad Reece and his wife, Julie; two brothers, Kenneth Reece and Tony Reece and his wife, Joan; sister, Andrea Brumlow and her husband, Jack; three grandchildren, Jessie Reece, Nolan Reece, and Braden Reece.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, December 6th at 3 PM from Calhoun First Baptist Church with Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. Travis Stephens will have charge of music. Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving are: Ronnie Reeves, Bobby Reeves, Stevie Robbins, Jackson Brumlow, Braden Reece, Nolan Reece, and Mike Miller. Honorary Pallbearers are: Bob McClure, Brian McClellan, Keith King, the employees of RealmConnect, and the Calhoun High School Football Team, Class of 1964-1965.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 5th from 5 PM until 8 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Calhoun at 10001 South Wall Street, Calhoun, GA 30701.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Gary Lloyd Reece, age 71 of Calhoun.