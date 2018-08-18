Margaret Summerville
Margaret Mize Summerville, 86, of Fairmount, died Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 at Gordon Health & Rehab, following several years of declining health. She was born in Calhoun on Sept. 1, 1929, daughter of the late John William and Hattie Stanfield Mize. She attended Calhoun Elementary School and later moved with her family to Shannon. She was a graduate of Model High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Mize. She was a member of North Broad Baptist Church in Rome.
Survivors include her daughter, Denise Early and her husband John, of Fairmount; grandsons, John Early III and his wife Chris of West, Va. and Matthew Early of Fairmount; great-grandchildren, Connor Early and Natalie Early; sister-in-law, Juanita Mize of Rome; and cousins and other relatives.
A graveside funeral service for Margaret Mize Summerville will be held on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m., from the family plot of East View Cemetery in Rome. Pastor Stephen Williams will officiate.
The family had a gathering of family and friends on Friday, Aug. 17, between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, 711 College Street, Calhoun.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Gideons International, to purchase and place Bibles in her memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Gideons International, to purchase and place Bibles in her memory.
Willard Fortune
Mr. Willard Lee Fortune, 71, of Calhoun, departed this life on Tuesday morning, Aug. 14, 2018 at Gordon Hospital in Calhoun.
Mr. Fortune was born on Feb. 24,1947 in Salisbury, N.C. He was a son of the late Frank and Mary Eva Secrest Fortune.
He was a Vietnam War Veteran having served from October 1965 until October 1969 in The United States Navy. Mr. Fortune started two very successful carpet manufacturing facilities and had been in the business since 1977. One of those being Suncraft Mills in Calhoun, which was later bought by the Dixie Group and is still in operation today. The other, Fortune Contract is he and his wife’s current manufacturing facility and is operating in Dalton today.
Mr. Fortune is survived by his loving wife of seventeen years, Judith Ann Ingalls, of the home; his son, Will Fortune II of Seattle, Wash.; his daughter, Christina Lea Fortune of Canton; brother, Chester Fortune of Kennesaw; sister, Carol Lynn Boston of Gold Hill, N.C.; several other nieces, nephews, other family members, and dear friends also survive.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Willard Fortune will be held on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home with his son, Will Fortune II delivering the eulogy, and others speaking.
Friends may visit with Mr. Fortune’s family on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 from 1 p.m. until the service hour at the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Fortune’s family requests that donations be made to an organization that was very close to his heart. The Inshore Undersea Warfare Group One WestPac IUWG-1, in care of Mr. James Meehan, 3080 South West Shadow Lane, ATTN: WILLARD FORTUNE MEMORIAL FUND, Palm City, Florida 34990-3252.


Lisa Austin
Mrs. Lisa Dixon Austin, age 57, of Dalton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. She was born on Aug. 3, 1961 to both the late Mr. Ralph Dixon and Mrs. Charcle Mae Pullum Dixon. Her sister, Deborah Denise Dixon Wilson, and a number of aunts and uncles have preceded her in death. She was a realtor with Peach Realty, Inc.
Survivors are her devoted husband, Edward Lemont Austin of Dalton, Georgia; sons, Cameron McConnell of Adairsville, Georgia and Chris Austin; stepson, Brian Austin of Dalton; stepdaughter, Britney (LeBron) Stokes of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Kacen Daniel McConnell, Kinsey Grace Austin, and Shaylee Missouri Austin of Dalton; sister, Norma Dixon of Adairsville; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; aunts, Shirley Ramsey, Wynell Kennedy of Calhoun, Georgia, Hattie Pullum, and Threada Pullum; uncles, Robert Pullum of Adairsville and Max Montgomery of Calhoun; special niece, Calen L. Morgan; nephews, Conneil Hall, DeVoye Dixon; a host of, other cousins, relatives, and friends.
Homegoing Service will be on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Community Fellowship Church, 409 North Fredrick Street, Dalton, Georgia, 30721, with Pastor David Thomas, officiating. Her remains will lie in state at the funeral home after 11 a.m. on Friday. Interment, Pine Grove Cemetery in the Red Bud Community, Calhoun.
Jerry Quinn
Jerry Clifton “Smokey” Quinn, 77, of the Pine Chapel community, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at his home, following a year of declining health. Jerry was born in Gordon County on April 2, 1941, son of the late Clyde and Pearl Fair Quinn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith Quinn; brother, Rae Quinn; and sisters, Shirley Quinn Coggins and Sue Quinn Collum.
Jerry was a graduate of Red Bud High School, Class of 1959. He was a lifetime member of the Calhoun Elks Lodge and Red Carpet Cattlemen, where he excelled in cooking steaks for the members and at birthday parties. Jerry was a 50-year member of the Coosawattee Masonic Lodge #306 F&AM, and was Assistant Chief with the Calhoun Fire Department, retiring after 37 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed the outdoors and working with his cattle. He loved his family, and spending time with them at their place on the Hiwassee River. He was a member of Pine Chapel Methodist Church.
He leaves behind his wife, Carol Graham Quinn, to whom he was married for 59 years; his son and daughter-in-law, Kelly and Pam Quinn of Resaca; grandchildren, Tiffany Lawrence and her husband Jahad, of Calhoun, Austin Quinn of Calhoun, and Monica Quinn of Duluth; great-grandchildren, Tayia Lawrence and Tiara Lawrence, and Jaden Lawrence; mother-in-law, Janie King; brothers-in-law, Larry Graham of Rome, and Morgan Coggins of Resaca; and sister-in-law, Edna Quinn of Calhoun; along with other relatives.
Services to honor the life of Jerry Clifton “Smokey” Quinn will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m. from Trinity Baptist Church, 1170 Rome Road SW, Calhoun, GA, with Rev. Eddie Brannon and Louise Elmore officiating. Music will be arranged by Jody Darby. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery with honors accorded by the Calhoun Fire Department. Pallbearers serving will include Austin Quinn, Jamie Graham, Larry Thomason, Joe Darby, Max Mashburn, and Jack Dyer.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Calhoun Fire Department.
The family received friends on Friday, Aug. 17 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be given in Jerry's memory to: Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation, at gfbf.org, or mail to, GFBF, 2575 Chantilly Dr., Atlanta, GA 30324; or "Santa in Uniform", c/o Gordon County Fire Department, 218 Public Safety Dr. SE, Calhoun, GA 30701.