Ruthell Cornett
Mrs. Ruthell Stone Cornett, 73, of Jasper, departed this life peacefully on the afternoon of July 30, 2018 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving and dear family.
Mrs. Cornett was born at her home in Pickens County on June 11, 1945 to the late Ell and Cleo Scott Stone. She was one of fourteen brothers and sisters. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Harpo Franklin Cornett who died in 2007; grandson, Dustin Buchanan; sisters, Ollie Hightower, Myrtice Swafford, Edith Turner, Aris Reed and her twin Oris Hendrix, and Nellie Chastine; brothers, Homer Stone, Vernon Stone, and Gene Stone.
A member of Black Knob Baptist Church, Ruthell also loved to color, loved sewing, and loved her flowers.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Buffie and Ricky Buchanan, of Jasper; sons, Gerald Cornett, Earl Cornett, and Derrell Cornett of Ranger; grandchildren, Destiny, Dawson, and Dshay Buchanan, Sadie and Kylen Cornett; siblings, Hot Rod Stone, Toddy Stone both of Ranger, Geneva Fountain of Ludville, and Faye Young of Ranger; several nieces, nephews and other family members also survive.
The service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Ruthell Stone Cornett were held on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Fairmount Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home with Reverend Bobby Timms officiating. Following the service she was laid to rest at Black Knob Baptist Church Cemetery beside her beloved husband.
Donnie Fountain, Danny Childers, Tony Fountain, Hank Wilson, Todd Stone, and Ronnie Swafford were all honored to serve as pallbearers.
Friends visited with Mrs. Cornett’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 between the hours of 5 until 9 p.m. at the Fairmount Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to Ruthell’s family by visiting www.pondersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by The Fairmount Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home, 2566 Hwy 411, Fairmount, Georgia. 706-337-3784.
Brenda Williams
Mrs. Brenda Nell Williams, age 65, of Rockmart, passed away Monday, July 30 2018 in a Rome medical center.
She was born in Austell on June 4, 1953, a daughter of the late Daniel C. Hunter and the late Rose Daily Hunter. Mrs. Williams had lived in Rockmart for the past six years, moving from Newnan. She lived life to the fullest; loved children and cutting up with others. One of her favorite past times was crocheting. Mrs. Williams was a member of the Calvary Holiness Church and was retired from the Diamond Rug and Carpet Company of Aragon.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, James D. Hunter and a sister, Louise Costley.
Survivors include her husband, J.B. Williams, Rockmart; sister and brother-in-law, Lanny and B.J. Wooten, Rockmart; brother, J.W. Hunter, Calhoun; sister-in-law, Junie Mae Hunter, Douglasville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Williams was cremated and memorial services will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Holiness Church with Rev. Michael Edwards officiating.
The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home is in charge of cremation services for Mrs. Brenda Nell Williams.
Ricardo Cruz-Vazquez
Ricardo Cruz – Vazquez, age 96, of Plainville, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 in Floyd Medical Center.
Ricardo was born on May 4, 1922 in Mexico to the late Jose Cruz and Crecenciana Vazquez. In addition to his parents, Ricardo was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jilomeno Cruz, Antonio Cruz, and Isidro Cruz; and two sisters, Angelina Cruz, and Agrue Cruz. Ricardo has been a resident of Gordon County for the past 18 years, and worked as a farmer. He was of the Jehovah’s Witness faith.
Ricardo is survived by his wife, Maria Isabel Cruz of Plainville; four sons, Agustin Cruz, Pedro Cruz, Arturo Cruz, and Hilario Cruz; Catalina Cruz, Adelaida Cruz, and Micaela Cruz; brother, Costantino Cruz; sister, Agrue Cruz; thirty-eight grandchildren; and forty-seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Marcos Sanches and Reverend Jose Lopez officiating. Interment will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 3 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Ricardo Cruz – Vazquez, age 96, of Plainville.
Ricardo Cruz - Vázquez, de 96 años de Plainville, falleció el martes 31 de julio de 2018 en el Centro Médico Floyd.
Ricardo nació el 4 de mayo de 1922 en México al difunto José Cruz y Crecenciana Vázquez. Además de sus padres, Ricardo también fue precedido en la muerte por tres hermanos, Jilomeno Cruz, Antonio Cruz e Isidro Cruz; y dos hermanas, Angelina Cruz y Agrue Cruz. Ricardo ha sido residente del condado de Gordon durante los últimos 18 años y trabajó como agricultor. Él era de la fe de los testigos de Jehová.
A Ricardo le sobreviven su esposa, María Isabel Cruz de Plainville; cuatro hijos, Agustín Cruz, Pedro Cruz, Arturo Cruz e Hilario Cruz; Catalina Cruz, Adelaida Cruz y Micaela Cruz; hermano, Costantino Cruz; hermana, Agrue Cruz; treinta y ocho nietos; y cuarenta y siete bisnietos.
Los servicios fúnebres se llevarán a cabo el sábado, 4 de agosto a la 1:00 PM en la capilla de la funeraria Chapel of Thomas con el reverendo Marcos Sanches y el reverendo José Lopez oficiando. El entierro seguirá en Gordon Memorial Gardens.
La familia recibirá a los amigos el viernes 3 de agosto de 18:00 a 20:00 en Thomas Funeral Home.
Puede dejar las condolencias en línea de la familia en www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home está a cargo de los arreglos para Ricardo Cruz - Vázquez, 96 años de Plainville.
Kevin Collum
Kevin Collum of Calhoun, left this world July 31, 2018 at his home, surrounded by the dear family he loved. He succumbed to his two-year battle with cancer.
Kevin lived and loved large, and his charismatic personality touched the hearts of many. Those he worked with while employed by the Georgia DOT and Atkins consultants, as well as the many he competed with on numerous ball fields around this state. Kevin, a power hitter playing men’s softball, showed class to many by never being boastful of his athletic talents.
Kevin was an avid outdoorsman, and loved the chance to get on two wheels to explore the open roads. A family man that many men should emulate. His love of family brought him in contact with many young men and women that played sports with his children. While a huge supporter of the Sonoraville High School athletics, his passion was in the development of the person in the game. He mentored many that have become young productive citizens of the community.
Kevin is treasured and survived by his wife, Michelle Collum; his son Zach, and soon to be daughter-in-law, Savanah Wilbanks; his daughter, Kaytland; a son by choice, Austin Pasley; parents, Bo and Marcia Collum; his brother, Joe Collum; in-laws, Stan Maddox and Loretta Presley; and his favorite fur babies in the entire world, Molly, Lilly, and Luca. So many close friends, fans, and followers also survive.
Please honor his memory and live life with a smile, gratitude, and a love for Jesus. Matthew 17:20.
A Memorial Service for Kevin will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. from Clear Creek Baptist Church, 142 Clear Creek Road NW, Adairsville, GA 30103.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to the Scottish Rite, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30341.
Condolences may be left online at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.