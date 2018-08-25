Marty Kirby
Marty Kirby, age 48, of Sugar Valley, passed away on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at his residence.
Marty was born on Oct. 15, 1969 in Floyd County to David James Kirby and the late Linda Sue Williams Hogue. In addition to his mother, Marty is also preceded in death by: his grandparents, Lloyd and Louise Williams, and Otis and Ella May Kirby; and a brother, Seth David Keith Kirby. Marty was a member of Sugar Valley Baptist Church, and worked for Carriage Industries.
Marty is survived by his fiancé, Sandee Patterson, and her mother, Sandra Patterson, and her brothers, Gene Patterson and Billy Patterson; son, Zack Kirby and his girlfriend, Carol Ann Timms; step-son, Cody Patterson; mother of his children, Robin Kirby; daughter, Kayla Kirby; granddaughter, Rylee Rose Kirby; his father, David James Kirby and his wife, Melondy; sister, Duffy Kirby Maddox and her husband Joe; two step-sisters, Shantera Kirby and Brittany Kirby; two brothers, Brent Davis and his wife, Beverely, and Cord Hogue and his wife, Chasity; three step-brothers, Tildon Kirby, Justin Kirby, and Daniel Kirby; nieces and nephews, Nichole and Don Bogue, La’Sha and Steven Proper and their children Ally Mae and Boyd Proper, Katelin Joel Maddox and her children ZaiLeigh and Mason Maddox, Jojo Maddox, Tammy and Gage and Whitley Kirby and their child Kinley Kirby, Colin Hogue, Clayton Hogue, Caleb Hogue, Felisha and Ashlie Franklin and their children.
Funeral Services were conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Benny Price officiating. Interment followed in Subligna Cemetery with Reverend Larry Scoggins in charge of graveside rites. Pallbearers serving included: Zack Kirby, Cord Hogue, Steven Proper, Gage Kirby, Gene Patterson, Clayton Hogue, Johnny Fowler, Brent Davis, Mark Fowler, Benjie Price, Kyle Price, and Tony Scoggins.
The family received friends and family on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at 12 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
In addition to flowers, love offerings to the Kirby family will be accepted for final expenses.
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Marty Kirby.
Mary Lea Defoor
Mary Lea Justice Defoor, age 85, went home to her Heavenly Father Aug. 20, 2018 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. Mary Lea was born in Hiawassee, Ga. to the late Fred and Della Eller Justice. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Carnes Justice of Toccoa, Ga. and John Justice of Hobbs, N.M.; a baby sister, Arizona Justice; and former husband, Alton (Pedro) Defoor of Calhoun.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Patrick Burns of Lavonia, Ga.; grandchildren, Connor Burns and Ethan Burns; sisters and brother-in-law, Marjorie Murdock of Toccoa, Wanda Sewell of Earl, N.C., Eula Mae and Starr Miller of Eastanollee, Marty Pace of Greer, S.C.; brothers, Melvin Justice and Floyd Justice, both of Toccoa; sister-in-laws, Edna Justice of Toccoa, Marilynn Justice of Hobbs, N.M., Nettie Lou (and Norman) Hollingsworth, Hazel Defoor, and Pat Defoor, all of Calhoun as well as several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Mary Lea was very devoted to her church, family, friends, and community. In her twenties and early thirties, she was not only a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Resaca but also a member of the Eastern Star, Jaycettes, and Elkettes. She was always there to help others out especially with baby-sitting because she loved children. She also loved gardening and cooking. Mary Lea was known for her delicious cakes and pies. After raising her daughter, Mary Lea became a member of the New Town Baptist Church where she was very active. There was hardly a day that went by that she was not helping her church family somehow.
A service to celebrate the life of Mary Lea Defoor, officiated by Bro. Walter Hare, was held Friday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at the New Town Baptist Church. A family viewing was held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23 then the family received visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at New Town Baptist.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either New Town Baptist Church, the ALS society of Georgia, or Autism Speaks in memory of her.
Funeral arrangements for Mary Lea Justice Defoor are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Richard Goodnoe, Sr.
Richard Goodnoe, Sr. passed away recently.
Born in Warren Pa., he was a Army veteran and welder by trade. He was the son of the late Shirley Goodnoe and the late Richard Goodnoe.
His children are: Melissa Young and son-in=law Joe Young; David Goodnoe Jr and daughter-in-law Kelly Goodnoe; grandchildren, Jacob and Samantha Young, Morgan and Lacy Goodnoe; sister, Donna Coates of Warren, Pa. and brother Harvey Gorton of Warren, Pa., sister Laura Krauss and brother-in-law Eric Krauss of Johnsonville, Tenn. Multiple nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 3 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery, in Canton. Georgia Funeral Care of Acworth is in charge of services.
Jerry Quinn
Jerry Clifton Quinn, 77, of the Pine Chapel community, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at his home following a year of declining health. Jerry was born in Gordon County on April 2, 1941, son of the late Clyde and Pearl Fair Quinn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith Quinn; brother, Rae Quinn; and sisters, Shirley Quinn Coggins and Sue Quinn Collum.
Jerry was a graduate of Red Bud High School, Class of 1959. He was a lifetime member of the Calhoun Elks Lodge and Red Carpet Cattlemen, where he excelled in cooking steaks for the members and at birthday parties. Jerry was a 50-year member of the Coosawattee Masonic Lodge #306 F&AM, and was Assistant Chief with the Calhoun Fire Department, retiring after 37 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed the outdoors and working with his cattle. He loved his family, and spending time with them at their place on the Hiwassee River. He was a member of Pine Chapel Methodist Church.
He leaves behind his wife, Carol Graham Quinn, to whom he was married for 59 years; his son and daughter-in-law, Kelly and Pam Quinn of Resaca; grandchildren, Tiffany Lawrence and her husband Jahad, of Calhoun, Austin Quinn of Calhoun, and Monica Quinn of Duluth; great-grandchildren, Tayia Lawrence and Tiara Lawrence, and Jaden Lawrence; mother-in-law, Janie King; brothers-in-law, Larry Graham of Rome, and Morgan Coggins of Resaca; and sister-in-law, Edna Quinn of Calhoun; along with other relatives.
Services to honor the life of Jerry Clifton “Smokey” Quinn were conducted Saturday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m. from Trinity Baptist Church, 1170 Rome Road SW, Calhoun, with Rev. Eddie Brannon and Rev. Louise Elmore officiating. Music was arranged by Jody Darby. Interment followed in Chandler Cemetery with honors accorded by the Calhoun Fire Department. Pallbearers serving included Austin Quinn, Jamie Graham, Larry Thomason, Joe Darby, Max Mashburn, and Jack Dyer. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Calhoun Fire Department.
The family received friends on Friday, Aug. 17 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church.
Flowers were accepted, or memorial contributions may be given in Jerry’s memory to: Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation, at gfbf.org, or mail to, GFBF, 2575 Chantilly Dr., Atlanta, GA 30324; or “Santa in Uniform”, c/o Gordon County Fire Department, 218 Public Safety Dr. SE, Calhoun, GA 30701.