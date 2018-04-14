Sue Pierce
Sue Stanley Pierce, 72, of Calhoun, passed away peacefully, while holding her husband’s hand, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at Gordon Health Care, following several months of declining health. She was born on June 3, 1945, daughter of the late J.T. and Azzilee Stanley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janie; and brothers, Randal Stanley and Johnny Stanley.
Sue was a member of Calhoun Full Gospel Fellowship.
She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Virgil Pierce; her daughters and son-in-law, Mary Sue Ray, and Eddie and Melissa Wright, all of Calhoun; a sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Butch Casey of Calhoun; grandchildren, Chastity Greene, Dale Jackson, and Ty Christian; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel Greene, Caspean Greene, and Canyon Jackson.
Services to honor the life of Sue Stanley Pierce were held Thursday, April 12, at 2 p.m. from Calhoun Full Gospel Fellowship, with Rev. Hershel Pierce and Rev. Joe Fountain officiating. Music was arranged by Faye and Ron Bentley. Interment followed in Crane Eater Cemetery. Pallbearers serving included Gabriel Greene, William Greene, Drew Campbell, Randy Dutton, Ronald Balliew, and Randy Balliew. Honorary pallbearers are Dale Jackson, Josh Pierce, and Junior Dutton.
The Pierce family received friends at Calhoun Full Gospel Fellowship on Wednesday, April 11, from 5 until 9 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Sue Stanley Pierce are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
JoAnn Harrell
Mrs. JoAnn Parker Harrell, age 77, of Old Highway 41, Adairsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Adairsville, Georgia, September 14, 1940, daughter of the late Rev. Jessie J. Parker and Bessie Cochran Parker. Mrs. Harrell was a member of Stoner Chapel Baptist Church. An avid flower gardener, she always had the most beautiful yard. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Harry Parker, Bradley Parker, and Lloyd Parker.
Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Wendell Harrell of Adairsville; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Janna Harrell; grandson, Bryce Harrell; sisters, Myrtle Abernathy of Adairsville, Annette (Carl) Gay of Adairsville, Linda (Joel) Hyde of Cartersville, Esdell (Jimmy) Watkins of Calhoun, Debbie Parker of Cartersville and, Wynelle (Tim) Roach of Canton; brother, Darrell (Pam) Parker of Adairsville; sister-in-law, Hilda Parker of Adairsville; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Stoner Chapel Baptist Church with Reverends David Baker, Stephen Moore, and Reggie Nation officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers include Eric Abernathy, Keith Watkins, Steven Watkins, Tyler Roach, Rodney Parker, Ethan Abernathy, and Bo Edwards. Honorary pallbearer will be Earon Parker.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Stoner Chapel Baptist Church, Adairsville.
Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mrs. JoAnn Parker Harrell.
Virginia Fuquea
Virginia Crider Oliver Fuquea, 93, of Calhoun, died Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at Gordon Health Care. She was born in Ranger on March 20, 1925, daughter of the late Delmar and Dovie Cragg Crider. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Sollie Oliver, in 1959; her second husband, Walt Fuquea, in 2000; and brothers, Ed Crider, Nesbitt Crider, and Marvin Crider.
Virginia was retired from Georgia Textiles, and was a member of Plainview Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Bailey and Gail Oliver of Calhoun; her sister and brother-in-law, Bernice and Jimmy Fields of Douglasville; her grandchildren, Max (Lorrie) Oliver, and Stacey Anderson and the late Larry Anderson; great-grandchildren, Brittney (Matt) Young, Katie Oliver, Josh (Shana) Oliver, David Anderson, and Drew and T.J. Oliver; and great-great grandchildren, Jaxson Oliver, Lincoln Young, Tristian Hunter, Amelia Oliver, and two on the way. A host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.
Services to honor the life of Virginia Crider Oliver Fuquea will be held Friday, April 13, at 3 p.m., from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Ernest Channell, and Rev. Randy Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in Campbell Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include Max Oliver, Drew Oliver, T.J. Oliver, Josh Oliver, David Anderson, and Matt Young.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, April 12 from 4 until 8 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Virginia Crider Oliver Fuquea are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.