Elva Crump
Elva Avery Crump, age 89, of Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living.
Elva was born on Dec. 15, 1928 in Gordon County to the late Virgil Washington Avery and Jessie Mae Sitton Avery. Elva was a lifetime resident of Gordon County and a devoted member of Blackwood Springs Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jack Crump; brothers, Wilbur Avery and Geary Avery.
She is survived by a nephew, Virgil Avery, his wife Jenn, and daughter Molly of Roswell; sister, Betty Avery Stevens of Nixa, Mo.; and sister-in-law, Ann Avery of Cohutta.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, April 8, 2018 from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home at 3 p.m. with Reverend Paul Whitton officiating. Burial will follow at Blackwood Springs Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Blackwood Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Charles Wheat
Charles Leroy Wheat, 68, of Calhoun, died suddenly Wednesday, April 4, 2018. He was born in Dalton on Nov. 21, 1949. He was preceded in death by his father, James Wheat.
Charles served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for many years for the Calhoun Police Department. He was an avid hunter and a member of Hit & Miss Hunting Club.
He is survived by his mother, Thelma Wheat; sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Kenneth Holsomback; aunts, Jean Russell and Rita Barrett and her husband Lewis; an uncle, J.R. Lacey; nephews and niece, Toby and Mendi Holsomback, Becky Hickman, and Glenden Kelley; great-nieces and great-nephews, Taylor Hickman, Lacey Hickman, Laney Holsomback and Rice Holsomback; and his best friend, Glen Stanley.
The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Rev. Mitch Phillips and Wayne Brown will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery at Hall Memorial. Pallbearers serving are Charles Gentry, Dennis Edwards, Dudley Meadows, Michael Brent, Steve Wheat, and Eddie Barrett. Honorary pallbearers are the City of Calhoun Police Department.
The Wheat family will receive friends at the funeral home of Friday, April 6 from 5 until 8 p.m.
Joann Breeden
Mrs. Joann Grizzell Breeden, age 69, of Calhoun, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018. She was the daughter of the late James Everett Grizzell and Martha West Grizzell. For many years, she was employed at Calhoun Millwork. She attended some of the local chuches in her community.
She is survived by her two daughters, Wanda (Billy) Stone, Melanie (Jason) Hilley of Calhoun; two sons, Joseph (Rhonda) Moss of Rome, Alton Moss of Carterville; three sisters, Betty (David) Burke of Calhoun, Daisy (Michael) Brookshire, Bertie (Tommy) Hayes of Dalton; four brothers, Buddy Grizzell, Robert Grizzell, Dean Grizzell of Dalton, Leonard (Darlene) Grizzell of Subligna; ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren; a host of other relatives, and friends.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Please share your thoughts and memories of Mrs. JoAnn Grizzell Breeden at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.
Barbara Homner
Mrs. Barbara Homner, 72 of Calhoun, died Feb. 21, 2018 after several years of declining health.
She was born in Detroit, Mich. on Nov. 26, 1945, daughter of the late Stephen and Helen Vansickle Homner. Prior to her disability, she was a surgical nurse with St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marcie Schaefer and two grandchildren, Ronald Steven Bruner Kidd and Jessica Bruner.
Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Bruner of Calhoun and Wanda Cogar of New Hudson, Mich.; son, Ronald Steven Bruner of Calhoun. Special grandson, Everett Bruner Edge, ten great grandchildren and several great, great grandchildren and one great, great, great grandchild.
Barbara loved her Calhoun Health Care family and she was an avid fan of the late Elvis Presley. The family would like to thank Tapestry Hospice for their care and support.
A private family memorial service will be held later.
Julian Taylor
Mr. Julian Taylor, known by most as “Wayne”, 75, of Adairsville, departed this life Monday night, April 2, 2018 at Gordon Health Care Center in Calhoun.
Mr. Taylor was born in Macon on Aug. 17, 1942, the only child of the late Julian Wynn and Mary Ann Smith Taylor.
Prior to retirement, he was an electronic repairman with B & B Sales in Snellville. Mr. Taylor had completed a course at DeVry University to enable and certify him to repair CB Radios and electronics. He was an avid Hamm Radio Operator himself.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lola Hood Taylor, of the home; daughters and son-in-law, Angela and Bob DeHoney of Calhoun, Janet and Mike Phillips of Loganville, Karen and Mike Murphy of Marietta; sons, Ronald and Lisa Sirard of Arizona, Stephen and Ratchana Sirard of Texas; eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends survive.
At Mr. Taylor’s request he will be cremated. The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date.
Becky Blalock
Margaret Rebecca “Becky” Blalock, 74, of Calhoun, died Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. She was born in Sylacauga, Ala. on Aug. 26, 1943, daughter of the late Tommy and Annie Hazel Matthews Stanfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne Stanfield and Sonny Stanfield; and a sister, Reecie Carlee Stanfield.
Becky was a graduate of Red Bud High School, Class of 1961. She was a self-employed tax preparer and bookkeeper. Becky was a great mother and adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Echota Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Samuel “Doc” Blalock; her son, Mitchel Hollingsworth of Calhoun; her daughter, Shelly Kile of Calhoun; her sisters and brother-in-law, Sue and Kenneth Hensley, and Martha Millsaps, all of Calhoun; grandchildren, Houston and Lauren Hollingsworth, Taylor and Emily Hollingsworth, Karson Hollingsworth, and Holli Kile; a great-grandchild, Everly Hollingsworth; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, C.J. Blalock, Boyd (Marvis) Blalock, Harold (Vicki) Blalock, Tommy (Lynn) Blalock, Max (Teresa) Blalock, Glenn (Sherrie) Blalock, Donald (Cindy) Blalock, Kay Brown, and Dimple Kirby.
Services to honor the life of Margaret Rebecca “Becky” Blalock were held Thursday, April 5, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Eddie Brannon and Rev. Daniel Brown officiating. Music was arranged by Sue Hensley. Interment followed in Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers serving included Gary Blalock, Chris Blalock, Mitchell Blalock, Brent Hollingsworth, Jacob Casey, and Eugene Hollingsworth.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 4 from 5 until 8 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Margaret Rebecca "Becky" Blalock are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.