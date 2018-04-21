Mamie Jo Griffin
Mrs. Mamie Jo (Aker) Strickland Griffin-Age 78, of Calhoun, passed away on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born May 6, 1939 to Wilburn and Jodie (Mann) Aker, Sr. She attended Stephens High School in Calhoun, where she graduated in 1957. She began her Christian journey at an early age at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Curryville, and she later became an active member and Mother of the Adairsville Body of Christ. For many years she was employed as a switchboard operator at Aldon Industries, and she later retired from Mohawk Industries in Calhoun. Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn and Jodie (Mann) Aker, Sr., first husband, Teddy Strickland, three sisters, one brother, one grandson, and one son-in-law.
She is survived by her husband, Davis Griffin, her children; Sundai (Rick) Stevenson of Rome, Senita Strickland of Calhoun, Sabrina (Kenneth) Benham of Adairsville, Serling Strickland of Calhoun, Saretta Haynes of Cartersville, and an adopted daughter, Carmela Lawrence of Rome. In addition, she has three step-children, Davetta (John) Reid of North Carolina, Aylisa Hicks and Monica Griffin, both of Atlanta, eighteen grandchildren (spouses), twelve great-grandchildren. Siblings; Frances Wise (Cleveland, Ohio), Preston (Min. Janie) Aker, Laverne Orr, Wilburn Aker, Jr., Jacqueline Fletcher all of Calhoun, and Shelia Edwards of Atlanta. She was also loved by many other sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mamie Jo (Aker) Strickland Griffin will be held at the Adairsville Body of Christ Church at 255 St. Elmo Circle, Adairsville, GA. 30103. Saturday, April 21, 2018, 12 noon. Pastor Kenneth Benham will be giving the eulogy. She will lie-in-state from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow the service at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 256 Church Rd. SW Calhoun, Georgia.
Elford Charles
Elford Junior Charles, age 85 of Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at his residence.
Elford was born on April 13, 1933 in Ranger to the late James Harley Charles and Ollie Ann Craig Charles. Elford was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was also a Mason and Shriner.
Elford is survived by: his wife, Robbie Crump Charles of Calhoun; son, David Charles and his wife Cindy of Chicago; daughter, Jean Graves and her husband Harvey of Calhoun; two brothers, Jerry Charles and his wife Ava of Calhoun, and Herb Charles of Calhoun; three sisters, Betty Burns of Calhoun, Linelle Silvers of Chatsworth, and Shirley Swafford of Atlanta; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild also survive.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, April 21 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at 3 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
You may leave the Charles family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Elford Junior Charles, age 85 of Calhoun.