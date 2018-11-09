Evans, John Smith ‘JS’
Mr. John Smith "JS" Evans, Jr, age 84, of Rydal, GA, passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Floyd Medical Center.
He was born in the Folsom Community, June 11, 1934, son of the late John Smith Evans, Sr. and Emily Cook Evans. Mr. Evans was of the Baptist Faith. He a veteran of the United States Army, a mechanic for several years, and retired from the Gordon County Road Department. He enjoyed fishing and loved his family. Mr. Evans was preceded in death by his sisters, Fannie Lou Hall and Nellie Joe Cochran; brothers, Roy Acuff Evans and Raymond Evans.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Betty Jean Evans; children, Harry and Angie Evans, Darlene and Randy Evans, Janice and Ricky Milner, Timothy and Becky Evans and Mark and Jaye Evans; grandchildren Brandon Evans, Chris and Jennifer Evans, Jason and Amanda Evans, Josh and Brandi Evans, Emily Evans, Justin and Cassidy Evans, Lauren Milner, and Ricky Milner; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers Dow Evans, Jerry Evans, Fred Evans, and Tony Evans; sisters, Octavia Clark, Frances Withrow, and Bobbie White; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville, with Reverends Larry Hibberts, Andrew Hight, and Gregg Free officiating. Interment will follow in the Glade Cemetery, Adairsville. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brandon Evans, Chris Evans, Jason Evans, Josh Evans, Justin Evans, and Ricky Milner. Honorary pallbearers will be Lauren Milner, Emily Evans, Robert Helton, Lavone Evans, Stanley Evans, and Don Law.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.
James, Joyce
Joyce McDearis James, 78, of Calhoun died at Gordon Hospital on Friday, November 2, 2018, following several months of declining health. Joyce was born in Rome on June 4, 1940; she was the daughter of the late Auburn and Effie Kay McDearis. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee James, in 2004; her grandson, Blake Dodd. Joyce deeply loved her family; she treasured the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. One of the most important parts of Joyce’s life was being part of her church family at Victory Fellowship Full Gospel Church, where she was an active member.
Joyce is survived by her children, Van Bearden, Michael Bearden and his wife, Darlene, Keith James, Randall James and his wife, Kaye. And Charlene Erwin and her husband, Tim; her grandchildren, Chris (Ashley) Bearden, Justin (Michelle) Childress, Josh (Kendra) James, Brandon (Stephanie) Bearden, Anthony (Skye) Brown, Heath Bearden, Cody (Connie) Erwin, Jessica (Jeremy) Allen, Ryan (Michelle) Pate, and Cheyenne Bearden; her great-grandchildren, Ruth, Jasmine, Keegan, Kaylee, Kenna, Malone, Jagger, Kaylin, Skyler, Carlie, Cali, Victoria, River, Aayden, Aubr’ee, Carter, Collin, Casey, Charlie, Nolan, and Brooklyn; other relatives and friends.
The James family will receive friends on Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. from Resaca Assembly of God Church; her body will lie in state at the church on Sunday from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Blackwood Springs Cemetery. Rev. Terry Timms and Rev. Tim Erwin will officiate. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Jones, Lamar Thomas
Lamar Thomas Jones, age 61 of Plainville, passed away on November 3, 2018 at his residence.
Lamar was born on November 1, 1957 in Atlanta, GA to the late Jack Henry "Buck" Jones and Mariam Moore Jones. In addition to his parents, Lamar is also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Eugene T. Greeson. Lamar loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.
Lamar is survived by: his wife, Kathy Greeson Jones of Plainville; son, Matthew Jones of Plainville; daughter, Becky Smith and her fiance, Adam Hamrick of Plainville; daughter-in-law, Debbie Moore and her husband, Anthony of the Sonoraville Community; brother, Johnny Jones of Plainville; six sisters, Bonnie, Connie, Jackie, Vickie, Paula, and Barbara all of Plainville; and six grandchildren, Gage Jones, Haley Jones, Khiley Moore, Alexis Smith, Madyson Smith, and Harlei Hamrick. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 10th at 4 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Gary Quarles officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2 PM until the service hour at 4 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at The Cooper Center 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172-1776 or online at toysfortots.org/donate.
Whitener, Conner
Mr. Conner Holden Whitener, 23, of Rydal, Georgia, departed this life on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 in Cartersville, Georgia. He was born February 23, 1995 in Cartersville, GA. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Earnest Whitener, brother, Shane Thompson. He was a 2013 graduate of Calhoun High School. He loved music, drawing and glass carving. He was a kind hearted person who loved his friends and family.
He is survived by his mother, Mandy Jones of Euharlee, GA; father, Larry Whitener of Cartersville, GA; grandparents, Henry and Sally Jones of Rydal, Georgia; Flonnie Whitener of Cartersville, GA; stepfather, Scotty Thompson Sr. of Calhoun, GA; sister, Emily Evans of Rydal, GA; brothers, Brandon Charbonneau of Sutallee, GA, Scotty Thompson Jr. of Calhoun, GA; several aunts, uncles, cousins.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 6, 2018. The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
