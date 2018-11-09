Brooker, Mary Sue
Mrs. Mary Sue Brooker, age 75, of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Monday, November 5, 2018 at the local hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 30, 1942 in Ellijay, GA, a daughter of the late Theodore and Gladys Garland Cantrell. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Christy Sue Brooker, sisters, Marie Timms, Edith Barthel, Cheryl Norwood.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Tammie Brooker of Atlanta, GA; Mandy Camp and Mark Blalock of Dalton, GA, Julie and Stanley Evans of Calhoun, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce Whitaker of Atlanta, GA, Dianne and Robert Wilensky of Virginia, Jimmy Norwood of Dalton, GA; grandchildren, Mareo and Andree Harris, Emily Harris and Brandon Conner, Courtney Camp, Nicholas Spradlin, Corey Camp; great grandchildren, Maddox, Pureheart, Brody, Forever; several nieces and nephews.
Service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mary Sue Brooker will be held Saturday November 10, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. from the Ponders Melrose Chapel with Reverend Ronald Guffey officiating. Interment will follow in the Dug Gap Cemetery with Nicholas Spradlin, Corey Camp, Stanley Evans, Jordan Hayes and Larry Powell serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday.
Fields, Roy William
Roy William Fields, age 65 of Calhoun, passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 in Gordon Hospital.
Roy was born on November 14, 1952 in Fairmount, GA to the late George and Blanche Owens Fields. In addition to his parents, Roy was also preceded in death by: his grandparents, Paul and Estell Tipton Owens, and Vester and Ola Terry Fields; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Faye Johnson Fields; and ex-wife, Cathy Truitt. Roy was a graduate of Fairmount High School, Class of 1970. He worked in the car-pet industry almost 40 years.
Roy is survived by: his daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Ronnie Bush of Can-ton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Stanley Boyd of Fairmount, and Martha and Chester Bullock of Ranger; grandchildren, David Epps of Conyers, Destiny Fields of Conyers, and Joshua Huston of Woodstock; nieces and nephews and their spouses, Tabitha Linder of Ranger, Joan and David Defreese of Calhoun, Melody and Jason Hogan of Calhoun, Michael and Holly Bullock, Leslie and San Sousa and Adam Haleyn Lones; step-daughter, Lynn Sexton of Cleveland, OH; step-grandsons, Brandon Sexton and Bradley Sexton of Cleveland, OH; and a host of cousins also survive.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 9th at 11 AM in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery with Minister Doug Maddox officiating.
Pallbearers serving include: David Epps, Jason Hogan, Harry Pierce, Eddie Rogers, David Defreese, and Ronnie Bush.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 PM until 8 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
Massingill, Agnes Garlin
Agnes Garlin Massingill, 87, of Calhoun died at Erlanger Medical Center on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, following several months of declining health. Agnes was born in Folsom, Georgia on December 2, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Dave Garlin and Annie Adcock Garlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Massingill Sr. to whom she was married for 51 years.
Agnes is survived by her son, Jack Massingill Jr; her sisters, Lillie Mae Payne and Retha Brown; other relatives and friends.
The Massingill family will receive friends on Friday, November 2, 2018 from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, November 3rd at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in the family plot at Hayes Community Cemetery. Rev. Scott Sutherland will officiate. pallbearers are Johnny Payne, Avery Nations, Spencer Moore, Sam Ball, Dusty Brown, and Shawn Chastain.
Pierce, Emma Sue Waddell
Emma Sue Waddell Pierce, 71, of Calhoun, passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at her home. She was born in Fleming-Neon, KY on April 2, 1947, daughter of the late Thomas Benson and Hazel B. Breeding Waddell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Paul Waddell, Samuel Waddell, James Waddell, Nina Frances Waddell, and Mary Mullins and her husband Tom; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ted and Johnnie Greeson; and three beloved sisters-in-law, Marie Waddell, Rhea Waddell, and Haley Waddell.
Emma had resided in Gordon County for 47 years, moving here from Fleming-Neon, KY. She taught school for over 38 years at Belwood Elementary and Red Bud Elementary. Emma was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Charles Ronald Pierce; her son, Kevin Andrew Pierce; brothers, Bobby Waddell of Detroit, MI, Sherman Waddell of Martinez, CA, Thomas Waddell of Viper, KY, and Billy Waddell of Fleming-Neon, KY; sisters, her identical twin, Betty Lou Conaway and her husband Loyd of Calhoun, and Brenda K. Awad and her husband Alex of Eugene, OR; and a sister-in-law, Donna Waddell of Nippa, KY. A host of nieces, nephews, friends, and loving children she taught, also survive.
Services to honor the life of Emma Sue Waddell Pierce will be held Sunday, November 11th at 3:00 PM from the Antioch Baptist Church Family Life Center, with Dr. William Roberts, Rev. Loyd Conaway, and Rev. Justin Silvers officiating. Burial will follow in Blackwood Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Alex Awad conducting the committal service.
The family will receive friends at the Antioch Baptist Church Family Life Center on Saturday, November 10th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and again on Sunday, from 12:00 PM until the service hour of 3:00 PM.
The family would like to give special thanks to Homespun Hospice for their care and compassion for Emma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blewer Memorial Food Bank, 373 Morrow Road SE, Calhoun, GA 30701.
Porter, Helen Gravley
Helen Gravley Porter was born on May 11, 1946. She left this world on November 3, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. During her life, she had many roles. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Helen was a caretaker by nature. She carefully listened to other people and saw the best in all of them. Helen was an explorer. She loved to take a backroad to discover nature and see where the path less traveled would take her. She was ready for any adventure and loved to experience new things. Helen spent many years as a considerate caretaker for her mother, brother and her husband. In her later years, she was blessed to be closely involved with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who absolutely adored her.
Helen is survived by her daughter and son in law – Brenda and Paul Surratt of Calhoun, Ga. Her grandchildren are Jason and Mollie Surratt of Calhoun, Ga, Kayla and Eric Peeler of Acworth, Ga, and Brittney Surratt of Dunwoody, Ga. Helen had 3 great grandchildren – Caroline (CJ) Surratt, Charlotte Surratt, and Raymon Peeler. Millie Mabe, Joyce and Charles Dickson, Pauline Williams, Claudine Porter, Peggy Stone, and Alma “Bootsie” Porter are her remaining in-laws. Helen was preceded in death by her parents – Claude and Virginia “Sally” Gravley of Foster Falls, her husband – Lonnie “John” Porter, her son – Scott Porter, and her brother – Claude “Bill” Gravley, Jr.
Helen leaves behind a legacy of family, care, compassion, and acceptance. She didn’t worry about things that she couldn’t control. She didn’t have time for that because she was much too busy with enjoying life.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Foster Falls United Methodist Church with the Reverend Terry Eversole and Reverend Lee Thomas officiating.
Interment will follow in Foster Falls Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 7 at the Reese Funeral Home.
Rickett, James M.
Mr. James M. Rickett, 79, of Calhoun, died Tuesday, November 6th at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, GA.
Mr. Rickett was born in Rockmart, Georgia, son of the late Clyde and Bessie Mae Shaw Rickett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Annette Rickett Jones and her husband Richard and Betty Rickett Johnson and her husband Bill. Prior to his retirement he was employed with Milton Stewart Construction Company and the City of Calhoun Recycling Department. He was a charter member of Meadowdale Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and worked with the “Kitchen Crew”.
Survivors include his wife, Gail Carden Rickett to whom he was married for 58 years, a daughter, Rhonda Rickett; his two sons, James M. Rickett, Jr., and his wife, Debbie, and Nathan A. Rickett and his wife, Amy. Grandchildren; Adam Smith and his wife Billie, Adreann Beaumont and her husband James, William Rickett, Jonathan Rickett and Jacob Rickett. Great grandchildren; Lilly Rickett and Cohen Smith. Brothers; David Rickett and his wife Joan, Ralph Rickett and his wife Susan and Franklin Rickett and his wife Penny. Nieces, nephews and a special friend, Jerry Bagwell also survive.
A service to honor the life of James M. Rickett will be held Saturday, November 10th at 2:00 PM from Meadowdale Baptist Church with Pastor Jeremy Kirby and Dr. Steven Pearson officiating with Interment to follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens with Dr. Garry Tate in charge of the graveside service. Billy Weaver will arrange the music for the service. Mr. Rickett's body will lie in state at the church on Saturday from 1:00 until the service at 2:00 p.m. Pallbearers serving include; William Rickett, Adam Smith, James Beaumont, Jonathan Rickett, Jacob Rickett and Rodney Babb. Honorary pallbearers will include the Deacons of Meadowdale Baptist Church and the Meadowdale Kitchen Crew.
The Rickett family will receive friends Friday, November 9th between the hours of 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM at Meadowdale Baptist Church, 1811 Rome Road SW, Calhoun, GA., 30701. In lie of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the Meadowdale Baptist Church Children’s Ministry in memory of James, and they want to especially thank “Care at Home” and Mary Garrigan for their care and support.
