Burns, Fred Erwin
Fred Erwin Burns, 78, of Plainville, GA died Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. He was born in Gordon County on March 10, 1940, son of the late Carlis and Odie Mae Cronan Burns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Cecil Burns, Gene Burns, Richard Burns, and Ruby Cudd; and a grandchild, Crystal Mae Morgan.
Fred was retired from Springs Industries. He was a member of Haven of Rest Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou Goforth Burns; his son and daughter-in-law, Wendell and Debora Burns; his daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda and David Sheriff, and Deborah and Jeremy Jones; brothers and sister-in-law, W.C. Burns, and Tony and Lisa Burns; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Doug Marvel; grandchildren, Cliff (Megan) Morgan, Terry (Ashley) Burns, and Monica (Robert) Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Kaiya and Tanner Morgan, and Kaleb and Corbin Vaughn; and God-daughter, Sheila (Billy) Wiseman.
Services to honor the life of Fred Erwin Burns will be held Wednesday, November 7th at 1:00 PM from Haven of Rest Baptist Church, with Rev. Jason Fuller officiating. His body will lie in state at the church on Wednesday, from 11:00 AM until the service hour. Music will be arranged by Ronnie Langley and Zach Fuller. Burial will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Tony Temple, Jeremy Jones, Mike Hall, Billy Burns, Chandler Burns, and Robert Burns. Honorary pallbearer is Andy Lambert.
The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, November 6th from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM.
Chitwood, Bertha Lee Millsap
Bertha Lee Millsap Chitwood, 95, died Saturday, October 27, 2018. She was born in Gordon County on August 27, 1923, to the late Billie and Oscar Millsap. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lois Millsap McBrayer in 1990; and her son, Clyde Jeffery Chitwood in May, 2018. She was married to Clyde Chitwood in 1943 until his death in 1988. In 1996 she was married to Albert “Bud” Coffman until his death in 2001.
Survivors include her sisters, Myrtle Millsap Pledger and Frances Millsap Hutchinson; daughters, Carol Chitwood Brown and Gaile Chitwood Watford; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Honoring her wishes, her body was cremated. A memorial service to honor the life of Bertha Lee will be held on November 17th at 1:00 PM from Damascus Baptist Church on Highway 41N. Rev. Walter Hare and Rev. Larry Hibberts will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Send donations to Telina Norton, Attn: Cemetery Fund, 121 Swain Drive, Resaca, GA 30735.
Gray, Debbie Suzanne Crider
Debbie Suzanne Crider Gray, 58, of Fairmount died at Piedmont Hospital on Friday, November 9, 2018 following several months of declining health. Debbie was born in Savannah, Georgia on July 20, 1960. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Gray, in 2013, and by her mother, Margaret Wyatt Crider.
Debbie is survived by her son, Aaron Gray (Elexius Goodwin); her parents, David and Brigitta Crider; her bothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Sybil Crider, David and Samantha Crider, John and Patricia Lufkins; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Diane and Johnnie Almand, and Andrea and Roland Owen; her nieces and nephews, Angel, Steve Jr., Dan, Amanda, Shane, Deborah, Amber, Catlyn, and John Jr.
To honor her wishes, Debbie's body was cremated. Her family will greet friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Sunday, November 11, 2018 from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. A memorial service will held in the funeral home chapel on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Rick Langston and Rev. Donnie Sullivan will officiate.
Moore, Wanda Faye Burgess
Wanda Faye Burgess Moore, 77, of Adairsville, GA, died Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at her home. She was born in Whitfield County, GA on February 21, 1941, daughter of the late Eugene and Grace Carter Burgess. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Moore, in 2010.
Wanda attended Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Adairsville.
Survivors include nieces and nephews, Manesa Long, Randy Long, Keith Long, Gary Moore, Katherine Moore, and Tina Stephens Jeffords.
A private graveside service was held Friday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM from Chandler Cemetery, with Rev. Eddie Brannon officiating.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Gordon County Saddle Club.
Nicholson, Thomas Gerald
Thomas Gerald Nicholson, 74, a longtime resident of Plainville, died at his home while surrounded by his family on Sunday evening, November 11, 2018. Gerald bravely fought cancer for the past five years. He was born at McCall Hospital in Rome on August 30, 1944. Gerald was the son of the late Thomas H. and Grace Ingram Nicholson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Nicholson. He graduated from Model High School in the class of 1962; Gerald was a great left-handed pitcher during his high school years. Gerald served his country as a member of The United States Army Reserves. He worked, until it was closed, at Trend Mills. Later, Gerald worked for Fafnir Bearing, Sellers of America, and retired from Shaw Industries where he was the manager of the Central Engineering Department at Plant 15X in Cartersville. Gerald was a great singer; he was a proud member of the Mountainview Quartet. He was a longtime member of the Shannon F&AM Lodge No. 100. Gerald’s proudest accomplishment was his family. He loved being a husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of more than 52 years, Melba Lynn Blalock Nicholson; his children and their spouses, Gerald Blake and Tammy Nicholson, Melanie Robin Nicholson, and Bo and Christy Nicholson; his grandchildren, Jordan Lynn Roberts, Madelyn Grace Roberts, Stone Lucas Nicholson, Lloyd Jeremiah “L.J.” Nicholson, Destiny Alexis Lamb, and Meleah Shea (Andrew) Cornwell; his great-grandchildren, Adaley Nicole Cornwell, Maverick Andrew Cornwell, and Emersyn Raye Bryant; his aunt, Dean Terry; his brother-in-law, Rodney (Lori) Blalock; his God-Children, Tony Flowers and Chester Bert Vaughn; cousins and many close friends.
To honor his wishes, Gerald’s body was cremated.The family will receive friends on Friday, November 16, 2018 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. on Friday from the funeral home chapel. Rev. Dutch Scott and Rev. Travis Hyde will officiate. Honorary pallbearers are Dempsey Wright, Gerald’s ace mechanic, Chad Floyd, his “men at Shaw”, Rivers Rosier, Jeff George, Peter Darnell, Steven Floyd, Ben Miller, Ray Black, David Frix, Terrell Byerly, Steve Wright, Bobby McFrye, Richard Rogers, Bobby Parker, and Wyman Autry.
Gerald’s family would like to express their deep and abiding thanks and love to the many friends and neighbors who have visited, called, brought food, prayed for them, and for Gerald, over the last few years. Your kindness and support will always be treasured. In addition, their heartfelt appreciation goes to Dr. Jennifer Barbarie, Dr. Melissa Dillman and the Cancer Navigators of the Tony Warren Cancer Center, to Jerrie McDougle, Heyman Hospice, and Homespun Hospice. Your care and support matters; your dedication to Gerald and the entire Nicholson family will never be forgotten.
Gerald’s family requests that memorials be made to Santas in Uniform, 218 Public Safety Drive SE, Calhoun, Georgia 30701.
Payne, Charles Walter
Mr. Charles Walter Payne, known by everyone as “Charlie Payne”, age 77 a well-known Gordon County businessman and lifetime Gordon County resident, departed this life peacefully at his home place on Friday morning, November 9, 2018 with his loving wife and family at his bedside.
Charlie was born here in Gordon County on March 25, 1941. He was the only son of the late Ralph Charles and Thelma Louise Colston Payne. He was a member of the 1960 graduating class at Calhoun High School and a dedicated member of the Northside Church of Christ in Calhoun. Charlie was a cattle farmer, local builder for many years, businessman, and was a member of the Cattlemen’s Association.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Debbie Howe Payne of the home; daughters and son-in-law, Erin Scarbrough of Nashville, Tennessee, Amanda and Wayne Gerber of Ringgold, Georgia; son, Casy Payne of Calhoun, Georgia; his only sibling, Patty Payne Turner of Calhoun, Georgia; grandchildren that he loved dearly, Emily, Dakota, Aubree, and Rowen; several nieces, nephews, cousins, distant family members, and a host of friends also survive Charlie.
At Charlie’s request he will be cremated and the family will celebrate his life privately.
