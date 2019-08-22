Randy Steward has yet another accolade to add to his impressive resume. On Thursday, the National Wrestling Coaches Association recognized Steward as the Section 3 high school boys coach of the year.
"It feels good, more so for the kids and the school," Steward said. "I'm trying to focus on 2019-20 and continue to raise the bar for the program and not get complacent."
Earlier this year, the NWCA named Steward the Georgia’s 2019 Head Coach of the Year.
In three years with the Phoenix, Steward has guided the boys wrestling program to back-to-back state titles in tradition wrestling. Steward also coached four-time individual state champion Trevor Burdick, who is now at Reinhardt University along with longtime teammate John Knight.
With this honor, Steward has become a finalist for the NWCA National Boys Coach of the Year Award.