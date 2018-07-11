Nurse Practitioner Timothy Champion joins Floyd Urgent Care in Calhoun

Timothy W. Champion, FNP, has joined Floyd Urgent Care in Calhoun as a nurse practitioner. He will be seeing patients with Greg Asbury, M.D., at 251 Ga. Highway 53 in Calhoun.
Nurse practitioners prescribe medications and other treatments under the direction of a physician. They also obtain medical histories, perform physical examinations, and order and perform diagnostic studies.
Champion earned a Master of Science degree in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Chicago and a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton. He also holds a national certification for emergency nursing and is a certified flight nurse.
He previously worked as a nurse in Floyd’s Emergency Care Center. Before coming to Floyd, Champion worked as a flight nurse and flight paramedic with Air Methods, Air Life Georgia.
Floyd Urgent Care, Calhoun is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, call 706.625.4410.