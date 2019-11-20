Mary Kathryn Kendrick is a senior at Calhoun High School. She discovered her passion for graphics, photography and design as a junior and made the decision to commit herself full-time to completing the graphics pathway, despite being halfway through her high school career.
Her dedication to the subject and work ethic are what led her graphics teacher Greta Hughs to nominate her for the Student of the Month award.
“Mary Kathryn is an outstanding student in addition to her amazing academic abilities. She is a graphics student of mine that just started in my pathway last year. She has a passion for this industry and is doubling up to take the second and third year classes so that she can be a completer,” Hughes said. “She has an awesome work ethic. She takes initiative and will give it 110 percent every time.”
Kendrick strives to do her best on every project not only because she respects Hughes and is thankful for her influence, but also because she sees graphics and photography as paving the way for her future career. She isn’t sure just yet what the specifics of a possible career might look like, but she said she is currently considering working for a magazine doing layout and photography as an option.
“I really feel like I’ve found something I want to do for the rest of my life,” Kendrick said. “It’s really fun to see something you made on the computer screen, coming to life.”
When she isn’t designing or taking photos, Kendrick keeps busy with school activities. She is a member of the CHS Marching Band colorguard and serves as president of the Key Club, an organization sponsored by Kiwanis International that urges high school students to “serve the children of the world” by performing acts of service in their communities. For Kendrick, being a part of Key Club is one of the most worthwhile things she has done in high school. She particularly enjoys being part of the Big Jacket, Little Jacket mentorship program, sponsored by the Key Club.
“We go over to the primary and elementary schools and we meet with the kids there. We help them with their math problems if they struggle in math or we read to them or whatever they need,” Kendrick said. “It’s a lot of fun, and you can tell they really enjoy it. I mean, we’re in high school, so they see us as heroes a little bit. Being that for someone is a lot of fun too.”
In addition to Key Club and colorguard, Kendrick participates in the National Honors Society (NHS) and plays the trumpet for concert band.
To be considered for membership in NHS, students must have a cumulative GPA of 95 or higher, along with meeting the standards of service, leadership and character set by the society.
Leadership, according to Calhoun High School’s website, is based on the student’s participation in two or more community or school activities, or election to an office. To meet the service requirement, students have to be active in three or more service projects in the school and community. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics and cooperation with both students and faculty.
Asked what leadership and character mean to her, Kendrick said she thinks it is about giving others an example to follow and not being afraid of doing hard work when needed.
“Leadership is about stepping up when not many people are willing to and being able to set the example of what you should be doing. You have to do the best that you can all the time,” Kendrick said. “It’s about being there for people who need it and getting what needs to be done, done.”
Kendrick hopes to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design after she graduates later this year. Her desired major is graphic design and she hopes to minor in photography.