Though Lanell Jacobs works for AdventHealth Gordon as the director of oncology, she knows what it’s like to be a patient who is receiving the news. Jacobs herself is a survivor of breast cancer, and now she is helping develop a new breast center at the hospital, focusing on catering to the needs of patients.
“Having staff that is individualized makes the patient feel like they are the most important,” Jacobs said. “That’s when a program our size can really make a difference to patients and can make them feel like they’re not just another number.”
Because of Jacobs’ history she has a unique perspective as a member of the hospital’s staff, as being a cancer patient is something not all health professionals experience. And with AdventHealth Gordon’s building of the Edna Owens Breast Center, Jacobs knows that the hospital is on their way to better assist and comfort women during difficult times.
“Now I can be a part of developing a program from the patient’s perspective and have the chance to be a part of a program where we can do some of the things I wished they did when I was a patient,” Jacobs said.
The center, which is scheduled to open mid-July, is aiming to give more individualized care to the women who come through the doors, offering women’s imaging and mammogram services with the latest technology, packaged in a spa-like environment, said Emily Tarpley, who will be the manager of the center.
Tarpley, who went into the health profession straight after high school, said less than 50% of local women over 40 years of age get their recommended yearly mammograms and that she wants to see those numbers grow. Tarpley also said she hopes the center will be able to provide a space for professionals to develop relationships with their patients and raise awareness about the risks of not having yearly testing performed.
According to Jacobs, the majority of women diagnosed with breast cancer are in the range of 50-70 years old, yet in recent years, she and her team have seen younger and younger women diagnosed – and with more aggressive types of breast cancer.
“One out of eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and more people fear the results than they do the test,” Tarpley said. “Our goal is to have everything in that one center that a patient would need from the beginning through testing and treatment and make sure everything is taken care of.”
The Center
The center is part of a $24 million capital improvement project and was made possible by a generous gift from the late George and Edna Owens and the support of the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation Board.
The center will be fully integrated into AdventHealth Gordon’s cancer care services and will provide a diagnostic component that is currently missing from the existing program, according to Jacobs. Patients will be provided with results in a timely manner by a team of highly-qualified physicians and support staff.
Nurse navigators will serve each patient by coordinating patient care from the time of initial contact through diagnosis, treatment, follow-up and remission. The nurse navigator will be a critical component of this comprehensive breast care program and will support the patient and their family in every way possible, including providing emotional support during a difficult time.
Jacobs said the center will be equipped with two 3D mammogram machines, which she said will set the center apart from other breast centers in the region.
“We will also be getting a new bone density machine, a new ultrasound machine and a new MRI machine,” said Tarpley. “The 3D technology will be so important and the MRI machine can also help detect cancer.”
This center will be a hub of education, awareness, testing and health for local women, she said, a place where they can go to learn about preventative measures, proactive methods and breast health, with the resources to understand how to better care for themselves.