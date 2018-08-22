Northwest Georgia Regional Fair begins Friday, Sept. 7

An annual favorite in Calhoun-Gordon County, the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair will be coming to town beginning Friday, Sept. 7, running through Saturday, Sept. 15. The fair will be held at the Northwest Georgia Regional Fairgrounds, located off of Highway 53/Rome Road in Calhoun.
Officials are bringing in the newest and best to this year’s fair and are not holding back on any entertainment or attractions for the public’s viewing pleasure.
“The State Fair Carnival/Midway is sure to be the absolute best ever,” said fair organizers. “New rides and all new attractions will adorn the midway as we will truly bring ‘THE FAIR’ together for nine days of excitement, competitions, educational experiences and making memories.”
Fair organizers say they are excited to bring Circus Incredible, a show by the World Famous Wallenda and Astrov Circus families to the fair this year, while also featuring the popular Racing Pigs. For the second half of this year’s fair the Jurrasic Kingdom Dinosaur Show has been added, and back by popular demand will be All American Exotic Zoo featuring beautiful animals from across the world. Every night will highlight local and regional entertainers, bands, dancers and other nightly performances. Regional Livestock and Blue Ribbon Competitions and Pageants are scheduled throughout the event. Concerts nightly featuring high school bands and local artists.
The Grand Fair Parade will be held in downtown Calhoun this year on Saturday, Sept. 8beginning at 11 a.m. and will include floats, marching bands, pageant winners from the past, this year’s pageant entrants, tractors, antique cars and more.
For those entering blue ribbon competition items such as fine arts, photography and canned items, organizeres will be receiving those entries on Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. or on Thursday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Fresh Baked items will be received Friday morning, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. All blue ribbon judging will take place Friday, Sept. 7 beginning at 9 a.m.
Admission is $5, which includes parking, shows and concerts. Unlimited ride bands each night are $25, and on Sunday and Wednesday, fair goers can save $5 off an unlimited ride band.
Gates open at 5 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit northwestgeorgiaregionalfair.com.