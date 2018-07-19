Northwest Georgia Fire Chiefs Association announces scholarship opportunities for area firefighters

Calhoun, GA: The Northwest Georgia Fire Chiefs Association (NWGFCA) has announced it will award scholarships, for the seventh year, to four area firefighters at the Georgia Fire Service Conference & Expo to be held in Dalton, Aug. 14 - 17.
The goal of the scholarships is to promote higher education and better-trained fire officers and firefighters in order to improve the fire service in Northwest Georgia.
Each of the four scholarships awarded will be in the amount of $400. Scholarship applications and rules can be found on the NWGFCA website, www.nwgfca.org.
Those eligible for the scholarship are firefighters in good standing from departments in Area 6 of Northwest Georgia. One member of an applicant’s department must be a member of the NWGFCA. Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited college or technical school for the fall semester and provide proof of registration with the application.
The NWGFCA is an organization that promotes professionalism, safety, support and training to the fire service in Northwest Georgia and we are honored to be able to provide these scholarships for area firefighters and their endeavor to pursue higher education.