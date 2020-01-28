The North Murray Mountaineers have had Calhoun’s number as of late. The North Murray Lady Mountaineers went toe-to-toe with the Calhoun Lady Jackets, prevailing in double overtime 73-70. Following the contest, the North Murray Mountaineers used a big second half to cruise past the Yellow Jackets 63-41.
From a battle to a war
The Lady Jackets and Lady Mountaineers went back-and-forth for much of Saturday night’s contest. Neither team could sustain any kind of big run. In the end, the game came down to free throws. North Murray hit its free throws in the second overtime, Calhoun did not.
“I told them the first time we played North Murray, I thought that we were mentally weak,” Lady Jackets head coach Jaime Echols said. “Tonight, I think we were anything but that, so while it stinks to lose, ... you’ve got to take the positives from it. Our girls played as hard as they could play, they executed the things we asked them to execute. It’s just a tough loss.”
Calhoun freshman Britiya Curtis led the Lady Jackets with 27 points. She scored eight of the team’s 15 points in two overtime periods.
“She’s a great all-around player,” Echols said. “You hate to have to rely so much on a freshman and I hate to put the pressure on her, but she responds time and time again. She’s a clutch player and it’s a sign of things to come from her and I’m not surprised.”
Only four players would score for the Lady Mountaineers. Two combined for 62 of North Murray’s 73 points. Korbin Tipton led the Lady Mountaineers with 35 points. Tenley Gladson made up the remaining 62 points with 27.
The game had an intensity to it, which turned up several notches in the latter half of the game, especially in the overtimes.
“We just always tell our kids when things get the craziest is when we’ve got to try to be our calmest,” Echols said. “This was a big environment ... they did get chippy, ... but I thought we executed and played pretty well down the stretch.”
Calhoun’s biggest lead of the night came at the very beginning of the matchup, when the Lady Jackets took an 8-0 advantage.
North Murray’s victory propelled the Lady Mountaineers into fourth place in Region 6-AAA while the loss solidified Calhoun’s position as the No. 5 seed for the upcoming region tournament.
“As bad as this one hurts, we’ll get the positives out of it and get ready for the next few weeks because everything we’ve done is for these next few weeks,” Echols said.
Mountaineers lock up No. 1 seed after win over Calhoun
The North Murray Mountaineers (19-5, 15-0 Region 6-AAA) outscored the Calhoun Yellow Jackets (14-8, 9-5 Region 6-AAA) 36-19 in the second half en route to a 63-41 win. With the victory, North Murray will host the 2020 Region 6-AAA tournament at Mountaineer Arena, beginning next Monday, Feb. 3.
“They just beat us in every facet of the game,” Yellow Jackets coach Vince Layson said, referring to North Murray. “They played the game the way it’s supposed to be played.”
North Murray’s size and athleticism played a factor in Saturday’s proceedings.
“They are a big team, ... very physical,” Layson said. “It did hurt us early on (as) we got a couple guys in foul trouble. We tried to adjust, we just couldn’t ever get it going.”
Overall, it was a rough night for Calhoun, as Christopher Lewis was the only player to reach double figures. He finished with 11 points.
The Jackets were coming off a quick turnaround, as Calhoun prevailed in four overtimes at Haralson County Friday night.
“Last night took a toll on us as far as our conditioning-wise, going to a four-overtime game then turning around and playing a team that is that physical,” Layson said. “I think it showed in the second half ... after playing that much last night, we were running on E. It’s not an excuse. North Murray beat us tonight. We didn’t help ourselves by being tired, but they had a good defensive gameplan.”
The Jackets now look to regroup and rebound as the end of the regular season and senior night draws near.
Up Next
After a region road contest at Coahulla Creek High School on Tuesday, the Jackets will return home for the regular-season finale against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Friday, Jan. 31. It will also be senior night.
Region 6-AAA Tournament
The Region 6-AAA tournament will commence the following week. All games will take place at Mountaineer Arena at North Murray High School.
The Lady Jackets are already locked into the fifth seed and will battle the winner of Haralson County (ninth seed) and Adairsville (eighth seed) on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets will likely take either the third or fourth seed from Region 6-AAA. In either case, Calhoun will begin region tourney play on Thursday, Feb. 6. The third seed would play at 5:30 p.m. and the fourth seed would compete at 8:30 p.m.