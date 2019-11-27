The Thanksgiving Love Feast, initiated by the Rev. Terrell Shields of Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, received a check for $500 recently from the North Georgia General Missionary Baptist Association.
The donation given to the Love Feast organization was intended to assist with the growing expense of giving back in the community and serving more than 3,000 dinners and other services on Thanksgiving Day. The Rev. Windell Smith, pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church in Dalton, presented the check on behalf of the association.
The NGGMBA is a partnership of more than 19 churches located in the North Georgia area. The group is in session the first Saturday of every month, promoting education, mission awareness, lay involvement and fellowship.