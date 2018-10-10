A North Carolina man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after being accused of pushing a customer and creating a disturbance when he became upset at the way he felt a member of his group was treated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
William Todd Bagley, 38, of 1650 Wimbledon Way, Greenville, North Carolina, was arrested just before 6 p.m. Friday, shortly after the incident took place.
Employees at the restaurant at 495 Ga. 53 told an officer Bagley came up to the counter to express his anger at how he felt someone in his group was treated.
“The employees stated the man became angry and started yelling and cursing at the employees,” the officer noted in his report.
When another customer attempted to calm him down, the man pushed him “very hard.”
The officer reviewed video footage of the incident, noting Bagley’s actions stopped the normal operation of business at the restaurant. He screamed at employees and used explicit language in front of children.
The video from a witness was taken into evidence, and Bagley was arrested and taken to Gordon County Jail, which he has since been released from on bond.