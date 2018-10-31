During the month of November, the Calhoun Police Department will be participating in the No Shave November challenge.
According to a Calhoun Police Department news release, each officer will donate $25 to participate in the month-long event and will be allowed to grow a goatee or full beard for 30 days.
No Shave November is an online movement-turned-organization that started in 2009 which challenges people to put down their razors and donate monthly expenses typically spent on shaving and grooming to support cancer education, prevention, research, and treatment, according to their website, noshave.org.
This year, the nonprofit organization is partnering with the Prevent Cancer Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to achieve its goals.
While this nonprofit originated to raise funds and awareness for cancer research and treatment, Chief Tony Pyle decided to put a twist on this celebration. In October, the CPD raised money and partnered with the Run for Your Life 5K Relay on behalf of benefiting cancer awareness. In order to spread raised funds evenly, Chief Pyle said all funds raised from No Shave November would be donated to children in need during the Christmas season.
The idea of the challenge was presented to Pyle by officer Fernando Olmedo as a way to raise money for children who might otherwise not have a Christmas.
“As officers, we want to act professional and look professional. Well, some of us want to have a little bit of a beard every once in a while and have fun with it,” Olmedo said. “I figured well November’s coming up, so why not participate in No Shave November and give back to the community at the same time?”
The department has often participated in fundraisers for the community, Olmedo said, such as wearing pink bracelets for breast cancer awareness, which was another officer’s idea. Olmedo credited the community for supporting the department in numerous ways and being able to give back is a way to show their gratitude.
“I’m excited to see if I’m actually able to grow a beard and if the guys I work with are able to grow beards themselves,” Olmedo said. “Hopefully, it goes well and we get positive feedback because this could be something we do annually to keep raising money for different charities and causes.”
The department’s participation in this challenge will end by awarding the officer with the best beard, which will be determined by citizen’s votes on Facebook. Pyle also committed to personally donating an additional $100 in the name of the officer who wins the bet best award.
For more information on No Shave November, visit their website or email info@no-shave.org. To learn about the Calhoun Police Department’s participation or vote for the best beard, visit their Facebook page.
