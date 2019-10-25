The Calhoun Yellow Jackets rolled to an easy victory Friday night on a damp Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium as they defeated the visiting Coahulla Creek Colts, 46-6, thanks to a barrage of early scores from senior quarterback Jake Morrow and junior running back Jerrian Hames.
Calhoun (7-1, 5-1 region) sat its starters beginning on their final drive before halftime after building a 40-0 lead against Coahulla Creek (1-7, 0-6 region).
"It was an awesome night. I feel like we executed the game plan we had fairly well," Calhoun head coach Clay Stephenson said.
The Jackets opened with a 53-yard drive capped off by a five-yard touchdown run from Hames. The extra point attempt clanged off the post, setting the score at 6-0 early.
Two possessions later, following a pair of three-and-outs from the Colts, Calhoun put together an 81-yard drive that ended with a Morrow touchdown run from nine yards out. An extra point made the score 13-0, a total that would carry over into the second quarter when Calhoun would add another 30 points.
Hames scored from 33 yards out on the Jackets' fourth possession, notching the score to 20-0 following the extra point, and then the Colts fumbled on their first offensive snap, setting up a recovery and touchdown scramble by senior Riley Watson. Another extra point pushed the tally to 27-0.
Another Colts three-and-out set up a Calhoun drive that resulted in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Morrow to sophomore wide receiver Cole Speer and a 34-0 score. After the Calhoun defense forced another punt, Morrow then hooked up with Speer on the Jackets' first play of the drive with a short pass that the receiver took 34 yards for a touchdown.
Then, one play later, senior Reece Poe intercepted a pass on the Colts' first play of their drive.
With the score a 40-0, Stephenson sent in his younger players, who were able to tack on another three points thanks to a 22-yard field goal from Eduardo Fajardo as the half and ostensibly, the game, ended.
Stephenson said he was glad to be able to get more of his players some game experience.
"It's been that way the last few weeks," Stephenson said. "We're getting a lot of kids in, a lot of people getting chances."
Stephenson said he's proud but that his team still has work to do.
"We're just trying to be consistent," Stephenson said. "I say to them all the time, 'control the things you can control,' and that's all we can do, come in Monday ready to work and then get better every day at practice, then come on Friday night and execute, and I feel like we're doing that, but we're still not where we want to be at yet."
Up Next
The Jackets are on the road for the remainder of the 2019 regular season. First stop is Haralson County High School on Friday, Nov 1. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.