Though in 2011, the New Echota Historic Site discontinued their Christmas Candlelight tour, after several requests to bring nighttime tours back, park staff and volunteers have decided to revive the tradition of night tours.
Tonight, a guided lantern tour will take place at New Echota for residents to see one of the Cherokee nation’s most significant sites where the Trail of Tears began. Attendees will have the opportunity to spend time in some of the historic buildings, learn the history of the Cherokee nation and see how people lived in the 19th century.
David Gomez, the park manager, said the tour will be around three-quarters of a mile, and will travel through the courthouse, the print shop and the tavern. There will be a volunteer leading traditional Cherokee storytelling, discussions on the Cherokee Supreme Court and demonstrations of the printing press.
Gomez said the site used to have Christmas candlelight tours, and for 25 years, locals loved going to the yearly event to learn about the Cherokee nation. Yet in 2011, budget cuts hit and the staff had to discontinue the event, according to Gomez.
Since then, the historic site has had other events and fundraisers, but they haven’t had an evening event again until now. And Gomez said the guided lantern tour might not be an annual event, but tonight’s attendance will determine if it will be a reoccurring event.
“New Echota and Cherokee history is Calhoun history,” Gomez said. “It’s Gordon County history; it’s Georgia history; it’s U.S. history. It touches on all of it, and once you’ve learned the story, you understand that.”
Gomez wants those who come to the tour to see what life was like in the 19th century, without the technology that we have today. He says demonstrations on cooking, cleaning and social gatherings will be explained for those on the tour so they can better understand and appreciate the Cherokee people.
“If they’ve never been here, I hope they learn the significance of the site and what happened out here, and what’s being preserved,” Gomez said. “If they’ve been here before, I hope they’ll learn something new that they haven’t seen before or heard before.”
Tonight, the tour will offer the chance for people to get to spend time at the historic site at night, which Gomez said isn’t something visitors don’t get to do often.
The tour will start at 7 p.m., at 1211 Ga. 225 North, with groups starting the tour in shifts after that. For more information or to buy tickets for the tour, call Gomez at 706-624-1321.