The Calhoun Area Writers (CAW) and Rome Area Writers (RAW) are proud to present a special comedy event on Friday, Nov. 1, at Rock Bridge Community Church, 905 Curtis Parkway, in Calhoun.
To be held at 6 p.m., the stand-up show is called “Night of a Thousand Laughs” and will feature Calhoun’s own Joni Harbin and local entertainer Connie Hall-Scott. Prior to the comedians, CAW and RAW will offer a dinner catered by Thatcher’s Barbecue & Grill that includes chicken, pork, baked beans, loaded potato salad and banana pudding.
“We’re so excited to be hosting these two hilarious ladies,” said Karli Land, founder and president of CAW. “Their acts are family-friendly and are a great way for us to host a fun event for the public.”
Although part of the 2019 Northwest Georgia Writers Conference, the Friday comedy review is open to the public and attendance is separate from the conference itself. Tickets to Friday’s event are $35 and available online at nwgawriterscon.com. Tickets must be bought ahead of time, as they will not be sold at the door.
Harbin is a Calhoun resident, director of communications at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community, among other things.
Hall-Scott is a freelance writer and content provider for a host of regional and national magazines, websites, newspapers, businesses and entertainers. She is the founder and operator of Dalton Ghost Tours, a 90-minute walking exploration of north Georgia’s legendary past and haunted present.
For more information, visit www.nwgawriterscon.com or contact Land at 423-322-0504.