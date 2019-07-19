Trac Nguyen was recently awarded AdventHealth Gordon’s prestigious Extra Mile Award.
This special award was created by members of the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded monthly to deserving employees selected by the hospital’s directors.
Nguyen, who works as a clinical pharmacist, was nominated by Sandra Webb, director of quality and risk management, and Leslie Ruff, performance improvement specialist, with the following words: “Trac has been instrumental in helping implement many important changes in patient care. He has worked diligently with daily glycemic rounds to help standardize processes with the providers. Trac has also been helping educate fellow pharmacists and implementing improvements to titratable drip orders.
“Trac has been influential in helping improve clinical outcomes through antibiotic stewardship. He always has a smiling face, and his wealth of knowledge has created a solid resource for the ICU nurses and physicians as well. The physicians and nurses have learned to lean on his expertise for guidance in many areas. He is a phenomenal asset as a clinical pharmacist. Trac is always positive and eager to improve processes for our patients in any way that he can.”