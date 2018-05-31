NGEMC awards scholarships to area students

Gordon Central High School senior Nathania Cortes was awarded North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation’s (NGEMC) 2018 Howard Baker Memorial Scholarship for Gordon County. Cortes plans to attend Berry College and major in Psychology.
High school seniors who reside in households served by NGEMC are eligible to apply for the $1,000 scholarship, which is offered in partnership with Tennessee Valley Authority and named for former NGEMC board member Howard Baker.
NGEMC’s other 2018 Baker Scholarship recipients include: Hannah Abraham, Heritage High School; Branson Carnes, Murray County High School; Josiah Hammond, Armuchee High School; Laura-Anne Grace Jackson, Christian Heritage High School; and Emily Wilbanks, Oakwood Christian Academy.
NGEMC is a member-owned electric cooperative serving Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties. To learn more about NGEMC and its scholarship programs, visit www.ngemc.com.