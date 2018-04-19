Newtown Baptist Church to hold Family Night Out singing this Friday

Newtown Baptist Church will welcome The Jordan Family Band and their guests, The Morrison Sisters and The Mylon Hayes Family, for a Family Night Out singing on Friday evening, April 20, beginning at 7 p.m. There will be no admission, a love offering will be received. Pastor Walter Hare invites the community to come and enjoy this special evening of music and worship.
