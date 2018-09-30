Update: A Calhoun woman has been charged with felony aggravated assault in the shooting of a man on Peters Street on Sunday afternoon, according to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office.
According to a the sheriff's office:
Janet Rodriguez, 30, of 325 Peters St., was arrested at her home shortly after the shooting took place around 3 p.m. Sunday. Ignacia Fernando Rodriguez, 39, was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga after being shot, and he was in stable condition Sunday night.
Following a dispatch call to Georgia Drive, first responders found Ignacia Rodriguez with a gunshot wound to his thorax. He had driven to Georgia Drive from a Peters Street home after being shot, he told responding deputies.
Deputies went to 325 Peters St. and found Janet Rodriguez inside, taking her into custody. Detectives obtained a search warrant and executed it, finding a small-caliber handgun suspected of being used in the shooting.
The shooting investigation is ongoing and it is possible more charges will be filed, said Chief Deputy Robert Paris.
Janet Rodriguez remained in Gordon County Jail without bond on Monday.
Previously posted: One person was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga on Sunday afternoon following a shooting at a Peters Street home.
According to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office:
A suspect is in the custody of the sheriff's office, and there is not another suspect at-large. Deputies and detectives responded to the Peters Street home around 4 p.m. Sunday.
The names of the suspect or the victim are being released at this time. Further information will be posted as it becomes available.