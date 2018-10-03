The manager of 2 Guys Auto Repair reported to Calhoun police last week that the wheels and tires on a Toyota truck parked at his shop were stolen off it.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
The manager told police the truck was parked behind their shop at 217 Oak St. on Thursday until repairs could be done. When he came back to work Friday morning, he found the truck on cement blocks with the wheels and tires missing.
The value of the chrome wheels was $1,200 and the set of off-road tires was $1,800.