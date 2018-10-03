Update: The woman who died Wednesday night after being struck by a train has been identified as Misty Dawn York, 38, of Calhoun, according to Gordon County Deputy Coroner Heath Derryberry.
Derryberry said there were several names he and Georgia State Patrol Troopers were working from Wednesday night in attempting to identify the woman, who was hit by the train while walking on the tracks near the Henderson Bend Road crossing around 8:15 p.m.
A positive identification was found late Wednesday night and her family was notified.
The medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy of her body, Derryberry said.
Previously reported: Officials are working to identify a woman who died Wednesday night after being struck by a train while walking on the tracks near the crossing on Henderson Bend Road.
Gordon County Deputy Coroner Heath Derryberry said he received notification of the woman's death at 8:18 p.m. He and Georgia State Patrol Troopers were following leads to find the name of the woman, who did not have any form of identification on her at the time of the incident, and notify her next of kin late Wednesday night.
CSX personnel, who work for the company which owns the railroad line the Union Pacific train was operating on, were also on scene investigating with the Troopers.
Master Trooper J.R. Rickett said the woman was walking southbound on the eastside of the railroad tracks when she was struck. The incident remains under investigation, and more information about her death was expected to be recovered from a review of the on-train camera footage, he said.
The train was stopped on the tracks for more than two hours, blocking the crossing on Henderson Bend Road, just past its intersection with Thomas Street.