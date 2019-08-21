The man who was the subject of a police search on Tuesday afternoon was in Gordon County Jail on Wednesday morning facing a trio of charges.
According to jail records: Russell Claude Stevens, 31, of 3116 Grade Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with burglary, reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety of, and simple assault - family violence.
The sheriff's office on Tuesday asked for public assistance in finding Stevens, and he was arrested at about 5 p.m.
Chief Deputy Robert Paris expressed his gratitude for the public's help.
The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the the public’s help in locating Russell C. Stevens. Stevens is wanted in connection with a felony assault/burglary at approximately noon today. He is approximately 5’09” tall, 145 lbs., and has close-cut brown hair, brown eyes, mustache/partial beard, and multiple tattoos (visible on neck).
Stevens was last seen wearing grey short-pants and a red/black shirt, in the vicinity of Gee Road. Investigating officers have reason to believe Stevens may be armed and fled the crime scene on foot.
If Stevens is located, the public should not approach him, but should call 911 immediately.