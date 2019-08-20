Assault and burglary suspect Russell C. Stevens is in custody at the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, according to Chief Deputy Robert Paris.
Previously reported:
The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the the public’s help in locating Russell C. Stevens. Stevens is wanted in connection with a felony assault/burglary at approximately noon today. He is approximately 5’09” tall, 145 lbs., and has close-cut brown hair, brown eyes, mustache/partial beard, and multiple tattoos (visible on neck).
Stevens was last seen wearing grey short-pants and a red/black shirt, in the vicinity of Gee Road. Investigating officers have reason to believe Stevens may be armed and fled the crime scene on foot.
If Stevens is located, the public should not approach him, but should call 911 immediately.