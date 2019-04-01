The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case concerning the City of Calhoun's policy on bail for misdemeanor offenses, upholding the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that the current policy is constitutional.
The case, Walker v. Calhoun, garnered national attention due to its potential to set precedent on Fourteenth Amendment rights of due process and equal protection for indigent defendants.
Calhoun officials hired Brinson, Askew and Berry in 2015 to defend against a class action suit brought by the Southern Center for Human Rights on behalf of Maurice Walker, who spent six days in jail awaiting a hearing because he couldn't afford to post a $160 bond.
Walker was arrested Sept. 3, 2015, on a charge of pedestrian under the influence. At that time, the city had a fixed bail schedule for traffic and misdemeanor offenses. Those who could pay were immediately released, those who couldn't were held for their court date.
Due to the Labor Day holiday, his case was not due to be heard until Sept. 11, but officials released him Sept. 9 after the suit was filed.
After the lawsuit was filed, the city adopted a Standing Bail Order that set bond amounts according to the offense. It also guaranteed a hearing within 48 hours for indigent defendants asking to be released on their own recognizance.
After approximately three years working its way through the court system, a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2 to 1 that the first policy is unconstitutional, the second is not.