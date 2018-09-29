Though the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event raises funds to support victims of domestic violence, it is more importantly a moment for the community to stand together for change, said coordinator Beth Peters.
“This is often seen as a women’s issue,” said Peters, the outreach and development coordinator for the Gordon County Domestic Violence Outreach Office, but “in order for us to get some real improvements … in helping this go away, men have to become involved.”
Peters added that if everyone in the community had zero tolerance for domestic abuse and violence involving family, friends and neighbors, it would have a lasting impact locally. It can never been seen as being all right or a victim’s problem, she continued, people have to take action.
The event is slated for Friday at BB&T Park, 215 N. Wall St. Registration starts at 11 a.m., with the walk beginning at noon. The cost to participate is $15.
More than 150 people are expected for the seventh annual event, and even those not wishing to walk are encouraged to show up in support.
“It’s a fun event though it has a somber side,” Peters said of the event where men don high heels in a show of solidarity with victims.
Legal advocated Debbie Lane said the event aims to spread awareness about how prevalent domestic violence is, sharing that one in four women will be impacted by it and one in six men will. Each month around 10 to 20 new people come to their office to receive help, not counting those who return.
Lane also shared the impact of domestic violence on children, with child abuse 60 percent more likely to occur in a home with domestic violence. The children become both witnesses and victims in their own homes.
The outreach office, which is a United Way agency, has a 24-hour hotline, 706-965-5300. And Lane said there is no such thing as a wrong referral to their office, which has staff on hand to help or direct individuals to other available resources.
For more information about the event call the outreach office at 706-625-5586. Those interested in volunteering, which is always needed, can contact their office, Peters said.